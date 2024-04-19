Stroll and feast This is what you can expect at Beuel’s Rheinuferfest
Beuel · Beuel gears up for its third annual Rheinuferfest this weekend. Organiser Event Service Brumbach from Cologne promises a delightful fusion of entertainment and culinary delights. Here's a glimpse of what's in store.
With a combination of feasting, strolling, and playing along the picturesque banks of the Rhine, the Beuel Rheinuferfest offers fun for the whole family. The organiser has put together a mix of market stalls, gastronomic delights, and fun and games. The event kicks off on Saturday, April 20th, from 1:00 pm to 10:00 pm, and continues on Sunday, April 21st, from 11:00 am to 9:00 pm.
The merchant mile, stretches all the way from from Rheinaustraße/Combahnstraße to Hans-Steger-Ufer beneath the Kennedy Bridge, and boasts an array of 19 stalls with offerings ranging from exquisite jewelry to Monschau mustard, assorted honey varieties and handpicked liqueurs.
Street Food and Polish beer
There will be eight street food stalls, offering everything from Asian and Ghanaian specialties to tarte flambée, fresh fish, and rustic farmhouse bread. If you prefer heartier fare, you can go for homemade meatballs or succulent suckling pig roulade. And there will be goulash served by the Puszta Hut team from Cologne's Neumarkt.
You can wash it all down with freshly tapped Polish beer from two stands, wine from one of five stalls, or opt for expertly crafted cocktails from the mixologist's shaker. Wine enthusiasts can also taste and order bottles at one of the stands.
There’s plenty of entertainment for the little ones, with activities like duck fishing, can and dart throwing, a children's merry-go-round, 'boxer and kicker' games, and a bungee trampoline to jump up into the air.
"We're thrilled to be back on the banks of the Rhine in Beuel," says event planner Viola Stute. "Now, all we need is favorable weather." The organisers are particularly happy about the giant ferris wheel. “It’s seamlessly integrated into the festivities this weekend”, Viola Stute enthuses.
Original text: Sascha Stienen; Translation: Jean Lennox