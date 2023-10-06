Restaurant tips This is where you can find Indian food in Beuel with various degrees of spicy

In his new restaurant, the father of two no longer has to work ten-hour shifts. But he and his wife are at the restaurant every day and give their all to make their customers happy, he assures. With two children, Kaur finds that it’s not so easy. At 16 and 21, her daughter and son are coping quite well with the fact that their parents work a lot. "But when we soon have more time, we would like to travel together again," says the mother. "To visit our family in India and to America," her husband adds. Before that, however, the couple from Königswinter plans to move nearby. "Preferably to Beuel or Vilich," says Multani.