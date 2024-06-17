Outlook for Bonn and the region Threat of heavy thunderstorms on Tuesday

According to the statement, an "area of rain interspersed with thunderstorms" was moving north-eastwards from the Benelux countries. Bonn and the surrounding region are also on the southern side of the storm area - there is a risk of squalls and hail in particular. "Even so-called supercells are conceivable. These can be accompanied by gusts of over 100 kilometres per hour and large hailstones. Tornadoes cannot be ruled out either," it continued.