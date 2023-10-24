Halloween 2023 This is where you can party at Halloween in and around Bonn
Bonn/Region · While children are out and about trick-or-treating on Halloween, many adults prefer to go out and party. Here is an overview of the Halloween parties in and around Bonn this year on 31 October.
"Zombie House" at the Brückenforum Bonn-Beuel
On Halloween, the Brückenforum is transformed into a Zombie House. In addition to a spooky atmosphere, guests can look forward to DJ Jan Windeck. Early bird tickets for the party are already available for 14 euros. Costumes are optional.
- Where: Friedrich-Breuer-Strasse 17, 53225 Bonn
- When: from 9 p.m.
- Note: Admission from 18 years
"Halloween in the Rheinalm" at the Kameha Grand Bonn
The Kameha Grand in Bonn-Ramersdorf invites you to a party on the alpine pasture (the alm) on Halloween. DJane Nic & Martin Guha with his electric violin will create a dreamlike, nightmarish atmosphere. In addition, the best costumes will be crowned Horror Queen and King. Tickets cost 29 euros and include a welcome drink.
- Where: Am Bonner Bogen 1, 53227 Bonn, Germany
- When: from 7 p.m., ends at 2 a.m.
"AfterJobParty" at the Ameron Hotel Königshof Bonn
The Ameron Bonn Hotel Königshof on the Rhine is hosting an after work part on Halloween. Dressing up is expressly encouraged, say the organisers. The entrance fee for the party is 16 euros.
- Where: Adenauerallee 9, 53111 Bonn
- When: from 9 p.m.
Halloween Party at the Harmonie Bonn-Endenich
On Halloween, party guests at the Harmonie in Bonn-Endenich can look forward to DJ H2O-Lee, who will be playing the latest charts as well as many classics. Scary hits from "Ghostbusters" and "Rocky Horror Picture Show" are also on the playlist.The ticket price is 14 euros.
- Where: Frongasse 28-30, 53121 Bonn, Germany
- When: from 8 p.m.
Halloween after work party at the Wolkenburg in Cologne
Also in Cologne, the "Halloween AfterJobParty" is at the Wolkenburg on 31 October. Visitors with or without costumes can dance the night away on three dance floors.
- Where: Mauritiussteinweg 59, 50676 Cologne
- When: from 9 p.m.
- This is a listing that does not claim to be complete. It is not a ranking. Do you know of any other parties? Get in touch at online@ga.de.
(Original text: ga / Translation: Jean Lennox)