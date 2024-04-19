Stroll and feast: This is what you can expect at Beuel’s Rheinuferfest

With a combination of feasting, strolling, and playing along the picturesque banks of the Rhine, the Beuel Rheinuferfest offers fun for the whole family. The organiser has put together a mix of market stalls, gastronomic delights, and fun and games. The event kicks off on Saturday, April 20th, from 1:00 pm to 10:00 pm, and continues on Sunday, April 21st, from 11:00 am to 9:00 pm.