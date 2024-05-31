6 – 9 June This is what the hot-air balloon festival in the Rheinaue has to offer

Weather dependency in balloon festivals takes on multiple dimensions. In Bonn, for example, all the rain in recent weeks has meant that the launch area for the balloons on the flower meadow has had to be reduced: Nobody wants to drag their beautiful balloon through the mud. A pragmatic solution has already been found: ‘This time, we're not launching the balloons all at once, but in two sections one after the other,’ explains Simone Gruner. 37 teams are taking part this time, most of them from Germany. There will be two teams from the Netherlands and one from Switzerland. Bonn will see visual oddities like a cat-shaped balloon and a flying screwdriver. And a hot-air ship will also be among the mostly round creatures. As usual often, they will follow a small balloon, which will be sent ahead to check the wind direction.