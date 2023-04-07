From the Easter vigil to an egg hunt This is what you can expect in Bonn at Easter

Easter marks the start of the Bonn's fleet of ships "Bonner Personen Schiffahrt" (BPS) sailing on the Rhine. In addition to the normal schedule, the owners offer various themed trips, such as Beethoven's round trip to Königswinter with coffee on the Poseidon. On Easter days from Good Friday to Easter Monday, the ship departs from Alter Zoll at 4 p.m. and returns at 5.30 p.m. Entry costs 20 euros. On Easter Sunday, there is a "Las Vegas Brunch Cruise with Live Music" on the Moby Dick with hits from the 50s and 60s and an American buffet. Admission at landing stage 4 on Brassertufer is from 10.30 a.m., return around 2.30 p.m. Tickets cost 54.90 euros. On Easter Monday, guests on the Moby Dick will be given a live tour by a guide of what there is to see on the shores during two spring cruises. Departures are at 12.30 pm and 3 pm. Tickets cost 18.90 euros, concessions 10.90 euros.