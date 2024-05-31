6 – 9 June This is what the hot-air balloon festival in the Rheinaue has to offer
Bonn · From 6th to 9th June, the skies over Bonn will once again belong to hot-air balloons. At the 15th festival in the Rheinaue, one of Germany's largest balloons will take off for the first time.
Pippi Longstocking used one to evade a police check together with Tommy and Annika. Jules Verne sparked the desire to see the wide world, extreme altitudes and technical sensations 160 years ago in his book ‘Five Weeks in a Balloon’. And the global excitement surrounding the Chinese observation balloon which appeared to innocently float over North America a year ago is another example of our fascination with ballooning. In Bonn, this interest can soon be turned into a tactile experience: More than 30 balloon teams are expected at the 15th Balloon Festival.
Bonn's emergence as a base for these colorful aircraft began in the spring of 2009, with weather conditions similar to this year's. The weekend the organisers had chosen for the inaugural event turned out to be hopelessly rainy. ‘Balloon teams, passengers and spectators had to wait patiently for their chance,’ recall team members who were there at the first event. Fortunately, the rain subsided for the ‘Ballonflühen’ (balloon glowing), where the illuminated balloons are displayed at ground-level. Indeed, changeable weather has become a hallmark of the Bonn Balloon Festival – but at least a number of flights have always been possible. ‘Sometimes it was the morning flights that worked out, sometimes the evening flights. We always managed two or three flights a day,’ recalls Simone Gruner from Skytours Ballonfahrten, the Cologne-based organiser. This puts Bonn in a good position compared to other balloon festivals.
Start area reduced
Weather dependency in balloon festivals takes on multiple dimensions. In Bonn, for example, all the rain in recent weeks has meant that the launch area for the balloons on the flower meadow has had to be reduced: Nobody wants to drag their beautiful balloon through the mud. A pragmatic solution has already been found: ‘This time, we're not launching the balloons all at once, but in two sections one after the other,’ explains Simone Gruner. 37 teams are taking part this time, most of them from Germany. There will be two teams from the Netherlands and one from Switzerland. Bonn will see visual oddities like a cat-shaped balloon and a flying screwdriver. And a hot-air ship will also be among the mostly round creatures. As usual often, they will follow a small balloon, which will be sent ahead to check the wind direction.
A special programme item is planned for Friday evening at around 7.15 pm: The christening and subsequent maiden flight (weather permitting) of a new hot air balloon. The balloon, one of the largest two in Germany, has a volume of 13,000 cubic metres and stands about 45 metres high. Filling it will no doubt take some time. Smaller balloons take 20 minutes to fully inflate using hot propane gas, larger ones 45 to 50 minutes until they are ready for take-off. Once the crew and passengers are in the basket, there’s a short safety briefing. Smoking is strictly prohibited, and climbing on the edge of the basket should be avoided to keep things peaceful on board. The motto of balloonists is "Good luck and safe landings." After a short time, you can enjoy the view over the many shades of green in Rheinaue and Siebengebirge, which are especially lush in early June.
The ground crew are indispensable
When it comes to the weather, the pilots rely on the forecasts from the German Weather Service. And to be on the safe side, they check the forecasts of various providers before setting off. Despite all the technical progress - from means of communication to GPS and transponders to weather electronics - ballooning still carries an element of uncertainty: the landing spot is only roughly predictable. ‘The pilot can vary the altitude and take advantage of different winds,’ explains Simone Gruner. The ideal conditions are weak ground winds and constant air currents at higher altitudes. This is why take-offs are scheduled for the early hours of the morning or in the evening when the thermals subside.
"Finding a suitable landing spot can be challenging, often remaining unclear until the last moment. This also applies to the "chasers," the ground crew that follows the balloon with a car and trailer. "Experienced chasers can reach the landing site before the balloon," says Gruner with a laugh. Chasing is often done by beginners who aspire to pilot a balloon themselves.
Depending on wind strength, a flight radius of 20 or 30 kilometres around the Rheinaue is normal in Bonn. So if you have a large garden in the foothills, along the Ahr or Sieg rivers or in the Westerwald, you may have surprise guests in your garden over the weekend. Or you may suddenly hear the characteristic sound above you when the oversized Bunsen burner is used to give the balloon. A hot air balloon has no accelerator pedal. After a (hopefully gentle) landing, novices in the balloon basket are quickly baptised on site before packing up. On windy landings, the basket may well drag a little on the ground.
‘Good luck and good landing’
In most cases, however, the return to the ground, ideally on a meadow, is as smooth as the flight itself.
Balloon flights during the festival - at least this is the plan - will take place over the city of Bonn and, depending on the wind direction, the entire region. Well then, ‘good luck and good landing.’
If you’re interested in a balloon flight you should make sure you know something about it in advance. Ballooning is like a sporting activity and requires a good constitution and physical fitness. A flight costs from 199 euros. Requirements regarding minimum age, clothing and behaviour can be found at https://www.ballonfestival-bonn.de, along with numerous other tips and booking options.
Original text: Rüdiger Franz
Translation: Jean Lennox