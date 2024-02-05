Advance booking started This is what the Godesberg festival "Music under the Cedar" has to offer
Bad Godesberg · Eleven concerts and eleven bands will make for "eleven wonderful evenings" is how the Bad Godesberg Art & Culture Association (Kukug) describe the fourth edition of the concert series "Musik unter der Zeder".
Advance ticket sales have now begun, and experience has shown that tickets sell out quickly. Once again, the concerts are on Monday evenings from 7:30 starting on 1 July. "But this time there will also be two Saturdays", says association chairperson Sabine Köhne-Kayser. The open-air stage is located at the Kleines Theatre in Bad Godesberg, Koblenzer Straße 78:
■ Marley'S Ghost, 1 July: Regarded as Germany's number one Bob Marley tribute band, they already played under the cedar tree for the past two years. They were so well received that "we just had to invite them back to Bad Godesberg's Stadtpark", say the organisers.
■ Zed Mitchell Band, 8 July: fans can expect an evening full of blues rock. Mitchell is a composer and lyricist with over 20 albums to his name. His voice spans five octaves and he is also one of the best guitarists in Europe. The band plays music by Santana, Joe Cocker, Deep Purple, Lary Carlton, Robert Cray, Joe Bonamassa, B.B. King and other greats.
■ Melchi Vepouyoum and Band, 15 July: The Cameroonian has lived in Bonn for several years. He writes and sings in his mother tongue Bamoun and the language of his youth, Camfranglais, a mixture of English, French and the local Cameroonian language. And occasionally also in French and English.
■ Daria & the Groove Foundation, 20 July: The band takes off into the vast cosmos of soul music. Driving bass lines, energetic brass riffs, epic guitar solos, funky keys - refined with a touch of jazz, a touching, powerful voice and a groove that pulls you onto the dance floor. If you love the retro sound of the 1960s, you've come to the right place.
■ Handpicked, 22 July: Founded in 2007, the band specialises in golden oldies from the 1960s and 70s. Handpicked's music pays homage to the best days of rock'n'roll and conveys a feeling of nostalgia and longing.
■ Wolperath Jazz, 27 July: The band pays tribute to jazz greats such as Pat Metheny, George Benson, Charlie Parker, Ella Fitzgerald, Al Jarreau, Stan Getz, Diana Krall, Chick Corea and many more.
■ The Seven Sins, 29 July: Bonn-based The Seven Sins play rock music in a wide variety of styles - from authentic rhythm and blues to percussive Latin rock. The cover versions range from 'classics' by the Eagles and Dire Straits to rock songs by Jethro Tull and Rory Gallagher, country songs by Sheryl Crow and swinging jazz by Zaz - spanning more than 40 years of popular music history.
■ Soleil Niklasson Quintet, 5 August: This is a band that develops its own sound impulsively and at the same time sensitively between jazz and soul. The quintet shows that pure power and soft, gentle tones need not be mutually exclusive.
■ Fcbo-Fountain Cave Basement, 12 August: What began in 2018 in a basement room that was too small, with changing line-up and deafening music, is now the Fountain Cave Basement Orchestra. Last year they released their EP "Takeoff" and soon the EP "Fly" will follow. The Bonn-based band says: "When people ask us what kind of music we make, we always tell them: the music you love!"
■ Kerk und Baend, 19 August: The Kölsch rock formation headed by singer and lyricist Oliver Kerk has an extensive repertoire ranging from rock songs to touching ballads in Kölsch dialect.
■ Marion & Sobo -Trio, 26 August: The Bonn-based band will be releasing their new studio album "Gomera" in summer 2024 and are looking forward to presenting many new arrangements and their own compositions on tour. The French-German-Polish band creates its own modern style of vocal global music and jazz, and the much-travelled musicians incorporate colourful sounds into their multilingual songs, from the French swing of the 1930s à la Django Reinhardt to Cuban bolero rhythms and traditional Balkan melodies.
(Original text: Richard Bongartz / Translation: Jean Lennox)