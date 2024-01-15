Closure of traditional shop This is what's changing at the shops in Bonn city centre
Bonn · Trade is always accompanied by change. But this seems to be happening faster and faster in Bonn city centre. Now another traditional shop has closed. But there are also some new openings.
Something is happening in the long-abandoned shops on the corner of Markt/Am Hof and Remigiusplatz. Interesting new businesses are in the pipeline. There are also some new developments to report from Sternstraße. At the same time, the vacancy rate in Bonn's city centre continues to rise noticeably.
At Remigiusplatz 1, which once housed the Jack Wolfskin outdoor shop, a copy shop and a COVID testing centre, the "Massnahme" tailors are now moving into the long vacant building. The Düsseldorf-based company, which has several branches in other cities, makes bespoke clothing for men - from coats and suits, to jackets and shoes and even pocket handkerchiefs.
A little further towards the old town hall on the market square, there will soon be new life in the corner building: where a furniture shop and then a travel agency used to be, large posters announce the arrival of a NetCologne shop.
In Sternstraße, jeweller Kersting is about to move into the former Schwaeppe shoe shop directly opposite. According to Maximilian Kersting, the move is expected to take place after carnival in the middle/end of February. For the time being, the current shop will continue to operate. Further up towards Friedensplatz, Marc Mauer from Uhren Toussaint has officially opened his new shop in the former Geox boutique. Toussaint's previous shop on Sternstraße will also remain open.
Despite the new businesses opening, it is impossible to overlook the increasing number of empty shops in the centre of Bonn. More and more often, you can see large posters on shop windows: "For rent". Sometimes you can even read that there is no commission to pay on some of the offers.
Bonn loses traditional business
There is currently a clearance sale at the shoe shop on Bottlerplatz. It is expected to close its doors this month, the GA has learnt. It is one of the branches of the Landgraf shoe store, which, as reported, wants to close all its branches by the end of the year, mainly for personal reasons. Soon after the planned closure became known, Managing Director Nicole Landgraf told the GA that the city of Bonn's transport policy decisions were also a reason for the closure. And she cited the shortage of skilled labour in the retail sector as a further reason. It is "incredibly difficult to find staff to be able to provide customers with professional advice tomorrow," she said.
Beate Mersmann also has several reasons to close her jewellery shop at Vivatsgasse 10, right next to Sterntor. The traditional Bonn shop has been closed since the end of 2023. Her grandfather Eugen Mersmann founded the watch shop "Uhren Mersmann" on Bornheimer Straße in 1947. Even former German Chancellor Konrad Adenauer had his antique watches serviced by Mersmann, it says on the company's website. Beate Mersmann's father Ulrich later founded the shop on Vivatsgasse and another one in Düsseldorf in 1987, which will remain in business, as Beate Mersmann told the GA. "I'm 60 now and want to do something quite different in my life." The COVID pandemic and tax increases are other reasons. The straw that broke the camel's back for her was the traffic turnaround policy of the council majority and Mayor Katja Dörner. "We have many older customers who simply can no longer reach us easily by car. Some of them are disabled and can't walk long distances."
Online retail and staff shortages lead to shop closures
After more than three decades, the Déjà vu boutique directly opposite the Stadthaus has closed. The reasons for the closure, which came as a surprise to many customers, were not revealed.
As previously reported, the Jack Wolfskin shop, which moved to Bonngasse years ago, will also be closing soon. However, there should be a successor for the previous franchisee Silja Schneider, the GA learnt from retailer circles. Schneider cites a lack of staff and increasing online trade as reasons for her withdrawal from the business. "We are still seeing fewer customers than before the pandemic," says Schneider, "we can no longer survive with these numbers".
Andrew Hill from R. Dieter Limbach Immobilien KG knows that a lack of staff is currently one of the reasons why many large companies are no longer expanding. In response to the question of whether high rents might also be a deterrent for many, Hill explains: "Rents in the city centre have actually fallen over the past three or four years." For Hill, several factors play a role in the current situation in Bonn's city centre. One of them is the new traffic routing, which includes the closure of the city ring road. "In November, I had an investor as a customer to whom I had shown a commercial building in the city centre. He parked in the market car park and then it took him an hour to finally turn onto Adenauerallee." The customer was then no longer interested in the shop because he thought it was too difficult to reach.
Philipp Blömer knows the city centre like the back of his hand. He runs the family's property management and project development company and is a board member of the City Marketing Association. Bonn has many advantages, he says, and the city has come through all crises well so far. However, like many other entrepreneurs, Bonn's current transport policy is a real pain in the neck. Blömer is convinced that this and the reluctance of consumers to spend in view of the uncertainty surrounding heating costs are currently having a negative impact on trade in Bonn.
Original text: Lisa Inhoffen
Translation: Jean Lennox