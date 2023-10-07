Starting in the winter semester at the University of Bonn This new Master’s degree is unique in Germany
Bonn · Students can expand their knowledge of security policy in a new master's program at Bonn University starting this semester. Only a handful of places are available each winter semester. Lectures and group sessions are held in English.
This winter semester, a new master’s degree program will be launched at the University of Bonn. It does not yet exist in Germany: The new master's degree program in "Strategy and International Security" is intended to fill a gap in political science. Among other things, it focuses on strategy research, security policy and crisis management. It will help graduates to qualify for a variety of professions in parliaments, public institutions, public relations and political consulting.
"The Zeitenwende (turning point in history) has made it much more evident how important this university program is for German politics," says Ulrich Schlie, professor of the Henry Kissinger Professorship at the Institute of Political Science and Sociology (which organizes the master’s program). He made the comment in reference to Chancellor Olaf Scholz's statement about Russia's war of aggression on Ukraine. "We have unfortunately underestimated that so far." The idea to offer the interdisciplinary major has been around since Schlie was appointed to the Professorship three years ago. The development of the curriculum is now complete, and external faculty assignments have also been awarded.
Cooperation with Bonn institutions, for example the UN
Up to 20 places are available each winter semester. For this semester they are already full. In order to enable practice-oriented studies, a three-month internship in industry, administration, state or federal administration is mandatory. "But we also work on academic issues related to political practice," explains Schlie. The topics covered include development policy, geo-economics and international humanitarian law.
Lectures and group sessions are held in English. The purpose of this is to open up the degree to more people who might be interested, and also to prepare students for work on the international market. Because of the location in Bonn, it is quite practical for cooperation with the United Nations and also the interdisciplinary research center Cassis (Center for Advanced Security, Strategic and Integration Studies), where Schlie is the director.
Unlike other universities that offer the course, such as Hull in the UK, the University of Bonn will not focus specifically on warfare. "These are not classic war studies," says Schlie. An important focus for the students, however, is diplomacy. The prerequisite for the master's degree is a bachelor's degree in political science or a similar subject with a minimum grade of 2.7.
Those interested in the new master's program can contact Ulrich Schlie directly if they have any questions at: uschlie@uni-bonn.de.
(Orig. text: Rosanna Großmann / Translation: Carol Kloeppel)