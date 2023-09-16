Starlink satellites This is why bright dots can be seen in the skies over Bonn these days
Wachtberg/Bonn · White dots, lined up like on a pearl necklace, can be seen these days in the evening skies over Bonn and the region. What is it all about? And when can they be seen in the coming nights?
Along with stars and the moon, there is something else we can see in the nighttime skies these days. On Wednesday and Thursday evening, white dots suddenly appeared above Bonn and the region. They moved across the clear evening sky as if strung on a string of pearls. Our photographer Maximilian Mühlens photographed the formation on Thursday at around 9 p.m. near the shopping center in Wachtberg-Berkum.
The lights are not at all uncommon. They are Starlink satellites of Elon Musk's U.S. space company SpaceX. With its satellite network, SpaceX has set itself the goal of providing internet access worldwide, especially for remote areas. More than 3,700 satellites have been active since its launch in 2020, and launch approvals already exist for around 20,000 satellites. This makes the company the world's largest satellite operator. But why do we see them in this formation?
Starlink satellites fly in a formation
"The satellites are arranged in a formation and fly one behind the other in Earth's orbit," explains Tim Ruster of the Planetarium in Cologne. This formation can be seen in the sky time and again, he adds. SpaceX regularly sends satellites into space. Most recently, 21 Starlink satellites were sent into orbit by rocket on Monday, Sept. 11, according to the company's website.
When the launch vehicle with new satellites has reached the appropriate orbit, the satellites are released. They then join the other satellites in orbit. The first satellites of the Starlink mission were much more reflective, making them easier to spot, says Ruster. The new generations have a different coating, he says. "You can barely see these once the satellites arrive in orbit." Ruster, who produces explainer videos about space under the name "Astro-Tim," suspects that in recent days these new satellites could be seen as they made their way into orbit.
The Starlink satellites are located at an altitude of around 300 to 600 kilometers. By comparison, the International Space Station (ISS) orbits the Earth at an altitude of around 400 kilometers.
Weather plays an important role for visibility. Each satellite is only visible as a white dot at dusk or dawn, when it is illuminated by the sun and reflects the light in the dark night sky. The sun can’t be too low below the horizon so that the celestial bodies can still be reached by sunlight.
Starlink satellites are not UFO’s
The spots of light from the Starlink satellites tend to frighten some people. This was relayed by Hans-Werner Peiniger, chairman of the Society for the Research of UFO Phenomena in Lüdenscheid, in a GA interview. "Some people think of an attack from outer space and panic easily. This has actually been reported to us," he says.
Starlink satellites: More sightings over the weekend
The sightings of the past few days are not an exception, as seen on the website findstarlink.com. It provides information on when and where to spot the celestial bodies. If there are no clouds obscuring the sky, the satellites should be easily visible on Friday evening, Sept. 15, around 9:03 p.m., as well as on Saturday evening around 9:08 p.m.. For the days after that, the probability is lower, he said.
(Orig. text: Alexander Hertel / Translation: Carol Kloeppel)