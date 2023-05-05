Traveling with regional trains Tips for a vacation trip with the Deutschlandticket

If you want to take the Regio (regional) train for part of the way, but then change to the ICE for a long distance, you can of course do that: For this, you only have to buy the extra ticket for the long-distance train.The disadvantage, however, is that anyone who misses the separately booked ICE train due to the delay of a Regio train used with the Deutschlandticket has no claim to compensation, according to Deutsche Bahn, and the train connection is not canceled in such a case.