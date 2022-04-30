Salary Report : This is what you earn at the largest employers in Bonn and the region

How much do the big companies in Bonn and the region pay? We took a look and this is what we found. Foto: Axel Vogel

Bonn From trainee salaries to six-figure manager salaries: At the ten largest companies in Bonn and the region, the range of salaries is immense. We asked these companies for details about the salaries they pay.

Some dream of a six-figure annual salary, while for others the number on the monthly pay slip is not so important as long as the work-life balance is right. Either way, people still rarely talk about salary. Yet salary is anything but irrelevant. "For me, it's always important to know the absolute lowest pain threshold when it comes to salary. After all, everyone has their financial obligations," says Silke Grotegut, who works as a job coach in Bonn. A point that should not be neglected is that an employer conveys a sense of appreciation for the employee through the salary. "Often it is not the exact amount (earned). It's more a question of whether I feel fairly and justly rewarded with the salary for what I do and for the stress level that the job demands," explains Grotegut.

With the help of data from the job rating platform Kununu, we took a close look at the salaries paid by the ten companies with the most employees in Bonn and the region. Since this data cannot be definitively verified, we submitted it to the respective companies for evaluation. In addition, we asked about the median salary. The median salary is the salary at which there are just as many employees with a higher as with a lower gross annual salary. This number is more meaningful than the average salary, as the latter is heavily distorted by very high or very low salaries. The question about median salary was answered by only one of the companies surveyed.

The chart in German shows the salary ranges of the ten largest companies in Bonn and the region. Using data from the Kununu platform, we show how much you can earn at the ten largest companies in Bonn and the region. The left end of the range shows the minimum salary, the right the maximum.

1. Deutsche Telekom

Nearly 217,000 people work for Deutsche Telekom worldwide, more than 13,000 of them in Bonn and the surrounding region. This makes Deutsche Telekom the largest employer in the region. The job rating platform Kununu provides 3,000 details on salaries at Deutsche Telekom. These range from 12,900 euros for apprentices to 159,600 euros for the position of "Senior Program Manager; IT". The salary of Deutsche Telekom CEO Timotheus Höttges is significantly higher: Insiders reported in January that an increase of 300,000 euros in his fixed salary and an increase in his maximum compensation to 9.1 million euros had been agreed with the Supervisory Board.

Deutsche Telekom did not respond to our request for an assessment of the information and the median salary in Bonn and the region.

2. Deutsche Post DHL Group

With 570,000 employees worldwide, about 9,000 of them in Bonn and the region, Deutsche Post DHL Group ranks second among the companies with the most employees in the region. Based on 3,917 online salary data, the average gross annual salary ranges from 11,000 euros for apprentices to 199,700 euros for the position of "Senior Vice President (SVP); Business Operations”.

Press spokesman Dirk Klasen explains when asked: "Our Group is a global company with around 590,000 employees in more than 1,000 professions, from parcel delivery staff to aircraft mechanics, network planners or financial experts. Since we are represented in all countries and regions of the world, it is difficult to calculate an average salary for the entire company here that would offer true comparability." For Germany, he said the majority of employees have been remunerated for many years on the basis of collective agreements agreed with the social partner. "Remuneration is based on the tasks and functions in the corresponding pay groups of the collective pay agreement. For example, letter and parcel delivery staff can earn between 2,400 and 3,090 euros per month with us. In addition, there are regionally varying bonuses as well as vacation pay and a 13th month's pay," Klasen explains. "The average gross monthly starting salary for university graduates who join Deutsche Post AG with a junior position is around €4,100 - plus a 13th month's pay and vacation allowance." The company does not determine a median salary, either for the Group as a whole or by individual region.

3. Bonn University Hospital

8,219 people work at Bonn University Hospital. According to Kununu, their salaries range from 13,800 euros for apprentices to 127,500 euros for chief physicians. This is based on 50 data for the gross annual salary at Bonn University Hospital.

The university hospital did not want to comment in more detail on individual salaries. "We are a collective-bargaining employer and compensate our employees accordingly. For a smaller number of employees, we pay non-tariff allowances with special justification," explained deputy press spokeswoman Verena Henn. The question of median salary was also left open by Bonn University Hospital. "Due to the range of incomes with a majority of collectively agreed contracts and a few non-collectively agreed contracts overall, a median salary is hardly meaningful," was the reason given.

4. Stadtwerke Bonn (Bonn Public Utilities Company)

Almost 2,500 people work for Stadtwerke Bonn. Their salaries show the smallest range in our overview chart: Based on 45 salary data, the average salary at Stadtwerke Bonn ranges from 38,100 euros for the position "Professional Driver" to 81,800 euros for the position "Business Unit Manager."

Deputy press speaker Veronika John refers to various collective agreements that apply within Stadtwerke Bonn: on the one hand, the collective agreement for local transport (TV-N), and on the other hand, the collective agreement for utilities (TV-V). "In principle, all pay groups of these collective agreements can be represented in the company," says John.

