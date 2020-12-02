Timetable changes : This is what’s changing for local trains in the region

Passengers traveling between Meckenheim and Rheinbach. Foto: Christoph Meurer

Bonn/Rhein-Sieg district In mid-December, there will be some changes for those who ride the train in Bonn and the Rhein-Sieg district. Here is an overview of the timetable changes.

With timetable changes coming on Sunday, December 13, there will also be some changes in regional rail traffic. The information was made public by the Rhineland Regional Transport Association (NVR): According to the NVR, the S 23 (Voreifelbahn) between Bonn and Euskirchen will start operating half an hour earlier on weekdays (Bonn 5:10 a.m./Euskirchen 4:08 a.m.).

There will also be additional trips at night and on weekends. Between Euskirchen and Bad Münstereifel, RB 23 will start operating one hour earlier on weekdays and Sundays and will end one hour later on weekdays.

More seats on the RB 26

Due to the ongoing bridge construction work in Cologne-Deutz, the Mittelrheinbahn (RB 26) will continue to travel to Cologne-Dellbrück and the airport. According to the NVR, the RB 26 will a be extended with an additional train section during rush hour. This will increase the seating capacity on these trips by 50 percent, the NVR added.

In the case of the RB 48, the start of service from Bonn-Mehlem and Cologne will be one hour earlier in the future. The rush hour with more frequent intervals will run longer. Instead of from 3pm to 7pm, it will run from 1pm until 8pm, beginning in December.

More trips to Hennef

During the week, several routes on the S 12, which according to NVR previously ended in Troisdorf, will now go to Hennef. On Sundays, the routes, which up to now have ended in Cologne-Ehrenfeld, will run between 12pm and 8pm to Horrem.

There will be a continuous half-hourly service between Hennef and Horrem with connections to the airport for the S 19 train during the nights. For the RE 9, the evening trip, which previously ended at 9:36 pm at Cologne Central Station, will again be extended to Aachen.