City employees are to walk off the job Three days of strikes announced for next week in Bonn
Bonn/Region · For the coming week, renewed warning strikes are expected for Bonn and the region, including in public transportation on Monday and Tuesday. Now another day has been added as well.
Strikes at Cologne/Bonn and Düsseldorf Airports on Friday
On Friday, March 17, Verdi held all-day strikes at Cologne/Bonn and Düsseldorf airports. Around 100 flights had to be cancelled at Cologne/Bonn Airport. Employees in aviation security, passenger control, personnel, goods and cargo control, and public service employees were called to strike at the airport. Collective bargaining was underway at the time. Düsseldorf Airport said that emergency operations were going to be maintained but passengers would face numerous cancellations.
At both airports, one-day warning strikes at the end of February caused considerable disruption. Hundreds of flights were canceled as a result of the work stoppages. Flight operations at Cologne/Bonn Airport came to an almost complete standstill.
Public transport strike in the coming week
Verdi has called on public transport employees to take part in another warning strike in the coming week - the Stadtwerke Bonn Bus und Bahn (SWB), the Rhein-Sieg-Verkehrsgesellschaft (RSVG) and the Kölner Verkehrs-Betriebe (KVB) are expected to participate, according to the union. This was announced in a press release issued on Wednesday. On Thursday, the Komba union said that another warning strike would be added for Thursday of next week, March 23. The call to strike is directed at employees of the city of Bonn.
The KVB already announced on Wednesday that no trams and KVB buses will operate in Cologne from 3 a.m. on Monday, March 20, until 3 a.m. on Wednesday, March 22. This means that tram lines 16 and 18, which KVB operates jointly with SWB, will also be affected. SWB also expects that there will be significant cutbacks on bus and rail services on Monday (from the start of service at 3 a.m.) and Tuesday. Bus trips operated by subcontractors are expected to take place on both days. SWB has already published special timetables for this on its website. The service desks at the Central Bus Station (ZOB) and Bertha-von-Suttner-Platz in Bonn city center as well as the Service Center in Bad Godesberg are expected to remain closed on the two strike days.
The warning strike will also affect the RSVG bus lines. According to the transport company, the disruption is expected to last from 3 a.m. Monday morning until around 4 a.m. Wednesday. Trips which are carried out by subcontractors will take place. RSVG has also published the relevant adapted timetables on its website.
According to the union, rallies are also planned on both days, including at the SWB depots in Friesdorf, Dransdorf and Beuel and at the RSVG depots in Sieglar and Hennef.
Services of Deutsche Bahn, Mittelrheinbahn and other rail transport companies are not affected by the strike.
Daycare centers also to go on strike on Tuesday
For Tuesday, the union is also calling on public sector employees of the federal government and local authorities in the greater Cologne, Bonn and Leverkusen areas to take part in an all-day warning strike. Daycare centers, municipal hospitals and public utilities and waste disposal companies are also to take part. LVR hospital in Bonn and Helios in Siegburg will be on strike on Tuesday, according to Verdi. The student unions will also go on strike on Tuesday.
It was not yet clear on Wednesday which of the total of around 70 municipal daycare centers in Bonn might be affected by Tuesday's strike. "Since employees are not obliged to inform the employer in advance whether they will join the warning strike, the city administration cannot estimate the extent of the strike," explained Lea Hoffmann from the press office of the city of Bonn. "Basically, closures and emergency group arrangements must be expected." Bonnorange assumes that the disruptions will be kept in check on Tuesday, as in the previous warning strikes. Only a few employees have gone on strike so far, he said.
(Orig. text: Lisa Inhoffen, Sabrina Bauer, Joshua Bung, dpa / Translation: Carol Kloeppel)