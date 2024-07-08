Hiking from the Eifel to Cologne This Roman hiking trail is well worth a visit
Region · The 116-kilometre Römerkanal Hiking Trail follows the remains of an ancient Roman aqueduct from Nettersheim to Cologne. In Rheinbach, roughly halfway along the route, the Römerkanal Information Centre invites you to immerse yourself in ancient history. Here’s everything you need to know for a visit.
What makes the Römerkanal Information Centre special?
Not so long ago, farmers in the Eifel region believed they’d discovered a direct path to hell. Locals dubbed the mysterious underground structure “Düvelskall” (Devil’s Gutter) and, fearing Lucifer, they promptly covered it back up with soil. Little did they know that this black stone tunnel was part of an ancient Roman aqueduct, a 95-kilometre marvel of engineering that carried water from Nettersheim to Cologne.
At the Römerkanal Information Centre, Lorenz Euskirchen and Professor Klaus Grewe demonstrate a cross-section of the Roman water pipeline, showcasing ancient engineering that has stood the test of time for over 2,000 years.
“It took a while for people to realise what it could be,” Professor Klaus Grewe, an archaeologist and geodesist from Swisttal-Morenhoven told the General-Anzeiger. “People initially thought it was the devil’s work.” The 79-year-old expert on ancient structures points out that the Römerkanal Information Centre has been nestled in the heart of Rheinbach since 2019. Located near the Rheinbach Hexenturm (Witch Tower), this little gem is worth a visit in any weather.
What is the Römerkanal Hiking Trail?
It’s no coincidence that the museum dedicated to this grand piece of Roman engineering is in Rheinbach. The city is not only the midpoint of the aqueduct, but also home to the active “Freundeskreis Römerkanal” (Friends of the Römerkanal) group. “The reason we exist is that Rheinbach is the only city through which the aqueduct runs directly,” explains Lorenz Euskirchen, the group’s chairman and co-founder. “In many places, the Römerkanal is visible in the cityscape.”
Is the Römerkanal Information Centre worth visiting in bad weather?
Absolutely. The glass cube of the information centre is inviting and informative, detailing the ingenious technology of the Roman aqueduct, built between 80 and 90 AD. It supplied Cologne with 20,000 cubic meters of mineral-rich spring water daily for centuries.
“Considering that in 100 AD, the ancient city of Cologne had about 20,000 inhabitants, each person had approximately 1,000 litres of water available daily from the Eifel. This was ten times the modern per capita water usage in Germany. The water was not only for drinking but also for public baths, street cleaning, and sewage – a testament to Roman expertise in hygiene.
Compared to today - in the light of lengthy mammoth projects such as the construction of power lines from north to south or Stuttgart 21 - the time it took for the Romans to plan and construct the aqueduct is remarkable. After just three years, the plans for the 95-kilometre route are complete - including all the surveying work. “The results presented by the Roman engineers can be considered masterpieces of engineering. The precision of the construction work is unrivalled,” says the professor.
The total time for the major construction site was less than five years. How was that possible? “We found archaeological evidence of a construction section boundary for the first time in the course of the Eifel water pipeline and then identified a second one from an older finding,” explains Grewe. The section found near Mechernich is exactly 18,000 Roman feet long, which corresponds to a distance of 5328 metres. “We can therefore assume that there were around 20 construction lots for the 95.4 kilometre long Eifel pipeline. And they were all being worked on at the same time.” It has also been proven that the aqueduct bridges, which were required at every side valley, no matter how inconspicuous, were built in advance by separate construction teams.
Will children enjoy the Römerkanal Information Centre?
For sure. You don't have to be a technology fanatic to be fascinated by the ingeniously simple (and simply ingenious) way of getting water to run. While Roman structures such as the so-called “Brunnenstuben” at the sources of the water pipeline, ancient collecting basins and all kinds of aqueduct bridges can be seen along the hiking trail, the highlights of the construction work can be admired in the Rheinbach Museum. Despite a largely flat gradient, the Romans succeeded in transporting the mineral-rich water over a distance of almost 100 kilometres without any satellite-based surveying technology or pumping stations, skilfully exploiting the conditions of the terrain.
The centre’s displays include replicas of Roman surveying instruments, such as the Groma for right angles and the Chorobat for measuring elevation differences. To keep the knowledge alive, the Friends of the Römerkanal offer numerous tours and are training more guides to meet growing demand.
To ensure that the ancient architecture and the stories connected with it reach the almost 5,000 visitors a year, the circle of friends currently offers 36 guided tours a year, which are very popular, as Lorenz Euskirchen reports. The passing on of this special treasure trove of knowledge in Rheinbach seems assured for the coming years. “We are currently training ten people so that we can offer even more guided tours,” says the chairman of the Freundekreis Römerkanal. “Our aim is to reorganise the exhibition every two to three years,” says Euskirchen.
The examination of ancient architecture in the light of the potential of current bridge structures - made of reinforced concrete - is particularly revealing. “The most important inventions of the Romans in construction were the semi-circular arch and cast concrete. These technical elements were used so skilfully that the structures were practically built to last forever,” says Klaus Grewe. “It's still standing after 2000 years,” says the professor. And: “There is no botched construction anywhere on the Roman Canal.”
What are the costs and additional attractions?
Entry to the Römerkanal Information Centre is free and accessible to all. It’s located at Himmeroder Wall 6, where you’ll also find the Nature Park Centre and the Rheinbach Glass Museum. Don’t miss Roman Day on 22nd September, featuring gladiator fights, legionnaire life, Roman games and crafts for kids, and delicious food.
Less than a ten-minute drive away, you can enjoy the Monte Mare leisure pool in Rheinbach, which includes a sauna, outdoor pool, and diving tower.
Dining in Rheinbach
After exploring, head to the nearby Tuscolo restaurant at Wilhelmsplatz 5, Anna Seibert’s restaurant at Am Bürgerhaus 5, or the charming Café Silberlöffel at Bachstraße 18 for a delightful meal.
(Original text: Mario Quadt; Translation: Jean Lennox)