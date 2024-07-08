Hiking from the Eifel to Cologne This Roman hiking trail is well worth a visit

The total time for the major construction site was less than five years. How was that possible? “We found archaeological evidence of a construction section boundary for the first time in the course of the Eifel water pipeline and then identified a second one from an older finding,” explains Grewe. The section found near Mechernich is exactly 18,000 Roman feet long, which corresponds to a distance of 5328 metres. “We can therefore assume that there were around 20 construction lots for the 95.4 kilometre long Eifel pipeline. And they were all being worked on at the same time.” It has also been proven that the aqueduct bridges, which were required at every side valley, no matter how inconspicuous, were built in advance by separate construction teams.