Buses, trams, trains and Lufthansa Three strikes in four days - what's in store for travellers in and around Bonn?
Bonn · Trade unions Verdi and GDL are calling for industrial action on Tuesday and Friday: Travellers can expect considerable inconvenience. Both public transport and airports will be affected. An overview.
Public transport strike:
There will be public transport strikes on Tuesday (5 March). The trade union Verdi has called for token strikes in around 30 municipal transport companies in North Rhine-Westphalia, and Bonn and Cologne are affected. For the more than 32,000 daily commuters between the two Rhine cities, getting to work could be complicated. Stadtwerke Bonn (SWB) has announced that buses and trains will not run from 3am on Tuesday until the end of operations on Thursday evening. Special bus timetables are available on the SWB website. Some bus services may be continued using subcontractors.
The construction site at the signal box on the left bank of the Rhine has caused further restrictions on rail services since 1 March and these will continue until 22 March: Regional Express (RE) 5 will not run between Cologne Central Station and Oberwinter, and there will be no Regionalbahn (RB) 48 between Cologne Central Station and Bonn-Mehlem. On the left bank of the Rhine, commuters between Bonn and Cologne can still use the RB26 and the RB30 (extended beyond Bonn), both of which run to Brühl. From there, an express bus will continue to Cologne Central Station as a rail replacement service. Tram lines 16 and 18 will be cancelled because of the strike. Further information (in German) can be found here.
The line between Köln Messe/Deutz and Euskirchen will also be affected by work on the tracks: The RE12 is cancelled, the RE22 and RB 24 only run between Erftstadt and Euskirchen. There is an express bus service from Cologne Central Station to Erftstadt. On the right bank of the Rhine, it is still possible to get to Cologne from Beuel, for example. However, if you live on the left side of the Rhine, you will have to find a way to get to Beuel during the strike. This will only be possible with limited tram or bus services. Possible alternatives can be found (in German) here.
GDL strike:
Even after the public transport strike is over, things will continue to look bleak for rail travellers. The train drivers' union GDL has announced that there will be a walkout from Thursday. The strike on long-distance and regional services will start at 2am on Thursday morning. According to GDL, the industrial action will last until 1 pm on Friday. But even after that, it is likely to take some time before all trains are running as usual. In the freight sector, industrial action will begin on Wednesday evening at 6pm and is expected to last until 5am on Friday.
The rail company announced on Monday that it would again offer an emergency timetable, a basic service on long-distance and regional services. Longer trains with more seats will run on long-distance services. As a result, train services for 7 and 8 March have been cancelled, allowing passengers to make their journeys on a later day. This time, however, the railway did not offer travellers the chance to bring their trip forward to a day before the strike.
GDL boss Weselsky wants to stop announcing strikes 48 hours in advance, as was the case recently. "We are starting so-called staggered strikes," he said on Monday. He also did not rule out strikes during the upcoming Easter transport period, adding: "This means that the railway is no longer a reliable means of transport."
Deutsche Bahn and GDL have been meeting behind closed doors for almost four weeks in an attempt to find a compromise. Two experienced mediators, former German interior minister Thomas de Maizière and Schleswig-Holstein premier Daniel Günther (both CDU), moderated the talks. Without success.
Lufthansa strike:
If you're planning to switch from rail to air, it's not going to be easy. The trade union Verdi is calling on Lufthansa employees to go on strike from Thursday. According to an initial estimate by the Lufthansa group, around 200,000 passengers will be affected on the two days of strike, Thursday and Friday, announced by Verdi. This means that, as in two previous waves of strikes, around 1,000 flights per day will be cancelled and only about a tenth of the original number of flights can be operated.
(Original text: Marie Schneider / Translation: Jean Lennox)