Catacombs, courtyards and a centrifuge Tips for an extraordinary Bonn Theatre Night

Info

Opening and Closing

Bonn's Theaternacht begins on Wednesday, May 8th, at 6:30 pm. It starts at the Schauspielhaus in Bad Godesberg, and the after-show party is at the GOP Varieté-Theater.

Tickets

Simply buy a ticket for one of the so-called Starter events, marked in yellow in the program booklet. This first event is fixed, then there's free admission and free choice of theatre for all subsequent performances. Tickets cost 24.50 euros (concessions 16 euros) and are also valid for public transportation, the shuttle buses of Stadtwerke Bonn, and the closing party at GOP. Information and Program www.bonnertheaternacht.de."