Police set up barriers Tight security measures for Christmas markets in NRW
Düsseldorf/Bonn · Police being out and visible should boost the feeling of security. At the Christmas markets in Bonn and Siegburg, organizers and police are sticking to their proven security concepts - but at the same time keeping an eye on the global political situation.
Security measures at the Christmas markets in North Rhine-Westphalia will be tight this year. Cities, Christmas market organizers and police authorities are all in close contact with each other and are keeping an eye on global political events such as the Middle East conflict. The state Ministry of the Interior has informed law enforcement authorities that there is no knowledge of any specific politically motivated threat. However, "spontaneous actions or criminal acts" are possible: "Events associated with Christmas celebrations represent an ideologically suitable target for Islamist-motivated perpetrators due to their symbolism of Christian values and influence.”
The Advent season is short this year with only 22 days - last year it was 28, which is why many Christmas markets are opening before the Sunday of the Dead (November 26). In Bonn, the Christmas market opens on November 24, in Siegburg one day later; in Düsseldorf and Cologne they open on November 23. Five million visitors are expected for the Christmas market at Cologne Cathedral alone. Since the Islamic terrorist attacks in 2015 and 2016, most city centers have had bollards put in place to prevent trucks or cars from entering event areas.
Access routes to the Christmas market closed off
The Bonn police are "as always" in contact with all local authorities in order to detect any threats at an early stage, a spokesperson told the GA when asked. As in previous years, officers will be out on foot at the Bonn Christmas Market and have a mobile unit there as well. Isabel Klotz from the press office of the city of Bonn added that the city administration had developed a "comprehensive security concept". As in previous years, the central access routes to the city center, among others, will be subject to closures. Referring to the global political situation, Klotz said that there were no concrete indications of any threats at this time. However, various scenarios had been considered and rapid response procedures practiced.
There have also been no changes to security measures for the medieval Christmas market in Siegburg compared to previous years, explained a spokesperson for the district police. He made it clear as well that the police had no knowledge of any specific threats in Siegburg, even if the abstract danger of Islamist terrorism still exists. The police are present at the Christmas market every day so people can always speak with them if they have any concerns. As in Bonn, the threat situation is analyzed daily and security measures are adjusted if necessary.
NRW Interior Minister: No reason to not visit Christmas markets
North Rhine-Westphalia's Interior Minister Herbert Reul (CDU) told our editorial team: "There is no reason to not visit Christmas markets again this year." Even if past years have been calmer, this should not stop people from "being sociable and continuing to live our lives as we normally do", appealed Reul and emphasized: "Our police are keeping an eye on the markets. But the same applies here as everywhere else: there can never be (a guarantee of) absolute security.”
Erich Rettinghaus, regional chairman of the German Police Union, said: "The situation is constantly being reassessed for every city and every Christmas market, every day." Security measures are high everywhere, the presence (of police officers) is adjusted where possible and necessary: "And yet we still have a constant, latent risk of attack." A particular danger comes from individual perpetrators who radicalize themselves in secret and remain under the radar of the authorities.
Orig. text: Claudia Hauser, Marie Schneider
Translation: ck