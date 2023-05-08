"Our previous kitchen was very small and then the opportunity for the move arose," Thinley explains. Since September 2021, there has also been a Himalayak Food Truck on Bonn's Marktplatz (Mon-Fri a.m.- 6 p.m., Sat 11 a.m.- 5 p.m). In the restaurant at the new location, the three room areas are named after the three Tibetan provinces. "Kham" with its counter, pedestal, wooden ceiling and large, gold-framed mirror offers 17 seats; "U Tsang" with 26 seats features traditional instruments, teapots, a Dalai Lama portrait, a tapestry and an impressive snow lion mask; "Amdo" has a large fabric painting on the wall illustrating Buddha's path with its stations (30 seats). The covered elevated terrace seats 22 diners.