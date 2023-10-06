Restaurant tips This is where you can find Indian food in Beuel with various degrees of spicy
Beuel · “Bollywood” restaurant in Beuel serves up dishes with varying degrees of spicy; one has a choice of “German”, “middle” or “Indian spiciness”. Here are some of the other places to get Indian food in Beuel.
Instead of pizza and pasta, those dining at "Bollywood" can order butter chicken, fish tikka and naan bread. Last spring, Sarwan Singh Multani opened his restaurant at Siegburger Strasse 149, which used to be home to an Italian restaurant. The Indian restaurant owner promises his customers a culinary journey to the land of a thousand spices.
Multani takes inspiration from the greats of the Bollywood scene. "When we present real Indian cuisine to our guests, we also want to convey the feeling of Bollywood," says the professional chef. Making sure that visitors feel comfortable and that no wishes are left unfulfilled is the top priority, emphasizes his wife Jasweer Kaur. She runs the restaurant with him and is in charge of service.
To create the perfect atmosphere, the couple gave the space a new look in the months leading up to the opening: Indian decor, modern lighting, mirrored columns and comfortable benches designed so guests would want to come and stay awhile. With seating for more than 100, including a terrace, "Bollywood" also offers plenty of space for larger groups.
With the opening of “Bollywood”, Multani fulfilled his dream of owning his own restaurant. "It's a great feeling to be your own boss," he says, beaming. The fact that he is an accomplished chef becomes clear when you look at the menu: from saffron fried rice with cashmere spices to Mughlai-style chicken and grilled eggplant puree with ginger and herbs, he offers diners a nice selection of Indian classics. The artfully garnished Indian specialties are prepared with a choice of "German", "medium" or "Indian spiciness”.
300 hours a month in the kitchen
The 53-year-old is aware that decades of experience as a chef are a big plus for him. "I've worked in many kitchens, sometimes 300 hours a month," he says of his career as a chef. He explains that he has twice been co-owner of a restaurant. Most recently, he worked for his brother-in-law at "San Marino" restaurant in Oberkassel. Since the opening of "Bollywood," the family has supported each other in both restaurants.
A special feature at Bollywood is the tandur - a barrel-shaped clay oven used for baking naan or roti bread and for meat and vegetable dishes. "When something is prepared traditionally, you can taste it," says Multani. The tandoori chicken is available with or without the bone so that customers from his homeland can have the dish made according to the original recipe. "If you order it with the bone, you get the real tandoori taste," explains the native of India.
The Indian barbecue platters and fish dishes with tikka masala are especially popular, reports Multani's wife. She is happy to offer a little piece of her homeland and Bollywood in Beuel. “Our cuisine is a mixture from different regions and cultures; in the north of India there are different flavors than in the south," says Kaur.
Mango cream for dessert
Grilled foods and rice dishes aren't all the restaurant has to offer. For dessert, there's deep-fried cottage cheese with sugar syrup, homemade mango cream and Indian ice cream with blanched almonds and pistachios.
In his new restaurant, the father of two no longer has to work ten-hour shifts. But he and his wife are at the restaurant every day and give their all to make their customers happy, he assures. With two children, Kaur finds that it’s not so easy. At 16 and 21, her daughter and son are coping quite well with the fact that their parents work a lot. "But when we soon have more time, we would like to travel together again," says the mother. "To visit our family in India and to America," her husband adds. Before that, however, the couple from Königswinter plans to move nearby. "Preferably to Beuel or Vilich," says Multani.
Bollywood, Siegburger Strasse 149, ☎ 0176/43 41 97 25
“Sher Pur" also offers burgers
The Indian restaurant Sher Pur in Vilich-Müldorf has been around since 1999, promising its customers authentic Indian food as well as international classics such as pizza, burgers and pasta. Amarjeet Singh Lidder has been running the restaurant for five years now, before that it was run by his father-in-law for 19 years. "What sets us apart is our commitment to real flavor," explains Lidder. To get the spices for tikka massala or butter chicken, he regularly travels to his homeland. With a selection of over 20 Indian dishes, including lamb and fish specialties, every diner should be able to find something they like here.
Sher Pur, Beueler Straße 19, ☎ 02 28/94 84 61 3
The “Punjabi Taste” offers a large vegetarian selection
At the intersection of Königswinterer Strasse and Siegburger Strasse, there is another place to enjoy Indian food: The Punjabi Taste restaurant tempts its guests with a rich selection of traditional lamb, chicken and shrimp dishes, and also offers a choice of pizzas and snacks. There are plenty of options for vegetarians, too: Vegetable curry, creamy lentil dall or milk cheese in curry sauce is prepared with a choice of mild, moderate or traditional spiciness.
Punjabi Taste, Siegburger Straße 2, ☎ 02 28/46 20 39
(Original text: Abir Kassis / Translation: Carol Kloeppel)