GA listing This is where to get strawberries in and around Bonn
Bonn/Region · The strawberry seeason is right around the corner in and around Bonn. We give an overview of sales stands and fields for self-harvesting these delicious fruits.
Bonn residents, of course, don't have far to go to the market, but local strawberries are not only to be found in the city centre. The red berries are available at the following places in and around Bonn. Either for sale or to pick yourself:
Bonn
Obsthof Schneider
Obsthof Schneider has several strawberry stands in and around Bonn, all of which are open from Monday to Saturday. Besides strawberries, the fruit growers from Wachtberg also offer other types of fruit and vegetables. Currently, the strawberry stands in Bad Honnef, Kessenich, Rüngsdorf, Ückesdorf, Siegburg Hangelar and Siegburg Menden offer strawberries. The other stands are expected to start selling in the next few days and weeks. Up-to-date information is available here.
Phone: (0228) 85 44 770
Website: www.schneiders-obsthof.de
Locations:
Bonn:
- Brüser Berg, Fahrenheitstraße, 53125 Bonn.
- Endenich, Erich-Hoffmann-Straße, 53121 Bonn
- Kessenich, Pützstraße 12, 53129 Bonn, Monday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 5.30 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2.30 p.m.
- Bonn-Beuel, Rudolf-Hahn-Straße 122, 53225 Bonn-Beuel
- Rüngsdorf, Konstantinstraße/Kapellenweg, 53179 Bonn, Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 5.30 p.m., Saturday and Sunday from 8.30 a.m. to 4.30 p.m.
- Schwarzrheindorf, Rheindorferstraße 120, 53225 Bonn-Beuel
- Südstadt, Bonner Talweg 27, 53115 Bonn
- Ückesdorf, Hubertusstraße 1, 53125 Bonn, Monday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Venusberg II, Gudenauer Weg 25, 53127 Bonn
- Vilich, Adelheidisstrasse 19, 53225 Bonn
Region:
- Bad Honnef, Linzer Straße 117, 53604 Bad Honnef, Monday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 5.30 p.m., Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Hangelar, Konrad-Adenauer-Straße 3, 53757 Hangelar, Monday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 5.30 p.m., Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Kaldauen, Wahnbachtalstraße 350, 53721 Siegburg
- Menden, Siegstraße 8, 53757 St. Augustin, Monday to Friday from 10 am to 6 pm, Saturday from 9 am to 2 pm and Sunday from 9 am to 3 pm
- Sinzig, Kölner Straße 41, 53489 Sinzig
Surrounding region
Organic Farm Bursch
During the season, Biohof Bursch sells strawberries in its own farm shop in Bornheim-Waldorf and at the weekly markets. According to its own information, the farm is one of the largest vegetable and fruit farms in North Rhine-Westphalia that farms organically. Fresh preserves are made every day in the farm's own cooking and baking room.
Address: Weidenpeschweg 31, 53332 Bornheim-Waldorf
Opening hours farm shop: Monday to Friday 8.30 a.m. to 6.30 p.m., Saturday 8.30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Telephone: (02227) 91 990
Website: www.biohof-bursch.de
Other locations:
- Ökomarkt Bad Godesberg, Moltkeplatz, Bad Godesberg, Friday 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Ökomarkt Bonn, Martinsplatz Bonn, Wednesday 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Numerous market stalls in the Cologne area, which can be viewed on the website
Fruit and vegetable farm Früh
The farm shop in Queckenberg is open all year round. There are also other sales locations. On 21 May, the farm organises a strawberry festival. The strawberry harvest is expected to start at the end of May.
Address: Obst-Gemüsebau Früh, Madbachstraße 81, 53359 Rheinbach-Queckenberg.
Opening hours: Monday to Friday 9 am to 6 pm, Saturday 9 am to 5 pm, from May to October also on Sunday from 10 am to 5 pm.
Phone: 02255/2626
Website: www.obst-gemuesebau-frueh.de
Other locations:
- Stotzheim stall, Im Krautgarten 1, 53881 Euskirchen-Stotzheim, opening hours: Monday to Friday 9am to 6pm, Saturday 9am to 3pm, Sunday 10am to 2pm.
- Sales stand Rheinbach (opposite Hit), Meckenheimer Straße 19, 53359 Rheinbach, Opening hours: Monday to Friday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Sunday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Monte Mare Rheinbach stall, Münstereiflerstraße 69, 53359 Rheinbach, opening hours: Monday to Friday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Sunday 10.30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Sales stand in Flamersheim, Christian-Schaefer-Straße 51, Flamersheim, opposite Norma/Edeka, opening hours: Monday to Friday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Sunday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Hofladen Mandt in Alfter
Every year, delicious strawberries straight from the field are also available at the Mandt farm shop in Alfter. The farm looks back on a long history having existed on the slopes of the foothills since 1912.
Address: Taubenweiherweg 4, 53347 Alfter
Telephone: (02222) 92 99 774
Opening hours: Tuesday to Friday 8.30 a.m. to 6.30 p.m., Saturday: 8.30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Website: www.hofladen-mandt.de
Fruchthof Hensen from Mömerzheim
In the past years, the strawberry harvest at Fruchthof Hensen already started in the second week of April. The Fruchthof sells its berries at the farm in Dr.-Josef-Ströder-Straße 25 and at stands in Euskirchen, Weilerswist and Erftstadt.
Address: Dr.-Josef-Stroeder-Strasse 25, 53913 Mömerzheim.
Opening hours: Friday to Sunday: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Telephone: (02255) 82 19
Website: www.fruchthof-hensen.de
Other locations:
- Real Markt Euskirchen, Narzissenweg 25, 53881 Euskirchen
- Real store Erftstadt, Gustav-Heinemann-Strasse 2, 50374 Erftstadt
- Dänisches Bettenlager Weilerswist, Robert-Bosch-Strasse 4, 53919 Weilerswist
Obsthof Schneider Meckenheim
"Quality produce from controlled cultivation directly from the farm between Meckenheim and Wachtberg" promises Obsthof Schneider from Meckenheim on its website. In addition to local strawberries, the farm also offers vegetables and jams from its own production.
Address: Waldhof 1, 53340 Meckenheim
Opening hours: Monday to Friday 8.30 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Telephone: (02225) 78 07
Website: www.obsthofschneider.de
From May onwards, strawberry lovers can pick their own fruit here:
- Niederkassel-Rheidt, Engelshof, Markstraße/Am Erdbeerfeld, 53859 Niederkassel.
- Bornheim, Bioland Apfelbacher, Tombergstraße 1, 53332 Bornheim, the first picking dates will probably be at the beginning of May.
- Erftstadt, Schumachers Hofladen, Blessemer Straße
This is a list of stalls in Bonn and the region and does not claim to be complete. Is a shop missing from the listing? Send us your suggestions for Bonn and the region by e-mail to online@ga.de.