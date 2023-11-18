On their way south Thousands of cranes fly over Bonn and the region

Thursday was a "mass migration day", according to Stiels. He estimates that a five-digit number of cranes had already migrated over Bonn and the region that day. "The migration conditions were ideal," he says. "The night before was cold and there was hardly any wind in the morning." On Friday, the conditions were not quite as good for the birds due to the rain, which is why it is possible that more animals will choose a different route, for example via Aachen. A rain front from the southwest could have forced some birds to turn back on Thursday. In the Eifel at the Ulmener Jungferweiher, some birds had also made a stopover which had probably been unplanned.