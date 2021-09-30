Stalls all over Bonn : This weekend Bonn’s yard flea markets return

Neighbours got talking at the yard sale in August. Foto: Sebastian Flick

Bonn The Bonn artist Vanesa Muhic organises the "Bonner Hofflohmärkte“, the yard flea markets, for the coming Sunday, October 3, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.. Stalls throughout the city will offer children's clothing, media, decorative items, household goods, bicycles and more.

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="mobilebanner_2"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="halfpagead"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> Teilen

Teilen Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Tweeten

Tweeten Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Drucken

On Sunday, a number of Bonn families, neighbours and collectors will once again transform their front yards, backyards and garages into flea market booths. The popular yard flea markets already took place in Beuel in 2016. Now they are taking place for the second time in the entire Bonn city area, according to organiser Vanessa Muhić. At the most recent edition in August, customers were able to browse, choose and buy from more than 90 stalls. On offer were works of art, as well as records and pizza cutters.

Muhic, who publicises the Hofflöhmärkte via social media, already shared that a winter break is planned after Sunday's sales day: "These will then also be the last Bonner Hofflohmärkte in 2021, and it won't go on again until spring 2022."

Customers can find out where the stalls are located on the interactive Google map. Clicking on the icon opens a window with more information about the stand. Many suppliers have also noted there what they would like to offer.

Participation is free of charge. The prerequisite is that everyone sets up their stand on private property only. More information about the concept, the rules, the history and the registration form can be found at bohoflo.de. Through this site, registrations are possible until 8 p.m. on Saturday, October 2. More than 70 booths are already registered, but according to Muhić, many would register only shortly before.

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="mobilebanner_3"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="contentad"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span>