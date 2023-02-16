Police give a positive assessment : Thousands celebrate Weiberfastnacht peacefully in Bonn

Police officers on duty in Beuel at the parade. Foto: Benjamin Westhoff

Bonn On Thursday afternoon, the City of Bonn and the Bonn police gave a positive assessment of Weiberfastnacht celebrations. Around 11,000 people were out and about in Beuel.

Thousands celebrated Weiberfastnacht without incident in Bonn. As of 4 p.m., Bonn police did not have much negative to report, only one case of assault in a Beuel pub. "People are celebrating calmly and in a civilized manner," said police spokesman Michael Beyer. Some 11,000 revelers were out and about in Beuel on Thursday, according to police estimates. There had been fears that celebrations could get out of hand since this was the first time since Covid that activities were allowed to take place again without restrictions. But these fears did not materialize, at least as of the afternoon when police gave their assessment.

Also in the afternoon, the City of Bonn said that things had gone smoothly for Weiberfastnacht. The public order service conducted usual checks with the intent of protecting young people. They approached a total of 287 youth. Young revelers had to empty out 41 bottles of liquor, 130 alcohol miniatures and 95 bottles of beer on the spot. In eight cases, cigarettes had to be destroyed.

According to the city press office, a young man gave false information about his personal identification. The police informed the mother, who picked up her son a short time later. They also seized a pepper spray from him, which was handed over to the mother.

20 people can expect fines after Weiberfastnacht, nine of them for urinating in public, nine for harassment and two for refusal to provide personal data. One person was banned from the event. In another matter, alcohol was sold on Konrad-Adenauer-Platz without a special use permit, and the city will file a complaint.

25 cars towed for parking along the parade route

Others will be looking for their cars after Carnival. The city had 25 vehicles towed away for being parked along the parade route in an absolute no-stopping zone that was marked as such.

According to deputy city spokesman Marc Hoffmann, it was quiet at the fire and rescue services. While a fire engine of the Beuel Volunteer Fire Department was stationed at the Carnival procession as part of a fire safety procedure, there were only three deployments for the rescue services, one requiring an emergency physician. Ambulance services were called out ten times.