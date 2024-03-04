Buses, trams, trains and Lufthansa Three strikes in four days - what's in store for travellers in and around Bonn?

The line between Köln Messe/Deutz and Euskirchen will also be affected by work on the tracks: The RE12 is cancelled, the RE22 and RB 24 only run between Erftstadt and Euskirchen. There is an express bus service from Cologne Central Station to Erftstadt. On the right bank of the Rhine, it is still possible to get to Cologne from Beuel, for example. However, if you live on the left side of the Rhine, you will have to find a way to get to Beuel during the strike. This will only be possible with limited tram or bus services. Possible alternatives can be found (in German) here.