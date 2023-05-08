New location Tibetan specialities served at "Himalayak
Bonn · The "Himalayak" has been serving Tibetan specialities in Bonn since 2010. Now the restaurant, which also operates a food truck on the Bonn market, has expanded.
In 2010, Jimba Sangmo and her sons Phuntsok Tsering and Tenzin Thinley opened the Tibetan restaurant Himalayak on Bornheimer Straße in Bonn. Within a few years, the small eatery had become a popular address for friends of Tibetan cuisine and culture. For a few weeks now, Himalayak has been welcoming its guests at a new location, on the corner of Graurheindorfer Straße and Nordstraße, where the Peru Deputamare restaurant used to be.
"Our previous kitchen was very small and then the opportunity for the move arose," Thinley explains. Since September 2021, there has also been a Himalayak Food Truck on Bonn's Marktplatz (Mon-Fri a.m.- 6 p.m., Sat 11 a.m.- 5 p.m). In the restaurant at the new location, the three room areas are named after the three Tibetan provinces. "Kham" with its counter, pedestal, wooden ceiling and large, gold-framed mirror offers 17 seats; "U Tsang" with 26 seats features traditional instruments, teapots, a Dalai Lama portrait, a tapestry and an impressive snow lion mask; "Amdo" has a large fabric painting on the wall illustrating Buddha's path with its stations (30 seats). The covered elevated terrace seats 22 diners.
Starters include momos, Tibetan dumplings filled with minced beef or vegetarian with tomato-coriander chilli sauce (7.60 euros). Mains include "Kammthuk", homemade and hand-pulled fried noodles with vegetables (12.90 euros) or with beef or chicken breast strips (13.90 euros), "Sha Khatsa", spicy beef strips with basmati rice, paprika, ginger, chilli, garlic and coriander (17.90 euros) and "Luksha", tender lamb in Himalayan curry with basmati rice (15.20 euros). A recommended Tibetan dessert is "Scho Tsampa", roasted barley flour refined with butter and cane sugar, served with yoghurt (7.90 euros). A varying lunch menu offers five dishes between six and 9.90 euros (Tue-Fri 11.30 a.m.- 2.30 p.m.
The beers on tap are Früh (0.2l for 2.80 euros) and Krombacher (0.3l for 3.50 euros), bottled Krombacher wheat beers (0.5l each for 4.50 euros) and the Himalayan beers Godawari (0.33l for 4.60 euros) and Rato Baat (0.33l for 4.80 euros). The homemade Mango Lassi (0.25l) costs four euros, and finally two tea tips: Tibetan Butter Tea (3.20 euros) and Himalayan Yogi Chai (3.20 euros).
Info: Himalayak, Graurheindorfer Str. 61, 53111 Bonn-Castell, www.himalayak.de, Tel. (0228) 96 91 05 17. Open Tues-Sun 11.30 a.m.- 4.30 p.m. and 5 - 9.30 p.m., closed on Mondays.
Original text: : Hagen Haas
Translation: Jean Lennox