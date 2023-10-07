Starting in the winter semester at the University of Bonn This new Master’s degree is unique in Germany

"The Zeitenwende (turning point in history) has made it much more evident how important this university program is for German politics," says Ulrich Schlie, professor of the Henry Kissinger Professorship at the Institute of Political Science and Sociology (which organizes the master’s program). He made the comment in reference to Chancellor Olaf Scholz's statement about Russia's war of aggression on Ukraine. "We have unfortunately underestimated that so far." The idea to offer the interdisciplinary major has been around since Schlie was appointed to the Professorship three years ago. The development of the curriculum is now complete, and external faculty assignments have also been awarded.