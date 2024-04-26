Catacombs, courtyards and a centrifuge Tips for an extraordinary Bonn Theatre Night
Special | Bonn · On May 8th, it’s the 18th edition of Bonn's Theater Night. More than 60 theaters and independent ensembles are taking part. This is where you’ll find things off the beaten track.
It's the same old story every year. On the day before Ascension Day, over 60 theaters and indie crews put on 120 shows at 46 venues in Bonn. The whole city turns into one big stage. How can you possibly decide? Where will you go when you’d rather be everywhere at once?
Without fail, Bonn's Theaternacht delivers the agony of choice every year, mixing classics with fresh experiments and quirky setups. The 18th edition of this major event is on Wednesday, May 8th, kicking off at 6:30 pm. It’s themed 'Theatre as a Place of Democracy,' a nod to the 75 years anniversary of Germany’s constitution, the Grundgesetz.
Bonn's Theaternacht transforms the entire city into a stage
From a recital in the Schauspielhaus, cabaret at the Pantheon, or contemporary dance at the Theater im Ballsaal, the diversity of performances is enormous. When they rolled out the program, Elisabeth Einecke-Klövekorn, Chair of the Theatergemeinde Bonn, said, "Better pick your favourite show now." Good advice, as you can’t possibly see everything that’s on this evening. So, what's on offer? We’ve scooped out some of the hot spots for you in advance.
The smallest venue of the evening is quickly found. It’s the Euro Theater Central on Budapester Straße. You go down 25 steps into the catacombs, into a cosy little vault about six to eight square meters. Sounds claustrophobic? Not really. The stone walls are all lit up in turquoise, pink and gold, with a floor lamp adding to the vibe.
They're hosting a mini karaoke showdown here. Jacqueline Weihe (32) and Fabio Nolting (22) are giving a personal performance, just five minutes each, for one person at a time. "It's exciting for us, too," says Weihe. "We have no clue who's coming in. Everyone brings their own personal vibe."
The renovations at Euro Theater Central are ongoing
This is their third Theaternacht at the venue, after they relocated from Mauspfad (as reported by the GA), and renovations at the new home are far from complete. "But the new venue has proven that it can handle Theaternacht very well," says artistic director Ulrike Fischer. What does it mean to be a part of it? "In the middle of this construction zone, which takes up all our energy, we get to perform. This is our moment to shine."
Fisher and her team are offering a total of five musical program points under the motto 'Euro Theater goes Song – because bad folks don’t sing'. Alongside the karaoke show, there are French chansons and a recital with song lyrics generated live by AI.
Bonn’s Altstadt is full of Persian music and poetry
Switching gears. A 10-minute stroll from Budapester Straße lands you smack dab in Bonn’s historic Altstadt. Call by Wolfstraße, where the 4telbar with host Saman Haddad is taking part in the Theaternacht for the first time. Dried flowers and art deck the walls in the hallway with its high ceilings. Haddad invites folks to his lush backyard, brews up some cardamom coffee, "something very special," he says.
Here on covered terraces that provide excellent protection against rain, an evening called 'Saadi & Santur' is lined up. It's a fusion of poetry and music: Ayham Nabuti (38) is reading from Saadi Shirazi's works in Arabic and German, while Poolad Torkamanrad (41) plays fitting melodies on the santur, a Persian string instrument. nt.
What’s the poetry about? "Love," says Nabuti without missing a beat. "Shirazi was all about humanity." He hopes that the audience will enjoy the texts and music as much as he and Torkamanrad do on the small stage.
Saman Haddad invites visitors to his blossoming backyard
"Perhaps the guests will find beauty in the courtyards, too" adds Haddad. "It doesn't always have to be at the fancy high culture houses." Theaternacht is a "big deal" in Bonn. "Culture is taking a hit under the current wars and inflation," says the 42-year-old. It's more important than ever to "have these gatherings. Especially for folks who've never been to the theatre. Just trying new things."
A good keyword: Experiment, explore – rarely does this happen in so many places at once. Starting in the city center at Theaternacht, you have to decide which direction to take.
One option is to cross the rhine to Beuel, where the Junges Theater Bonn shows excerpts from 'Das Neinhorn' or 'Das Sams'; where the Marabu Theater presents its Teen Ensemble with 'Angry Baby, One More Time'; where the Brotfabrik presents seven ensembles with their own Theater Night within Theater Night, many of them in English or other languages other than German.
Or head south to Bad Godesberg, for instance to the Zentrifuge, a centrifuge where astronauts once trained and today the two ensembles Bon(n)RaumTheater and déjà-vu perform on two stages. Or to the Kleines Theater, which shows excerpts from 'Zweifel' (Doubt) and 'Das Lächeln der Frauen' (The Smile of Women).
Students from Alanus Hochschule are back in Bonn’s Theaternacht
If you crisscross the city, you might end up at the Werkstattbühne in the Opera House. Here you can see students from the Alanus Hochschule. Clara Dittrich (24) and Niklas Strang (25), both in their fourth semester of PerfomArt, are putting on 'Das Licht' (The Light) based on a story by Chinese author Chen Qiufan.
Possible Theater Night stop: The science fiction play 'Das Licht' by students from Alanus Hochschule at the workshop. Photo: Bernd Lauter
Less than two weeks before the performance, excitement is high. "I think this is the biggest stage we've played on so far," says Strang in a video call. Dittrich has already been to the Theaternacht many times as a visitor. Being able to perform on stage now "feels like a nod of appreciation." "Although it's kind of sad that we can't watch anything ourselves," laughs Strang. But who knows, maybe next year. There's more than enough to see in the city. Bonn's Theaternacht proves it, time and again.
Original text: Judith Nikula
Translation: Jean Lennox