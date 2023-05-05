Traveling with regional trains Tips for a vacation trip with the Deutschlandticket
Berlin/Stuttgart · All you have to do is take regional trains and buses: The Deutschlandticket has been valid since Monday. Is using this new ticket a good option for budget vacation travel? Read here what is possible.
The Deutschlandticket allows you to use local and regional public transportation throughout Germany. Those who use the ticket not only for everyday trips, but also for bigger travels, get even more value out of it.
Of course, the new Deutschlandticket, which costs 49 euros a month, does not work on long-distance trains and buses. But one can also travel throughout Germany on regional trains and buses. In some cases, the ticket even takes you beyond Germany's borders. And this is how it works:
Plan the trip in advance
Using only regional connections, even for longer distances, is no problem: On the Bahn website "Reiseauskunft.bahn.de" or in the "DB Navigator" app, you can check the "Local transport only" box in the input filters.
This means you are (almost) on the safe side. However, certain rail connections are still excluded," warns Oliver Buttler from the Baden-Württemberg consumer advice center.
Specifically, they include individual regional connections operated by Deutsche Bahn's long-distance division. These can be identified in the portal and app by the fact that they carry an IC abbreviation (for Intercity) in addition to the RE abbreviation (for Regionalexpress).
Still, special rules are in place for some of these connections where the Deutschlandticket is still valid. Examples include "Stuttgart - Singen/Konstanz" or "Bremen - Norddeich Mole/Emden Aussenhafen”.
For half a dozen such RE/IC routes, however, there is still no provision to include them in the Deutschlandticket and that can be expensive for passengers who, in good faith, board such a train with this ticket. "Conductors will be working double shifts because this is a license to squeeze out money," predicts Buttler.
Where the ticket is valid
If you want to know exactly whether your ticket is valid on a particular train or with a particular railroad company, you can find out online. There you will find an overview of the area of validity, which is updated as necessary. So before traveling on one of the RE/IC routes in question, it's good to check again to see what the current status is.
Incidentally, certain local trains can even take you across the border to Denmark, France, Poland, Austria, the Czech Republic, Switzerland or the Netherlands, for example from Usedom to Swinemünde in Poland or from Upper Bavaria to Salzburg.
If you're still looking for ideas for a Deutschlandticket trip, you can check out the "Alpenvereinaktiv.com" website of the German Alpine Club - there's a list of hiking routes from the Teutoburg Forest to the Alps that can be reached with the ticket.
Include some extra travel time
Depending on the departure point and destination, a trip like this can involve three or four transfers. If you want to save yourself tension and stress on the trip, you should calculate the times for train changes generously.
Tip: This can be included in calculations when searching the rail travel information. To do this, simply select the time buffer that you would like to have for at least one change in the search mask under "Intermediate stops". Then only the corresponding connections will be displayed.
If you want to take the Regio (regional) train for part of the way, but then change to the ICE for a long distance, you can of course do that: For this, you only have to buy the extra ticket for the long-distance train.The disadvantage, however, is that anyone who misses the separately booked ICE train due to the delay of a Regio train used with the Deutschlandticket has no claim to compensation, according to Deutsche Bahn, and the train connection is not canceled in such a case.
Tips for the trip
Food: If you're traveling by train for a long time, ideally always stock up on some food and drink. This is especially true for regional trips. While long-distance trains often have at least one on-board bistro, regional trains usually have snack machines at best.
Travelers should also not assume that they will be able to get something to eat or drink at the train stations during transfers. Small stations in particular often do not even have a kiosk, not to mention a bakery, snack bar or supermarket.
Comfort: Seat reservations are not possible on many regional trains. Especially for families with small children, this can make crowded trains uncomfortable.
When planning your trip, you can make sure to avoid peak times. For example, early mornings on weekdays, when many commuters take the train. Or weekend trains to the coast or to popular local recreation areas that are busy with day trippers.
The good news is that passengers can reserve seats in advance on some Regio trains in Bavaria, Rhineland-Palatinate, Saarland and Schleswig-Holstein. The cost is one euro per trip.
Deutsche Bahn lists these connections online: Sitzplatzreservierung, Regionalzüge, Deutsche Bahn, Gültigkeit, Kosten, umbuchen
Season tickets are not automatically converted to a Deutschland ticket
Anyone who already has a public transport season ticket should not succumb to the fallacy that he or she can now use local transport throughout Germany.
"Some transport companies change their subscriptions automatically, but many others don't," says Buttler. You have to ask the company to make the change yourself. But: Certain subscription benefits may then be lost, such as the possibility of taking additional people on the train at certain times. One thing is certain, says Buttler: "The old ticket is not automatically valid throughout Germany if it has not been converted.”
Is it worth buying the Deutschlandticket just for traveling? That depends on how often and on which routes vacationers want to travel. Individual tickets may be better suited to individual needs and requirements. But it's certainly something to think about.
The only important thing is that buyers do not forget this: Unlike last year's 9-euro ticket, the Deutschlandticket is a subscription. So anyone who buys it just for the summer holiday months must also cancel it in good time.
BASIC INFORMATION ABOUT THE DEUTSCHLANDTICKET
The Deutschlandticket is valid throughout Germany on all regional and local public transport trains and buses. Important: It is not transferable and does not allow other people
over the age of six to travel with you, nor does it allow you to take bicycles or pets with you.
The regular price is 49 euros per month. Those who have a job ticket option pay less. Some German states offer discounts for students, trainees and senior citizens.
Good to know: Some transport associations have amended their rules for taking extra people on board. And in some regions there is an added charge for taking a bicycle on board.
The ticket is sold by the vast majority of regional transport companies and Deutsche Bahn. Various companies also offer apps through which the subscription can be purchased.
When a conductor checks for your ticket, the subscription can be presented by chip card or cell phone ticket. Paper tickets with QR codes will also be issued by the end of the year.
Orig. text: Tom Nebe, dpa; Translation: ck