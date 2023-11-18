Police set up barriers Tight security measures for Christmas markets in NRW

The Bonn police are "as always" in contact with all local authorities in order to detect any threats at an early stage, a spokesperson told the GA when asked. As in previous years, officers will be out on foot at the Bonn Christmas Market and have a mobile unit there as well. Isabel Klotz from the press office of the city of Bonn added that the city administration had developed a "comprehensive security concept". As in previous years, the central access routes to the city center, among others, will be subject to closures. Referring to the global political situation, Klotz said that there were no concrete indications of any threats at this time. However, various scenarios had been considered and rapid response procedures practiced.