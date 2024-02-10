Dining out Tips for romantic restaurants in Bonn and the region
Bonn · What could be more romantic than a lovely dinner for two? We give you nine recommendations for places that have an especially romantic atmosphere, right here in Bonn and the surrounding area.
The way to a person’s heart is through their stomach, they say. And it's not so much about the good food, but rather the butterflies in the tummy, the sure sign of infatuation. But in the long run, you can't live on air and love alone. One needs to make time for a romantic candlelit dinner - not only, but also on Valentine's Day. We have put together a list of restaurants in Bonn and the region that are perfect for a romantic evening with your loved one. And if you really get into the mood, you can also use the romantic setting for a marriage proposal or to confirm vows of love…
Ristorante Forissimo: Bonn's Ristorante Forissimo offers a special "Menu degli Innamorati" for 64 euros. Besides those hormones, salmon tartare and tagliatelle Alfredo will make lovers' hearts beat faster. Patron Giorgio Guerini and his team serve up refined Italian cuisine in a bright room in the former government district: Zuppa di Pesce or Burrata al Tartuffo, Taglierini Casa, scallops with pea and mint puree or Bollito di Vitello. And to finish, Amarena cherry tiramisu or Amaretto zabaglione. It's worth trying to get here without a car, as the wine prices are very reasonable. And in summer, the idyllic terrace behind the house is a tempting spot.
Ristorante Forissimo, Kurt-Schumacher-Straße 18-20, 53113 Bonn, phone 0228-2897700, e-mail: forissimo@t-online.de, ristorante-forissimo.de; opening hours: Tuesday - Friday 12 - 3 pm and 5:30 pm to 11 pm, Saturday 5:30 pm - 11 pm, kitchen until 9:30 pm.
Gasthaus Scheiderhöhe: What could be more romantic than a little country getaway with delicious food? The Gasthaus Scheiderhöhe in Lohmar is the perfect destination. Spectacular sunsets can be admired from the tranquil half-timbered restaurant on the hill. Daniel Lengsfeld serves up real soul food with the soft Lohmar country egg, creamed spinach, croutons and fresh autumn truffles. He marinates the tranche of cod fillet like in Japan and serves it with black cabbage, mandarin and lobster foam sauce. The shoulder of lamb from the Eifel region comes straight from the oven. The desserts are worth the splurge - as is the well-stocked wine list. If you want, you can also plan your wedding in the beautiful hall.
Gasthaus Scheiderhöhe, Scheiderhöher Strasse 49, 53797 Lohmar, phone 02246/18892, e-mail: info@gasthaus-scheiderhoehe.de, www.gasthaus-scheiderhoehe.de, opening hours: Thursday - Saturday 6 pm - 10 pm, Sunday 12.30 pm - 2.30 pm and 5.30 pm - 9 pm.
Redüttchen: The address alone promises glitz and glamor: Kurfürstenallee - corner of Kurpark in Bad Godesberg. This is where the Redüttchen, the small offshoot of Redoute, is located. The neat half-timbered house was built between 1790 and 1792 by the architects Michael Laydel & Sohn on behalf of Elector Max Franz and used as a gardener's cottage. Nothing of this can be seen today. Instead, lovers (and everyone else, of course) can now take a seat here on dark green upholstered benches and gaze deep into each other's eyes in the dim light. If that gets too boring, you can of course take your eyes off your partner and let your gaze wander through the large casement windows to the small forecourt of the Redoute, Bad Godesberg in the evening or the Kurpark with its old trees. Chef Matthias Pietsch, Christoph von Borries and their team serve culinary highlights to guests à la carte or as a three, four, five or six-course menu - each including a small surprise, the so-called interlude. Whether vegetarian, meat or fish: there is something for everyone here. After roasted monkfish from the North Sea with sautéed prawns, cauliflower couscous, lobster ravioli and glazed sea asparagus, a millefeuille with piomontes hazelnut ganache, pineapple chutney and Jerusalem artichoke rice is a sweet and sophisticated finale.
Redüttchen, Kurfürstenallee 1, 53177 Bonn, phone 0228/68898840, e-mail willkommen@reduettchen.de, reduettchen.de, opening hours: Tuesday to Saturday 6 - 11 pm.
Italiani: The name says it all: Italiani is dedicated to the cuisine of Germany's number one country of longing, the Puglia region to be precise. The menu at the restaurant near the opera includes classics such as pizza, lasagne and pasta with a modern twist. For example, there is pizza with smoked salmon in teriyaki sauce with sesame and rocket. There is also a selection of vegan dishes. The interior has little in common with well-known Italian restaurants. The rooms are individually and modernly designed, so that younger couples should also feel at home there. And if you want to take a walk along the Rhine after your dolci and coffee, just head down Rheingasse.
