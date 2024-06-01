Innovative wine bar and workplace This is what the new wine bar “Wine o'Clock” in Beuel has to offer
Beuel · Regional wines, creative work opportunities and a different kind of shopping experience: this new wine bar opens on the first weekend in July, and combines three different functions for its customers. With this, owner Rebecca Hurst-Behrens is fulfilling a long-awaited dream.
The windows next to the “Struck” toy and stationery store are still covered in black film. It used to be a delicatessen and butcher's shop some time ago, but now passers-by cast curious glances through the small peepholes at the front door. The commercial space is now being renovated, and it’s where Beuel's first wine bar will open in a few weeks. A peek inside already offers a little glimpse of the unusual interior.
Rebecca and Nils Hurst-Behrens are focusing on a mix of retail, food and working remotely for their new Beuel wine bar on Friedrich-Breuer-Strasse. They also zero in on regional trade.
The proprietor promises a wine list that features almost exclusively German wines. Her team is especially proud to be able to offer an exquisite selection of wines that comes from winegrowers in the Lahn region, Rheinhessen and the Ahr valley.
Most of the wines are organic
“Around 95 percent of our wines are organically grown and harvested by hand,” says Rebecca Hurst-Behrens. But aren’t organic wines more expensive? “In terms of price, organic production hardly makes a difference,” explains the innkeeper. The use of pesticides and harvesting machines is often even more expensive than traditional manual labor.
Parallel to the high-quality organic wines, the wine bar also wants to offer affordable house brands and non-alcoholic wines. “We want there to be something for everyone,” emphasizes marketing manager Alexandra Beecker, who is enthusiastically involved in the preparations for the new opening.
The interior design of the bar is also true to the theme “Support your locals”. From the chairs and tables to the window sills and the dining room: “All of the furnishings are by local craftspeople and artists,” says the owner, who comes from a family of winegrowers.
Cowork café and specialty store during the day, wine bar in the evening
During the day, the wine bar will also be used as a place where people can work remotely, combining the cosy atmosphere of a café with the practical facilities of a communal workspace. “Anyone who enjoys having company while working creatively should feel welcome here,” says Beecker, who placed great emphasis on creating a feel-good aesthetic when she designed the interior.
For those who not only appreciate the fine wines from the region, but also a unique shopping experience, the wine bar and café has a carefully curated selection of home accessories and lifestyle products. Almost the entire inventory will be available for sale. “We work with a young carpenter from Beuel who makes custom-made chairs and tables for us,” says Rebecca Hurst-Behrens. The furniture can also be purchased on request. The owner also wants to offer students at Alanus University a platform to exhibit handmade porcelain or works of art.
What makes this wine bar unique?
The Beuel wine bar is marked by a well thought-out customer experience: In addition to the culinary experience, the atmosphere in the store design is intended to appeal to and inspire customers. Instead of mass-produced goods, they want to offer a selected range of products in their store, consisting of a mixture of art, design and lifestyle items.
A consulting office in the back room
Husband Nils Hurst-Behrens also attaches great importance to the customer experience. In the Beueler wine bar, customers should be able to give free rein to their creativity while working. The same applies to the employees of his consulting firm, which will be based in one of the back rooms of the wine bar and specializes in real estate and financial consulting.
What the proprietors say about the traffic experiments in the area
The new wine bar is launching just in time for the traffic trial on Friedrich-Breuer-Strasse, which starts in the first week of June. What do the proprietors think about the idea? “In principle, the team is open to the traffic trial,” says Rebecca Hurst-Behrens. They want to wait and see what happens and draw a conclusion after the trial phase is over. “But it's nicer to sit on the terrace and drink a glass of wine without cars parked everywhere.” Buses and trams are still there, of course. “And we worked hard to get the city to at least let cabs through, because there are also medical centers on the street and you have to think about the older generation.”
