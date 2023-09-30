A fall thing to do This is what you can experience on the Rhenish apple route

Fruit farms and stations

Stations along the apple route usually have tools for bike repair, parking spaces and the opportunity to fill up on drinking water. In many places, e-bikes can be rented.

The fruit farms and stations mentioned in this article are arbitrarily chosen, this is not a complete listing of the farms along the apple route. On the website www.apfelroute.nrw, you can have a look at where you would like to visit and plan your own route. Maps can also be downloaded there.

Bornheim:

■ Schmitz-Hübsch. Bonn-Brühler-Strasse 14, Merten. Fruits and vegetables, many apple products, apple bakers, tours of the Fruit Tree Museum for children and adults. Groups by appointment. Monday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. www.schmitzhuebsch.de

■ Fruit Blossom Landscape Experience Station. LSV observation tower Brenig, interactive information boards.

Grafschaft:

■ Obsthof Sonntag. Am Burggraben 3. Fruits and vegetables, apple wine, regional produce. Monday to Friday 9 am to 6 pm, Saturday open until 2 pm. Vending machine always accessible.

Meckenheim:

■ Café Landlust, Obsthof Cremerius. Gerhard-Boeden-Strasse 1. Fruits and vegetables, regional produce, delivery service, "Hühnermobil", flower store, vending machine. Farm store opens Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., Saturday until 6 p.m., Sunday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.. Café open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

■ Krämer Orchards. Bonner Strasse 1. Fruits and vegetables, health food store, delivery service. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., Saturday 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Wachtberg:

■ Interactive stations for orchards and bees. At the bend of the Alte Höhle road.

■ Obsthof Schwind. Obsthof Schwind 1. Vending machine always accessible.