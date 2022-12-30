New Year's Eve : This is where you can get still tickets for New Year's Eve events

Fireworks on the banks of the Rhine in Bonn. Foto: Benjamin Westhoff

Bonn/Region 2022 is drawing to a close. Where is the best place to celebrate the New Year? We've put together a few tips for New Year's Eve. But watch out: Tickets usually sell out quickly.

On 31 December 2022, people all over Bonn and the surrounding region will once again be popping the corks as they head into 2023. Where and how can you celebrate the turn of the year? Let us tell you for which events tickets are still available.

Bonn Christmas Circus

The Bonn Christmas Circus is making its 15th guest appearance this season. Once again, it invites you to the big New Year's Eve Gala on the grounds of Pützchens Markt. The team promises a performance with "world-class artists, breathtaking show acts and funny clowns" on the fairground at Holzlarer Weg 24 in Pützchen.

Ticket prices start at 17.50 euros for adults. The show starts at 8 pm, admission is one hour earlier. A fireworks display to mark the turn of the year is part of the event. We recommend booking early because of the high demand. Tickets for the New Year's Eve Gala at the Bonn Christmas Circus are available from Bonnticket. Contact: info@bonner-weihnachtscircus.de.

New Year's Eve in Bonn's hotels

There will also be New Year's Eve celebrations in Bonn's big hotels. The Kameha Grand is having a party under the motto "Extravagant, Elegant, First Class". Things get underway at 10 p.m. Tickets cost 49 euros. A "lively party with lots of tempo" and fireworks will be offered.

On the 17th floor of the Marriott, you can look forward to a 5-course menu by chef Felix Kaspar for 199 euros. The party starts at 6 p.m. with an aperitif and finger food. Later, guests can enjoy watching the fireworks from the terrace and celebrate afterwards.

At the Ameron Hotel Königshof, the "After Job Party", one of Bonn's most popular party series, once again celebrates the turn of the year down on the Rhine. The party starts at 9 p.m., tickets are available here for 36 euros.

Biskuithallen Party in the Brückenforum

The motto of the former Biskuithalle’s New Year’s Party at the Brückenforum in Beuel is "Back to the Future". Musically, the past year will be resurrected with hits from the 90s and 2000s. The party starts at 9 pm. Tickets for 15 euros are available here.

New Year's Eve at the Tanzhaus Bonn

With live music on four dance floors, Tanzhaus Bonn is inviting revellers and dancers to Gartenstraße 102 on the last night of the year. Discofox, West Coast Swing, Standard and Latin will be part of the programme. Tickets are available in advance for 39.90 euros by phone on 0228/462288 or online.

Feasting and celebrating

Meyer's Restaurant in Bonn offers a dinner buffet for 49 euros on New Year's Eve. If you want to dance after dinner, you can switch to the party at the Havanna. A combination ticket is available. Reservations can be made by e-mail or by phone on 0228/214937.

Overnight stay and parties at Phantasialand

Phantasialand in Brühl is also a great place to celebrate the New Year: There are various packages on offer. Whether Fantissima New Year's Eve Gala, Asian New Year's Eve happiness in the Bamboo restaurant, relaxation in the Ling Bao & Hotel Matamba - there is something for many tastes, and whole packages can be put together for a New Year's Eve holiday in the theme park. This also includes admission to the Winter Dream. Fireworks are not planned. The packages with shows, accommodation, dinner, drinks and breakfast are not available for less than 300 euros per person.

Culture on New Year's Eve

If you don't just want to party, but also experience culture on New Year's Eve, you have several options in Bonn and the surrounding region. In the Rhein-Sieg-Halle in Siegburg, the Springmaus ensemble will entertain its audience with sketches, songs and improv comedy from 7 p.m. onwards. Tickets cost between 34.90 euros and 49.90 euros and can be purchased here.

At the Pantheon, Jean Faure & Son Orchestre and Pause and Alich will present their New Year's Eve special. Afterwards, there will be a New Year's Eve Lounge with music from the 70s to the present day. In contrast, there will be a benefit concert by Olga Scheps for the project "Foundation Helps Artists" at the Beethovenhaus.

Spur of the moment at the box office

Bonn's dance and nightclubs also offer an extensive programme again. For little money, you can dance into the year 2023 in the city centre and the Old Town. The Untergrund will be greeting the first 100 guests with a welcome glass of bubbly. Admission is ten euros. A similar party will be held at the Casbah Clubbing in Siegburg.

The N8schicht is also looking forward to the first New Year's Eve party in three years. If everything goes ahead as planned, there will be music on two floors. This will include charts, EDM, party hits and hip hop. The N8lounge around the corner will play the hits of the 90s. Admission is seven euros.

The Carpe Noctem will also be celebrating again at the turn of the year. The party starts at 10 pm, admission is six euros.

This is a list of New Year's Eve parties that does not claim to be complete or to follow objective criteria. Nor is it a ranking. The order is arbitrary. Is an event missing from the list? Send us an email at online@ga.de.

