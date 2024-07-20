Offspring at Cologne Zoo Tiger cubs take their first steps into the outdoors
Cologne · There are two tiger cubs at Cologne Zoo, and now they ventured into the outdoor enclosure for the first time - and will be seen there more often in future.
Two little tigers have been allowed outside for the first time at Cologne Zoo. The two Siberian tigers ‘Tochka’ and ‘Timur’, born in April, can now be seen regularly in the outdoor enclosure, the zoo announced.
In the first few weeks after their birth, the tiger cubs stayed in the whelping den with their mother ‘Katinka’. The little big cats were cautious at first when they were exploring the outdoor enclosure, said a zoo spokesperson.
"As cats, they did everything right and looked around first. But later they were also on the steps, in the enclosure, playing and frolicking. Perfect. Everything went smoothly."
At the end of the day, they are just big cats.
(Original text: dpa / Translation: Jean Lennox)