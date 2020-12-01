Fire in Bad Godesberg : Three seriously injured in fire at a treatment plant in Lannesdorf

Firefighters were called out to a fire at a treatment plant in Lannesdorf. Foto: Axel Vogel

Lannesdorf A fire in an area that was difficult to access made for a very complicated mission for the fire department in Lannesdorf on Tuesday. Several people were seriously injured in the fire and taken to hospital.

Beginning at around 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday morning, the fire department began fighting a rather complex fire at the SGL Carbon plant site in Bad Godesberg. Not visible from the outside, residues in the chimney of the exhaust air treatment plant caught fire. Company employees who were in the area for maintenance work alerted the fire department.

Initial extinguishing measures taken by the employees effectively prevented the spread of the fire. Still, 15 people suffered from smoke inhalation and gas poisoning. Three of them are said to have suffered serious injuries. All of the injured persons were taken to a hospital.

A total of around 35 firefighters were on site to extinguish the fire. They also cooled down the treatment plant from the outside. 20 emergency medical and rescue service personnel were on hand to take care of the injured persons.

Orig. text:GA