Closure of traditional shop This is what's changing at the shops in Bonn city centre

Beate Mersmann also has several reasons to close her jewellery shop at Vivatsgasse 10, right next to Sterntor. The traditional Bonn shop has been closed since the end of 2023. Her grandfather Eugen Mersmann founded the watch shop "Uhren Mersmann" on Bornheimer Straße in 1947. Even former German Chancellor Konrad Adenauer had his antique watches serviced by Mersmann, it says on the company's website. Beate Mersmann's father Ulrich later founded the shop on Vivatsgasse and another one in Düsseldorf in 1987, which will remain in business, as Beate Mersmann told the GA. "I'm 60 now and want to do something quite different in my life." The COVID pandemic and tax increases are other reasons. The straw that broke the camel's back for her was the traffic turnaround policy of the council majority and Mayor Katja Dörner. "We have many older customers who simply can no longer reach us easily by car. Some of them are disabled and can't walk long distances."