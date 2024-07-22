Blue objects in the riverbed This is what’s behind the mysterious Ahr Marian stones

Marian stones

The stones in the Ahr, which come in different shades of blue, are popularly known as ‘Mariensteine’ or ‘Mother of God stones’. It is generally assumed that they owe this name to their blue colour. In art, Mary, the mother of Jesus, is often depicted wearing a blue cloak or robe.

Originally, Mary, like Christ, was depicted in precious, purple-red robes, writes the diocese of Paderborn in a report. For a similar reason, blue could have become the colour of the Virgin Mary, it continues. The ultramarine colour used was made from the semi-precious stone lapis lazuli. This used to be obtained from the Hindu Kush and former Persia.

The colour blue also has a symbolic meaning as the colour of the sky. In older depictions, Mary can often be seen in red and blue. In the 17th century, the Madonna Immaculata type became established. According to the vision of St Beatriz da Silva, she wears a white tunic under a blue cloak as a symbol of her innocence and purity. kyr