City employees are to walk off the job Three days of strikes announced for next week in Bonn

The KVB already announced on Wednesday that no trams and KVB buses will operate in Cologne from 3 a.m. on Monday, March 20, until 3 a.m. on Wednesday, March 22. This means that tram lines 16 and 18, which KVB operates jointly with SWB, will also be affected. SWB also expects that there will be significant cutbacks on bus and rail services on Monday (from the start of service at 3 a.m.) and Tuesday. Bus trips operated by subcontractors are expected to take place on both days. SWB has already published special timetables for this on its website. The service desks at the Central Bus Station (ZOB) and Bertha-von-Suttner-Platz in Bonn city center as well as the Service Center in Bad Godesberg are expected to remain closed on the two strike days.