Advance booking started This is what the Godesberg festival "Music under the Cedar" has to offer

■ Fcbo-Fountain Cave Basement, 12 August: What began in 2018 in a basement room that was too small, with changing line-up and deafening music, is now the Fountain Cave Basement Orchestra. Last year they released their EP "Takeoff" and soon the EP "Fly" will follow. The Bonn-based band says: "When people ask us what kind of music we make, we always tell them: the music you love!"