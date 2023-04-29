German tradition This is where you can ‘Dance into May’ in Bonn and the region
Bonn · For the German tradition of ‘Tanz in den Mai’, there will once again be many parties and dance events in Bonn and the region. We give an overview of where and when.
May fires, also called witch fires in the past, were used to drive away evil spirits on Walpurgis Night. Once the fire had burned down, young couples jumped over it together. As a folk festival, ‘Tanz in den Mai’, which is 'Dance into May’ in English, has survived to this day. May dance events were extremely limited in the past couple years because of the Covid pandemic, but in 2023 there will be many "Tanz in den Mai" parties again in clubs and event venues. We give an overview.
Harmonie Bonn
After a two-year break, "Rock in den Mai" will kick off again at the Harmonie Bonn. DJ H2O-LEE's repertoire includes everything from the sixties to today.
Place: Frongasse 28-30, 53121 Bonn
Time: from 8 p.m.
Price: Advance sales incl. fees 14.60 euros
Plan B
“80's meets 90’s" is the theme at Plan.B for April 30. Two DJ’s will play the best songs from those decades. Some of the music will be accompanied by original music videos projected on the wall.
Place: Theaterstrasse 22, 53111 Bonn
Time: from 9 p.m.
Price: 10 euros
Tanzhaus Bonn
‘Tanz in den Mai’ starts at the Tanzhaus Bonn at 8:30 pm. On four different dance floors - from classical ballroom dancing to Argentine Tango and music for all West Coast Swing dancers - it's party time again. There will also be live music with the Starlight Band.
Place: Gartenstr. 102, 53225 Bonn
Time: 8:30 p.m.
Price: tickets in advance for 18.50 euros
Brückenforum: Dance into May - Flashback
The Flashback Party starts at 9 pm. It will feature the best of the 80’s & 90’s. DJ Steve Paris, Manu Pop and a video show will create a great atmosphere at Brückenforum.
Location: Friedrich-Breuer-Strasse 17, 53225 Bonn, Germany
Time: from 9 p.m. but entry permitted before the start
Price: in advance 10 euros (without fees) at www.bonnticket.de
“Interactions” party at the Bundeskunsthalle
In step with the start of the summer program "Interactions" at the Bundeskunsthalle, there will be an opening party with the band "einer von denen" on the front courtyard from 7 to 9 pm. Afterwards, DJ and pole performer "Frznte" will take over with a mix of a variety of music genres. Then, from 10 p.m., DJ Lars Eidinger will party into May with his "Anti Disco.”
Location: Helmut-Kohl-Allee 4, 52113 Bonn, Germany
Time: Party from 8 p.m.
Price: 19 euros in advance (reduced 9.50 euros)
Funny boarding at Platform 8
Platform 8 at Bonn's main bus station also hosts a May special with DJ Jenni Zimnol and her friends Draze, Lukas Neumann and Solomind.
Location: Maximilianstr. 8, 53111 Bonn, Germany
Time: from 11 p.m.
Price: -
AZURA presents ‘Tanz in den Mai’ in the Underground
In the underground at Kesselgasse you can dance into May to electronic music. DJ and producer Patrik Berg comes to his hometown Bonn and will be accompanied by Bishalbacht, Schoonebeek, De La Noches, SO4 and David Müller.
Location: Kesselgasse 1, 53111 Bonn, Germany
Time: from 10 p.m.
Price: 13 euros in advance
Kasalla in the Rhein Sieg Forum
As is well known, one should hold on to good things. That's how the Rhein-Sieg-Forum in Siegburg does it, and this year, too, the Cologne band Kasalla will be performing there. After the live concert, starting at around 10:30 p.m. will be the "Tanz in Mai" party with DJ.
Place: Bachstr. 1, 53721 Siegburg
Time: entry allowed at 6 p.m., concert at 8 p.m., / party at 10:30 p.m.
Price: 35 euros at www.bonnticket.de and 7 euros at the box office for "Tanz in den Mai”-party
Tanz in den Mai at the Hennef Meiersheide
For the first time after the pandemic, people in Hennef will dance into May again in the Meiersheide Hall. In addition to cocktails and drinks, DJ’s will make for a good atmosphere in the hall.
Place: Meiersheide 20, 53773 Hennef
Time: from 7 p.m.
Price: 12 euros in advance
Tanz in den Mai in Odendorf
The traditional festival starts already in the afternoon at 4 p.m. with the setting up of the maypole in the village square. The evening will feature live music on the big stage, party and dance will be organized by the bands "Sibbeschuss" and "Domstadtbande" as well as the Odendorf DJ Steff.
Location: Am Zehnthof, 53913
Time: from 4 pm
Price: Admission is free
80’s/90’s party at Restaurant Heimat
On Sunday April 30, the people of Euskirchen will dance into May at the big 80’s/90’s party with local hero DJ Frank Sonique.
Place: Thomas-Esser-Strasse 86, 53879 Euskirchen
Time: from 7 p.m.
Price: 25 euros in advance
Dance into May featuring Jimpster
On April 30, Jamie Odell aka Jimpster of the current hottest Deep House label "Freerange Records" from London will make Bonn's "Kult" shake one last time.
Place: Rheingarten Bonn, Charles-de-Gaulle-Strasse 53, 53117 Bonn-Rheinaue
Time: 11 p.m.
Price: 10 euros
(Orig. text: Simeon Gerlinger / Translation: Carol Kloeppel)