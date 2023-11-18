On their way south Thousands of cranes fly over Bonn and the region
Bonn · Thousands of cranes flew over Bonn and the region on Thursday - it was "mass migration day". We might be seeing more in the coming days.
The cranes are on the move again: on Thursday, their trumpet-like cries filled the skies over Bonn and the region. Among those who observed the spectacle were ornithologists from NABU and the North Rhine-Westphalian Ornithological Society based in Bad Honnef. But ordinary people from Bonn and the region also took notice, as social media shows. Those who cannot identify the trumpet-like sounds can recognize the cranes by the characteristic V-formation in which they fly. Some smaller bird formations could also be seen over Bonn on Friday morning.
The large, grey-black birds, whose wingspan can be more than two meters, breed in the warmer months in northern and eastern Germany, Scandinavia, the Baltic states and Russia. Now they are on their way to their wintering grounds in Spain and France, explains ornithologist Darius Stiels from the North Rhine-Westphalian Ornithological Society. They prefer to take a route that leads over North Rhine-Westphalia and often also over Bonn. "Unlike other migratory birds, the cranes don't fly in one go, but take breaks along the way," says the expert. However, the number of breaks they take depends on the weather conditions - in good conditions without headwinds, the birds can easily cover hundreds of kilometers at a time.
Close to 70,000 cranes could fly over NRW
The next known resting area for the birds is in the Diepholzer Moorniederung in Lower Saxony near the border with North Rhine-Westphalia. Around 68,000 cranes were counted there this year, all of which will or have already migrated further south. The birds took off from here on Thursday morning and flew over Bonn and the region starting in the mid-morning. The next traditional resting area that the birds are likely to head for is at Lac du Der-Chatecoq in France, not far from Saarland.
Thursday was a "mass migration day", according to Stiels. He estimates that a five-digit number of cranes had already migrated over Bonn and the region that day. "The migration conditions were ideal," he says. "The night before was cold and there was hardly any wind in the morning." On Friday, the conditions were not quite as good for the birds due to the rain, which is why it is possible that more animals will choose a different route, for example via Aachen. A rain front from the southwest could have forced some birds to turn back on Thursday. In the Eifel at the Ulmener Jungferweiher, some birds had also made a stopover which had probably been unplanned.
More cranes expected over Bonn and the region
The unfavorable weather conditions make it difficult to predict the number of birds we can expect to see over Bonn. "However, we assume that more cranes will be seen over Bonn in the next few days," says Stiels. Some birds were already seen and heard on Friday. Anyone who can observe a formation should listen carefully: Among the trumpet calls of the older birds, you can often hear a higher-pitched "cheeping" coming from the young birds.
Orig. text: Johanna Lübke
Translation: ck