Regarding the specific salary information on Kununu, John explains, "We consider the specific information on Kununu regarding professional drivers to be accurate, although the salaries for employees in the driving service are subject to a wide range of fluctuation due to different rates for Sundays, public holidays and supplementary payments. The entry-level pay group here is EG 5a of the collective agreement for local transport.”

The job title "business unit manager," as found on Kununu, is not commonly used at SWB, he said, but is covered by other job and organizational titles. "By all means, positions are held by specialist engineers and division or department managers in management positions, which are remunerated in the two collective agreements up to pay group 15." Pay group 15 offers scope for up to a gross annual salary of 110,000 euros in both of the aforementioned collective agreements.

Stadtwerke Bonn does not determine the median salary of its employees.

5. BWI GmbH

Of 6,080 employees nationwide, 2,439 work at BWI GmbH's headquarters in Meckenheim. According to 602 Kununu statements, the salary at the IT systems of the German Armed Forces ranges from 19,000 euros for working students to 139,700 euros for the position "Director: Sales".

Spokesman Jochen Reinhardt explains: "Our HR colleagues regularly check the information on platforms like Kununu. The values given there roughly correspond to BWI's salary figures." However, he said, the given job titles on Kununu are very generic and not always an exact fit for BWI with the tasks of Bundeswehr IT systems.

Since many applicants state in their interviews that they have obtained information from online platforms and use the information as a guideline for their salary expectations, the fit of the information on Kununu is important for BWI, Reinhardt explains.

BWI is the only company to answer the question about the median salary: this is more than 85,000 euros for the Meckenheim site. Half of the employees therefore earn less, the other half more than this sum. However, interns and working students were left out of the calculation.

6. Deutsche Bank (includes Postbank and Norisbank).

Around 2,160 of Deutsche Bank's 90,000 employees worldwide work in Bonn and the surrounding region. Based on 730 salary data, the average gross annual salary at Deutsche Bank ranges from 14,600 euros for apprentices to 130,200 euros for in-house lawyers.

Deutsche Bank did not respond to our request for an evaluation of the data and the median salary in Bonn and the region.

7. German Corporation for International Cooperation (GIZ)

Around 25,000 people work for GIZ worldwide, most of them outside Germany. Just under 1,800 people are employed at the company's headquarters in Bonn. The average gross annual salary at GIZ ranges from 14,200 euros for apprentices to 92,200 euros for the position of "Country Manager," according to 196 Kununu data. Depending on the location, however, gross annual salaries can vary greatly, according to a company spokesperson, who explained when asked. Salaries at GIZ are based on an in-house collective agreement. The spokesperson adds, "GIZ classifies employees based on their qualifications and tasks within the company. Since individual salaries vary according to qualifications and task profile as well as length of service, we cannot give a reliable indication of position-related salary figures." He also left open the question of the median salary at the Bonn site.

8. Aldi Süd

Around 1,350 people work for Aldi Süd in Bonn and the surrounding region, putting it in eighth place among the companies with the most employees in the region. Based on 863 salary details, the average gross annual salary at Aldi Süd ranges from 12,900 euros for apprentices to 106,900 euros for the position "Manager".

When asked, the company did not respond to how accurate the information is. However, press spokeswoman Nastaran Amirhaji pointed out that Aldi Süd will raise the apprentice salary by 100 euros per month from August 2022: to 1,100 euros in the first year, 1,200 euros in the second year and 1,350 euros in the third year. "Salaries have always been supplemented by vacation and Christmas bonuses, as well as a collectively agreed pension scheme," Amirhaji explained.

9. UPS (United Parcel Service)

Of the 540,000 UPS employees worldwide, about 1,300 work in Bonn and the region. Based on 276 salary data, the average salary at UPS ranges from 15,700 euros for working students to 99,700 euros for managers.

In response to our request for an evaluation of the information as well as the median salary in Bonn and the region, a spokeswoman simply stated: "Please understand that we do not comment on content that can be found on third-party websites. In the areas where regional collective agreements apply, we are generally well above the wages agreed there.”

10. Deutsches Zentrum für Luft- und Raumfahrt (DLR - German Aerospace Center)

The majority of the nearly 1,460 DLR employees work at the sites in Bonn and Sankt Augustin. According to 218 data on Kununu, the average salary ranges from 28,500 euros for working students to 79,900 euros for the position of "head of department".

Since hiring at DLR is in principle based on the applicable collective agreement for the public service (TVÖD), the respective groupings are reflected in specific salary levels. "Over the years, with increasing professional experience, corresponding higher groupings take place depending on performance and changing tasks," explains DLR spokesman Andreas Schütz. He left the question about the median salary unanswered.

Info: We are looking for people who are willing to talk to us (anonymously) about their salary: How much do you make? Do you feel you are fairly compensated? What do you spend your money on? How much can you save? If you feel like participating, send us an email at online@ga.de.