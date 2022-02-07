Robert Koch Institute reports yet another peak incidence rate : This morning’s figures show another record

Bonn The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) has reported an increase in the nationwide seven-day Covid-19 incidence rate.

Health offices in Germany reported 95,267 new infections to the RKI within one day. Nationwide, another 49 deaths were recorded within 24 hours, according to the new data. A week ago, there were 61 deaths. The RKI has registered a total of 11,117,857 confirmed infections with Sars-CoV-2 since the beginning of the Coronavirus pandemic. This number is, however, likely to be higher, as many infections are not detected.