A fall thing to do This is what you can experience on the Rhenish apple route
Region · Autumn is apple season. On a tour through the region's apple orchards, sunshine and nature still beckon even at the end of summer. There are plenty of opportunities to buy fresh apples and apple products along the apple route.
The lookout tower is located on “Blutweg”, and online it says it is temporarily closed. But it is not. The steps creak, and a horse whinnies in a nearby meadow. Then when you get to the top: Silence. The Rhenish apple route offers much in terms of culinary and visual appeal, but the dead silence is the biggest surprise for the ordinary city dweller. So this is what the world sounds like without cars, construction sites, trains, and whatever else is blaring into your ears all the time.
The 124-kilometer-long apple route loops through the region west of Bonn. Those who feel the need to get out in nature can explore all or parts of the route by bike or on foot. For the Bornheim loop, for example, you should plan on five hours on two wheels. At the moment, during the peak apple harvest season, you can enjoy the early autumn in all its facets on the well-maintained paths. The tower of the “Landschafts-Schutzverein” Vorgebirge, near Bornheim, offers one of many resting places that help to make the tour along the apple orchards more enjoyable.
Rhenish Apple Route: Vending machines and farm markets
If necessary, stations along the route can also be reached by car. If you are after certain specialties, and traveling with a baby, or want to get twenty kilos of Elstar, Gala or Wellant apples to bring home, this is a good idea. Even just a visit to one of the fruit farms along the route can be worthwhile. Krämer in Meckenheim, for example, offers Demeter fruit and vegetables, while Schwind in Wachtberg has one of the many food vending machines that offers fresh produce from the field at any time.
There is also a vending machine at Obsthof Sonntag in Grafschaft. There you can buy fruit, eggs and sometimes five-liter bags full of home-pressed juice. When you enter the farm store, a bell rings and there is an intense smell of apples. Master fruit grower Dirk Sonntag comes out to help customers: The last variety to be harvested was the sweet Pinova. "If you like it more sour, then maybe the Wellant is something for you to try," says the man from Gelsdorf.
Sonntag even has real Äppelwoi (apple wine) on offer for after work. The wine does not come from Hesse, but directly from Sonntag's apples, pressed in Altenahr and juiced in-house. "The Sapora variety is well suited for this, it’s particularly juicy and aromatic," says the apple expert.
Automatic apple carousel
If you fancy an apple fantasy land, you shouldn't miss Bornheim's Schmitz-Hübsch. In the entrance to the store, all current apple varieties can be sampled; information cards indicate acidity, sweetness and crispness. There is a particularly loud crunch when you take a bite of a Snapdragon. The variety that Roland Schmitz-Hübsch and his family are selling for the first time this year tastes quite sweet and is somewhat reminiscent of the old mainstream classic Pink Lady, and not just in terms of color.
The Wellant variety that has just been harvested is allowed to go round and round on an apple carousel in the middle of the store. Behind it, up to 1,200 tons of apples are stored in large cold storage rooms - "this is no longer a seasonal product," says Schmitz-Hübsch. Apples at home also keep fresh longest when refrigerated, he recommends. Currently being sold, however, are those which were harvested only a few minutes ago to a perfect ripeness. "The apple only gets the flavor when on the tree, not in storage," says the fruit grower. Groups can sign up for a guided tour of Merten's on-farm fruit tree museum, which is housed in an old half-timbered cannery. A special tip at Schmitz-Hübsch: The freshly pressed apple juice with no preservatives added.
Interactive stations for children
Hearty food is served by restaurants along the apple route, very fitting after all the pedaling (or walking). The Swisttaler restaurant Graf Belderbusch serves apple pancakes and tarte flambée "Himmel un Ääd". At the Waldgaststätte Bahnhof Kottenforst , onion tart and Federweisser (first pressing of wine which normally has a low alcohol content) are currently the order of the day. And at the Wachtberg cinema and bistro Drehwerk, concerts, movies and lectures are also on the program.
Those with a sweet tooth can take advantage of the apple bakery, which transforms the Schmitz-Hübscher apples into pastries directly on site. Or at Café Landlust, located behind the Cremerius fruit farm in Meckenheim and offering a nice view over the apple trees. Hikers taking a break can enjoy the fine pies and cakes while sitting on the covered veranda.
Especially for children, there are so-called adventure stations, twelve of which are scattered along the route. The little ones can stick their heads through photo walls for the perfect photo opp, or go to the Wachtberg station and move the wings of a large wooden bee. There are also information boards and an expansive view looking out over field and meadows.As the sun paints the evening sky apple-red, it is finally time for the adults to taste the apple wine at one of the sturdy picnic tables. And then go back inside to get comfortable again. But first, they soak up as much sun and fresh air as possible. A supply of apples has already been stockpiled in the refrigerator.
(Orig. text: Rosanna Großmann / Translation: Carol Kloeppel)