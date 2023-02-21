Carnival in the city : Thousands watch the Rosenmontag parade in Bonn

Bonn Bonn 3,800 participants and more than 100 groups took part in the Rosenmontag parade in Bonn in perfect weather. This year there were significantly more spectators than in 2020.

3800 participants, more than 100 groups, 20 of them with music, and a 3.8-kilometre-long parade route: Bonn's Shrove Monday parade picked up where it left off in terms of splendour and grandeur. It was as if the people of Bonn had already practised for this moment in the summer at the festival of the same name in the Rheinaue in Bonn: Jeck im Sunnesching (crazy in the sunshine). After they had had to wait so long, the weather on Monday was also picture-perfect.

The largest groups at the Bonn Rosenmontag parade

In front of the Old Town Hall, the presenters whiled away the time until the parade started with superlatives. The largest group with 345 participants was the Bonn Guard of Honour, Circus Comicus came in second with 250 clowns - even though one of their floats was missing. The Bonner Stadtsoldaten marched with about 220 men but without horses, the Beueler Stadtsoldaten behind them in the statistics with 180 uniforms and the most beautiful tractors from the collection of showman Hubert Markmann. Fifth place went to the Bonn University Hospital with around 100 revellers.

If you missed the Rosenmontagszug in Bonn, you can watch the entire procession again here in the video.

"There's a lot going on here today," said ex-prince Richard Recker, who had taken up his post as parade commentator on the steps of the town hall alongside the disempowered mayor Katja Dörner. In between chatted with the presenters of the livestream of kamelle.de and Lokalzeit from Bonn. Holger Willcke (General-Anzeiger) and Sebastian Tittelbach (WDR) held their microphones under the noses of the procession participants and captured their voices and mood.

Katja Dörner sang along on the steps of the town hall

The mayor was not completely off duty, even though she had handed over the key to the town hall to Prince Chrstoph II and Bonna Nadine I on Sunday. "This morning I already made up five or six people for the Rosenmontag procession," she reported. Willcke had the appropriate advertising slogan ready: "Schminkstudio Katja im Alten Rathaus. Here you will be made beautiful."

Alternatively, Dörner could also help out at the next Beethoven Festival, because with a crystal-clear singing voice she drowned out the grumbling men with "Ach wär' ich nur ein einzig Mal ein schmucklicher Prinz im Karneval" (Oh, if only for once I could be a handsome prince at Karneval).

One person who did not drown out the others, but towered over them, was the standard bearer of the Bonn City Soldiers, Sergeant Rolf "Bibo" Mayr. Standing 2.22 metres tall, he is the second tallest person in Germany. "He can see the beginning and the end of the parade from here," the presenters hypothesised. The youngest city soldier was little Lia, two years old.

A second wave of attack on the town hall was launched by the "Kung Fu Pandas" from the ranks of the carnival society Bönnsche Chinesen. "I think the city soldiers want you to join them next year to support the storming of the town hall," said Dörner. But the colourful Chinese dragon came on a peaceful mission. The traditional corps and guards have enough new blood as well, as the numerous cadets who marched on the market showed.

Christoph II and Nadine I enjoyed their triumphal procession

They are all continuing a long tradition, for the Bonn Rosenmontag parade passed through the city for the first time 195 years ago, on 18 February 1828. Back then, the audience cheered first Hanswurst, then the goddess of joy Laetitia, the predecessors of Prince and Bonna.

At that time, Pappnas and Höötche were not yet represented, for it was more of a representative pageant. Figures of the courtly nobility paraded through the streets in splendid costumes: chief equerry and cupbearer, minister and bodyguard. "With these masks and the floats, the citizens recalled Bonn's great era as the residence of the Cologne Electors, which had ended a few years earlier," says the Bonn Carnival Festival Committee in its review.

The Bonn prince and princess liked nowhere better on Monday than in the here and now: Christoph II and Nadine I enjoyed their triumphal ride on their peacock float and shrouded the city hall steps in mist instead of confetti. "A prince and princess have rarely let off so much steam," said the presenters.

40 cars towed from no-parking zone in Bonn

Others had to look for their cars after the parade. The city’s public order service, which was on duty since 6 a.m., had a total of 40 vehicles towed away. They were parked in an absolute no-stopping zone along the route of the parade despite signs and their owners could not be reached at short notice.

Considerably more spectators than in 2020 needed to be accommodated. "The Rosenmontagszug attracted so many onlookers in some areas that the city's public order service had to put up additional barriers," said Marc Hoffmann, deputy city spokesperson, in the afternoon. In the city centre, this affected the area of Bischofsplatz next to the Old Town Hall and the corner of Poststraße/Münsterplatz. The public order service also controlled the protection of minors and by 3 p.m. had addressed a total of 157 youths, some of whom had to dispose of the alcohol they had brought with them.

The fire brigade and ambulance service confirmed that the procession was very peaceful and uneventful. By the afternoon, there had been two ambulance calls and four emergency vehicle calls.