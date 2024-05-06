Rhein in Flammen 2024 This is why the fireworks and drone show started so late

Yannick Fugenzi organised Rhein in Flames for the first time this year. He was visibly crestfallen after the breakdown on Saturday. "It's a shame, of course, that it didn't work properly in the first year. We just had bad weather. But the weather is nobody's fault." His team had been in contact with the German Weather Service the whole time. The heavy rain was expected to taper off and turn into light rain over the course of the evening. "That's why we were confident that everything would work," he says. Although the experts were still certain a few hours beforehand that the bad weather would not be a problem, circumstances proved otherwise.