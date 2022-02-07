Robert Koch Institute reports yet another peak incidence rate : This morning’s figures show another record
Bonn The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) has reported an increase in the nationwide seven-day Covid-19 incidence rate.
On Monday the figure rose to 1426 compared with 1178.8 one week ago. The Covid-19 incidence rate measures the daily total of Covid-19 cases reported per 100,000 people.
Health offices in Germany reported 95,267 new infections to the RKI within one day. Nationwide, another 49 deaths were recorded within 24 hours, according to the new data. A week ago, there were 61 deaths. The RKI has registered a total of 11,117,857 confirmed infections with Sars-CoV-2 since the beginning of the Coronavirus pandemic. This number is, however, likely to be higher, as many infections are not detected.