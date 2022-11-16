Manga, Auto Mania, Tabletop Fantasy : Three extraordinary Bonn shops for real fans

The shop of Ricky-Timo Adenauer and his wife Yan Wing Lee is supposed to look like in Japan.

Bonn The shop of Ricky-Timo Adenauer and his wife Yan Wing Lee is supposed to look like in Japan. Nippon4U is not the only unusual shop in Bonn.

There must be well over 10,000 items waiting for fans of Japanese mangas and anime in the shop run by Ricky-Timo Adenauer and his wife Yan Wing Lee. It is strikingly colourful there. Countless small and large plastic figures look out of manga-typical big eyes at the shop visitors. Posters of Japanese series heroes and heroines wallpaper the small shop and leave no square inch of the walls unused. "It's supposed to look just like in Japan," says Adenauer, who believes that his "Nippon4U" in Wolfstraße is "quite unique" in Germany. There are quite a few shops that sell mangas and anime, he says, but neither in such large numbers nor in such exclusivity as his shop in the old town, which is only about 30 square metres in size. But two other shops in Bonn also specialise in very special offers that are rarely found elsewhere.

Adenauer is about to leave for Japan, where he will be able to travel for the first time since the Corona pandemic began. For a fortnight he will be travelling through Tokyo's manga and anime scene, visiting shops that he says are hardly any different from his business. "Except that the shops in Japan are maybe half the size," he laughs. Everything there is stuffed to the ceiling with figurines, trailers, posters and merchandising of all kinds, he says. In Japan, buying and collecting mangas is "completely normal", he says. In contrast to the country of origin of Pokémon and Sailor Moon, here you are looked at rather strangely if you buy one of the dolls called "statues" with the typical big eyes, which can cost two to three hundred euros. Sometimes you have to pay up to 1000 euros for a one-metre tall doll.

Addresses Here are where to find the three special Bonn shops Nippon4U, Wolfstr. 22, Wednesday to Saturday from 12.30 to 16 and from 16.45 to 19.30, 0172 4374957, www.facebook.com/Nippon4u Specialist shop for old-fashioned objects of motorcar glorification, Ermekeilstr. 40, Tuesday to Friday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., 0228 630152 Bonner Comic Shop, Oxfordstr. 17, Monday to Saturday from 10 am to 7 pm, 0228 550820, www.comicshop.de

Everything except children's toys

"Everything we sell here is not children's toys," says Adenauer, who has been trading in the figurines and devotional objects of Japanese series since 2018. At first, the Japan fan was only on the road at trade fairs. While looking for a warehouse, he came across the vacant shop on Wolfstraße, where previously only statues were sold by his predecessor under the name Nihon Manga. Now the Nippon4U range can not only be found on Facebook, but can also be viewed and picked up on site. "Some of the collectors come from far away," says Adenauer. There is hardly anyone who leaves the shop in less than an hour. There is simply too much to see and discover.

In addition to the targeted search, visitors to Arno Wagner's shop should also enjoy discovering, as long as they are slim enough to be able to move between the piles of folders and papers. Even Wagner's chosen designation of his shop as a "specialist shop for old-fashioned objects of motor car glorification" reveals as much about what he offers in Ermekeilstraße as it does about himself. The qualified psychologist, who is tempted to banish every foreign word from his vocabulary, can only be made out at second glance in the glow of his shop's only light, which he keeps on his crowded desk. There he sits between stacks of papers that are sorted and need to be sorted and in front of more than a thousand folders bulging with historical material on automobiles, aviation and shipping, as well as showcases displaying countless miniature cars of almost all makes and manufacturers.

Often, the lean 67-year-old is busy late into the night looking through old magazines for things worth preserving. With what he calls an "ironic distance" to what he does, it also gives him great pleasure to put things in the window from the almost infinite depths of his treasures, which he has hoarded for decades, that create current references from history and make people think. "Natural gas is coming" can currently be read there in an A4-sized and framed advertisement from 1964, showing a ship laying a pipeline, which can be purchased from him for two euros. A city map of Kiev (1974) comes from Wagner's department for travel literature, in which there are also many interesting things to discover about Bonn. Still on display is also a double-page Opel advertisement on the death of Queen Elizabeth, showing a doppelganger sitting confidently on the roof of a small car. Wagner's shop sign, which he put up in his first shop on the corner of Wachsbleiche and Römerstraße back in 1986, can also still be seen there and refers - still up-to-date - to the buying and selling of old toy cars and postcards.

It is often the historic Bonn postcards displayed in the shop window that spontaneously lead his customers into the shop and thus into a little wonderland of the past. "I see my job as rescuing, processing and redistributing," Wagner says soberly, not forgetting to point out that he is still interested in private old original photographs that feature automobiles from a bygone era as the main characters.

60,000 comic titles on two floors

What began in the early 1980s in a cellar on Oxfordstraße has also had a steep figurative ascent: today, some 60,000 comic titles can be found on two floors of the Bonn comic shop. Other titles, including antiquarian ones, can be ordered online. The days when people had to justify reading comics - as managing director Jörg Sicher (62) experienced himself as a schoolboy - are over. "Just as there are magazines and books in all their diversity, the range of comics is almost limitless," says the graduate librarian, who has been dealing in the picture-rich stories defined as "sequential art" in Bonn for more than 30 years.

His business partner Jochen Kestel has concentrated within the comic shop on tabletop, expert and role-playing games in which a kinship with the world of comics cannot be denied. Just published, the first comic drawn by an artificial intelligence (AI) based on a philosophical essay by C.S. Lewis, "The Abolition of Man", shows the development from the comics Mickey Mouse and Superman, still called "trash" by the German educated bourgeoisie in the 1950s, to today's graphic novels, which are often aimed at an adult target group due to their narrative complexity. In fascinating combinations of artistic representations with partly literary texts, the Bonn Comic Shop impressively shows what has happened since the comic, "Asterix Gallus", was published in Latin in 1973, which may have been responsible for making comics socially acceptable.

"In the summer of 1977, an accident occurs on a country road just outside Bonn in which not only cars, but worlds collide," reads the blurb for "Das Gutachten" by Jennifer Daniels. Born in Bonn in 1986, Daniels is one of the most remarkable German comic artists of her generation. She was nominated for the Max und Moritz Prize in 2014 for her debut "Earth Unplugged". This title alone gives an idea of the narrative complexity of today's graphic novels. These novel-like comics in book format reinforce Sicher's statement that - as far as comics are concerned - we were living in the best of times. Although he doesn't know how the current paper shortage will affect publishers, there are "so many incredibly great stories to buy, read and discover that I'm not worried about the world of comics in the long run."

Original text: Stefan Hermes