Police appeal to witnesses for help : Three burglaries in one weekend in Bad Godesberg

At the police advice centre, a man demonstrates how easy it would be for a burglar to open a closed window from the outside with the help of a sturdy screwdriver. Foto: dpa/Frank Rumpenhorst

Bonn The Bonn police say that burglars have recently been active in Bad Godesberg. The districts of Rüngsdorf, Plittersdorf and Villenviertel on the Rhine were particularly affected.

There was a series of break-ins and attempted break-ins at the weekend in Plittersdorf. Between Friday and Sunday, the Bonn police registered three burglaries there, and another one was attempted. According to the police, the first burglary occurred on Friday between 12 and 7.45 p.m. Unknown persons had levered open the terrace door of a single-family house on Europastraße in the former American settlement. They then entered the house and, according to initial findings, stole cash.

One day later, on Saturday, Europastraße was again the scene of a crime. Between 6.30 and 11.15 p.m., unknown persons forced their way into the rooms of a flat by breaking open a window. According to the police, the nature and extent of the possible stolen goods are currently unknown. In addition, unknown persons had attempted to break into a flat on Kennedyallee some time between 5 p.m. on Saturday and 2 p.m. on Sunday. The burglars did not succeed in forcing open a window of the flat from a mezzanine balcony.

Residents startled by noises

The next crime scene was a detached house on Sibyllenstraße. At around 3.40 a.m. on Sunday, the residents of the house were alarmed by noises. When they went to check on things, an unknown person fled through the front door. The police assume that the perpetrator had previously entered the house by prising open an entry door. According to the investigators' current findings, the unknown person stole a bag containing a purse.

A search for the suspect has not yet led to an arrest. This is probably partly because police do not yet have a description of the perpetrator. As usual in such cases, the police are investigating whether there is a connection between the crimes in Plittersdorf.

As the police's residential burglary radar shows, burglars were also on the move in the Bad Godesberg district in the preceding period: Four completed offences and one attempt were recorded between 10 and 17 January. Since 18 January, according to police spokesperson Simon Rott, there have been five more burglaries - including the ones in Plittersdorf at the weekend - and three attempts.

The bottom line is that since 10 January, nine burglaries plus four attempted burglaries have been committed in the Bad Godesberg district by as yet unknown perpetrators. In addition to Plittersdorf, the number of burglaries is divided between Rüngsdorf, Friesdorf, Hochkreuz and Alt-Bad-Godesberg. In contrast, the police are not aware of any burglaries in Lannesdorf and Mehlem since 10 January. "The focus was clearly on Plittersdorf," summarises police spokesman Rott.

Possible witnesses are asked to contact the police station at 0228-150.

Original article: Axel Vogel

Translation: Jean Lennox

(ga)