One week before European elections Thousands demonstrate in Cologne for a democratic Europe
Cologne · Musicians, cabaret artists and trade unionists sent out a signal against right-wing extremism in Cologne this past weekend. Several thousand people took part in the demonstration.
According to the organizers of the demonstration, several thousand people of all generations took to the streets for a democratic Europe one week before the European elections. The organizers spoke of around 18,000 participants, the police estimated around 10,000. The initiatives “Arsch huh” and “Köln stellt sich quer” had called for the rally on Saturday at the Deutz shipyard in Cologne. Numerous artists and speakers performed or spoke at the event, including the bands Höhner and Paveier, cabaret artist Wilfried Schmickler and the chairwoman of the German Trade Union Confederation (DGB), Yasmin Fahimi.
“Article 1 of the Basic Law ‘Human dignity is inviolable’ stands! And we want to have absolute diversity in this country,” said Fahimi during her appearance. According to a dpa (German Press Agency) photographer, the demonstration was peaceful. Posters included messages calling for the AfD to be banned. “The rise of far-right and right-wing populist parties poses a serious threat to fundamental political and social rights and human rights in Europe,” said the organizers in their appeal. “A high voter turnout among those who vote for democratic parties is the key to a strong and democratic Europe.”
Young voters in particular were called upon to cast their vote - because for the first time, 16- and 17-year-olds are also allowed to vote in the European elections.
(Orig. text: dpa / Translation: ck)