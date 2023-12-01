Small restaurant in Bonn-Endenich Tibetan chef serves up diners in a converted garage

Teki was hit by culture shock when he arrived from Tibet ten years ago. "There have been many tough challenges since then, just like for a baby," he says, because life is very different here. His family back home lives a nomadic life in the highlands of the Amdo region. They roam with the yak herds. Teki learned to survive there - and to look after the animals. "We don't need cash; nature provides us with food." That's not the only thing that’s different for him living in Germany. People's self-centeredness is a problem for him. "Everyone just says me and my space, my house." He finds that to be rather cold. It's different in Asia, he says, much more emotional.