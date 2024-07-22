Blue objects in the riverbed This is what’s behind the mysterious Ahr Marian stones
Ahrweiler/Grafschaft · You see them at the bottom of the Ahr: slightly porous blue to turquoise stones that look slightly out of place. They are so-called Marian stones. This is their history and what happens to them today.
When the water of the Ahr runs clear between the pebbles, you can sometimes find small coloured stones. Some are only a few millimetres in size, others several centimetres. They shimmer between the grey-brown river bed and the usual pebbles in bright colours, from royal blue to greenish turquoise. The people of the Ahr Valley call these small gem-like objects ‘Mariensteine’ (Marian stones) and you won't find them anywhere else in the world. So what are they all about?
Discovered as a child while diving
Mayschoss artist Rainer Hess has been fascinated by the stones since childhood. ‘I learnt to swim in the Ahr near Mayschoß,’ recalls the 63-year-old. ‘And I discovered them when swimming under the water.’ By his early 20s, he was deliberately collecting them on walks along the Ahr. Friends and acquaintances who knew about his passion also brought him some. The artist was fascinated by the shapes and colours, ‘because each one is different’. The result is a collection of more than 4000 stones, a collection that continues to appear in various reports about the Mariensteine - but that has returned to the Ahr since the flood: when his house and studio were flooded, the water took the stones and everything else with it. He has since got a few of them back. ‘Good acquaintances bring them to me,’ says Hess.
And then there is still the chance of finding more in the Ahr. Hess hiked as far as Ahrhütte on his search. But what did the collector bring home?
Air and water changed the colours
Strictly speaking, the Mariensteine, sometimes called ‘Muttergottessteine' (Mother of God stones), are remnants of a time when ironworks still stood along the Ahr. The history is summarised in the Ahrweiler district's local history yearbook from 2014. According to the book, iron ore was mined and processed in the Eifel in the post-medieval period until the late modern era. Until the 14th century, smelting and extraction took place close to the ore mines. But from then on, the workplaces moved to watercourses - including the Ahr. Place names such as Ahrhütte are a reminder of this to this day. Smelting requires large quantities of fuel and as well as molten iron, a large amount of slag – a mixture of various residual materials and a certain amount of residual metal – is produced. If you smash the slag, you could still obtain iron residues, the local history yearbook claims.
Slag was sometimes used as building material - or was deposited like waste next to the river, and at some point was also washed or tipped into the river. Exposure to air and water transformed the minerals contained in the slag into so-called secondary minerals ranging in colour from sky blue to turquoise blue. And this is the secret behind the spectacular colours of the Mariensteine. No one knows exactly how this happens, at least according to the yearbook article. But it does explain why Marien stones are only found downstream from the former smelting sites. The probability of finding a larger stone is said to be highest near Ahrhütte itself.
A piece of the Ahr for most people
The different coloured porous stones also appeal to Thomas Knauf. In his jewellery and writing utensil manufactory, he tries to combine them with the finest materials to create individual jewellery with an Ahr connection. He has long been fascinated by the contrast between different materials. The first Marian stones were brought to him by collectors when he was still in a shop in Niederhut. As beautiful as the Marian stones are, Knauf says it is not easy to create something from them. ‘The stone is too soft and too porous to be polished to a shine,’ he explains.
To stabilise the stones, he has purchased a vacuum chamber. This removes the air from the small stone pores, which he then fills with synthetic resin. After an hour's drying time, he then grinds the stones into moulds that are also used for precious stones. The final product is ‘as individual as people want it to be’. There are no plans to simply drill a hole for a fabric or leather strap in the stones brought along. The costs for processing and, in some cases, shipping to stone cutters are too high.
Knauf likes the fact that the Marian stones are very individual, just like the people who bring them. 'For most, it's a piece of the Ahr. This symbolism can be very significant, which has led Knauf to giving away most of the stones to a woman. She had been a flood helper in the Ahr valley on and off for two years. Now she is facing a serious operation. If it goes wrong, she would like to have the stones placed on her grave - as colourful greetings from the Ahr.
Original text: Juliane Hornstein
Translation: Jean Lennox