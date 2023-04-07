From the Easter vigil to an egg hunt This is what you can expect in Bonn at Easter
Bonn · At Easter, the churches in Bonn call upon us to stop and contemplate for a while. The Easter bonfire, music and literature are supposed bring light back into our lives. The holidays offer an Easter egg hunt in the museum or a boat tour.
The first week of the Easter holidays is almost over, and so-called Holy Week began last Sunday. There are various things to discover for all of us who are spending the Easter holidays in Bonn.
■ Easter vigil and Easter bonfire
Masses and services are celebrated in all of Bonn's churches on Easter. The atmosphere is special at the Easter vigil on Saturday, 8 April, in the Bonn Minster (Bonner Münster). "It is always a great experience to witness the basilica in this spirit and to reflect on Easter and the message of Jesus' resurrection in candlelight," says city dean Wolfgang Picken. The Easter vigil celebration with the baptism of adults begins on Saturday evening at 8 p.m. Afterwards, the Bonner Stadtkirche (City Catholic Church) invites you to an Easter bonfire and agape celebration (singing, praying and sharing simple food) in the cloisters.
The Minster parish already offers Stations of the Cross for children and young adults on Good Friday from 11 a.m. onwards. Musically, the Solemnity on Easter Sunday is a highlight from 12 noon: the Minster Choir under the direction of Cantor Markus Karas will sing the Mass in C major op. 86 by Ludwig van Beethoven.
■ Penance on the Holy Staircase
For centuries, believers have made a pilgrimage to the Kreuzberg in Ippendorf during Passion Week to pray on each of the 28 steps of the Holy Staircase. The late Baroque frescoes on the ceiling and walls are particularly impressive. The Holy Staircase on Kreuzberg is open on Good Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Holy Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon.
■ Literature and music on Good Friday
The Good Friday meditation on 7 April at 3 p.m. in the Lutheran Church, Reuterstraße 11, is intended to bring light into the darkness. "I am the light of the world," Jesus says of himself. The congregation asks: Where and how can we find this light that warms and enlightens us? Impulses are provided by texts from literature from around the world, recited by Daniel Finkernagel, known from the programme Mosaik on WDR 3. Vicar Erik Nestler comments on the texts from a theological perspective. The spiritual and secular "lights" will be embedded in works by Bach, Creston, Marais and Vierne, played by the Cologne Viola Quartet, Erik Nestler on saxophone and Lutherkirche cantor Marc Jaquet. Admission costs ten euros, tickets can be reserved by calling 0162/6190912 or by emailing erik.nestler@ekir.de.
■ A different kind of Easter egg hunt
The Alexander Koenig Museum, Adenauerallee 160, is always worth a visit. At Easter, the permanent exhibition is a great place to search for eggs with children. There are all kinds of examples of incubating animals and their special eggs. The Research Museum's large egg collection is only accessible on behind-the-scenes tours, but there is plenty to discover in the regular show "Our Blue Planet - Life in the Network". The museum is open Tuesdays to Sundays and, because of the public holiday, also on Easter Monday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (last admission 5.15 p.m.). Admission costs six euros, concessions three euros.
■ Meet the Easter Bunny
In Bad Godesberg's city centre, an Easter egg hunt in the shop windows is going on until Easter Saturday, 8 April. Centre management, city marketing and Fronhofer Galeria want to use the competition to strengthen local trade. The completed entry cards can be dropped into boxes at the Fronhofer Galeria and at the pavilion of the Stadtmarketing Bad Godesberg association on Ria-Maternus-Platz. The Easter Bunny will be handing out sweet surprises on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Fronhof and Theaterplatz. The event is financed by the state government's "Immediate Programme to Strengthen our Inner Cities and Centres in NRW".
■ Cast off
Easter marks the start of the Bonn's fleet of ships "Bonner Personen Schiffahrt" (BPS) sailing on the Rhine. In addition to the normal schedule, the owners offer various themed trips, such as Beethoven's round trip to Königswinter with coffee on the Poseidon. On Easter days from Good Friday to Easter Monday, the ship departs from Alter Zoll at 4 p.m. and returns at 5.30 p.m. Entry costs 20 euros. On Easter Sunday, there is a "Las Vegas Brunch Cruise with Live Music" on the Moby Dick with hits from the 50s and 60s and an American buffet. Admission at landing stage 4 on Brassertufer is from 10.30 a.m., return around 2.30 p.m. Tickets cost 54.90 euros. On Easter Monday, guests on the Moby Dick will be given a live tour by a guide of what there is to see on the shores during two spring cruises. Departures are at 12.30 pm and 3 pm. Tickets cost 18.90 euros, concessions 10.90 euros.
Original text: Bettina Köhl; Translation: Jean Lennox