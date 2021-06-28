Weather forecast : Thunderstorms, severe gales and heavy rain likely in NRW

Heavy thunderstorms predicted across Bonn and the region on Sunday evening and Monday. Foto: dpa/Vifogra

Bonn/Region Sultry thundery air moved from France to NRW on Sunday evening. After a friendly start to Monday, thunderstorms, severe gales and heavy rain are likely later in the day.

Increasingly sultry and thundery air moved in from France to NRW on Sunday evening, bringing the risk of severe weather to the Bonn area too.

At the start of the new week, there is an increased risk of severe weather in North Rhine-Westphalia once more. The German Weather Service (DWD) reported rainfall moving in from the south-west on Sunday. Heavy thunderstorms were likely on Sunday afternoon and evening.

After an initially dry start to Monday morning, renewed showers and thunderstorms are expected in the north-eastern half of NRW from Monday afternoon onwards. We could see heavy rain, severe gales and hail, according to the DWD forecast, with temperatures reaching 27 to 31 degrees.

The DWD expects showers and thunderstorms on Tuesday, some of which will be heavy. Temperatures will be somewhat milder, with highs between 20 and 25 degrees. The thunderstorms will gradually subside during Tuesday night, but it will remain unsettled.

On Sunday, the weather in Bonn and the region was summery again with temperatures of up to 27 degrees. In addition, there was plenty of sunshine during the first half of the day.