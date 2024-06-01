Innovative wine bar and workplace This is what the new wine bar “Wine o'Clock” in Beuel has to offer

Business scene

Stores are constantly changing hands on Friedrich-Breuer-Strasse. Large posters announce that Dr. Hanni Lohmar and her practice for aesthetic dentistry will soon be moving into the space at Friedrich-Breuer-Strasse 66. Friedrich-Breuer-Strasse 53, previously home to the “Nadel & Faden” tailoring shop, which moved to Friedrich-Breuer-Strasse 57 a few months ago, has apparently also been rented out. Things are also happening at Friedrich-Breuer-Strasse 35, where the second-hand store Luna used to be, a store specializing in ceramics will soon be opening there.

Daniela Nolden opened her café SaBene on the neighboring Hermannstrasse on May 22.