Bonn Christmas Market 2023 This is what mulled wine and bratwurst will cost this year

Showman Roland Barth is pleased that the Bonn Christmas market can still offer family-friendly prices despite general cost increases and higher stall fees. The ticket for a ride on his large carousel on Mülheimer Platz is still 3.50 euros, the same as last year. And there's a discount if you buy several tickets at once. The fairground operators are also doing their bit to keep their costs as low as possible: "We were pioneers with LED lighting anyway. We started converting our operations to LED about 15 years ago," he says.