Italiani, Rheingasse 14, 53113 Bonn, phone 0228/52260370, e-mail info@italiani-bonn.de, italiani-bonn.de, opening hours: Tuesday to Saturday 5 - 11 pm.
Restaurant Rolandsbogen: What place in the region is more strongly associated with love, lifelong loyalty and lasting devotion than the Rolandsbogen? After all, the legendary knight Roland had his hermitage here, from where he always had his beloved Hildegunde in view. Down on the Rhine island of Nonnenwerth in the monastery, she fulfilled her eternal vow, which she had made after the false news of Roland's death. Even if lovers do not plan such a tragic and renunciative course of their relationship, they can still dine romantically in the Rolandsbogen restaurant. The Rolandsbogen high above the Rhine, the last remnant of the medieval Rolandseck Castle, and the magnificent view of the Rhine Valley and the Siebengebirge mountains on the opposite bank of the river provide the perfect setting. The kitchen serves lovers classic dishes with quality standards: for starters, for example, a beetroot risotto or salmon tartare on blini with chive cream and orange-fennel salad, while main courses include sauerbraten, boiled beef and ox cheek. For dessert, there's Kaiserschmarrn or warm apple, pear and cinnamon crumble. Couples who are past the stage of acute infatuation can permanently seal their vows in the wedding room below the restaurant.
Restaurant Rolandsbogen, Rolandsbogen 0, 53424 Rolandswerth, e-mail info@rolandsbogen.de, rolandsbogen.de, opening hours: Wednesday - Sunday 12 - 10 pm
Déjà Vu bei Mario: the furnishings come from the previous owner and are reminiscent of a real Parisian bistro, the chef is Portuguese and the result is enchanting. It's not for nothing that "Déjà Vu bei Mario" on the corner of Vorgebirgsstrasse and Kaiser-Karl-Ring has so many regulars. The tapas have surprises in store for the curious, and the fried prawns in garlic and chili broth or the cod balls with coriander aioli are sure to bring back vacation memories. Cod with chorizo risotto or rump steak for the main course, followed by tonca bean crème brûlée or the typical Portuguese pasteies de nata complete a perfect Valentine's Day dinner. On other evenings, it's worth asking Mario to recommend a taste or two from his rich treasure trove of digestifs.
Déjà Vu at Mario's, Vorgebirgsstrasse 50, 53119 Bonn, phone 0228/53445597. Opening hours: Wednesday to Friday from 12 to 3 pm, Wednesday to Sunday from 6 to 10 pm. Reservations at 0228-53445597 or by e-mail to hello@deja-vu-bei-mario.de.
Burgbrohl Castle: How do you feel as the lord of a feudal castle when busy servants read your every wish from your eyes? Guests at the wellness and conference hotel Schloss Burgbrohl, located in the Eifel region a little off the beaten tourist track, get at least some idea of this. With its fantastic location on a mountain ridge in the Brohl Valley and its nearly princely offers, it is a fortress of fine living and a bastion of good taste at the same time. The indirect lighting highlights the historic quarry stone walls in the gourmet restaurant, while mighty stone pillars and deep arched windows characterize the awe-inspiring dining room. The courteous service staff treat every guest like royalty, and the food is served on tables decorated with romantic candlelight.
Burgbrohl Castle, Auf der Burg 1, 56659 Burgbrohl, phone 02636-800-140, e-mail: info@schloss-burgbrohl.de, www.schloss-burgbrohl.de, opening hours: Fridays and Saturdays from 6 pm to midnight, kitchen until 9:30 pm. Also on Valentine's Day.
Brogsitter Sanct Peter: Elegance meets modernity, shaping the character of the Weinkirche restaurant at the Sanct Peter inn. The tradition and culture of the former wine press house dating back to 1246 make it easy to forget everyday life and help you enjoy a romantic evening for two. Between the tiled stove and ancient oak beams under the ornate wrought iron railings of the large gallery, lovers can enjoy a tart of Sanct Peter's goose liver mousse, fried scallops, Eifel venison loin and gingerbread mousse. Everyone will find a suitable accompaniment from the "vinotheque of 1000 wines". In the convivial "Walporzheimer Himmelchen" room, the fire crackles in the open fireplace during a cozy tête-à-tête between picturesque wallpaper and elegant furnishings.
Weinkirche at Gasthaus Brogsitter Sanct Peter, Walporzheimer Strasse 134, 53474 Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler, phone 02641-97 75 0, e-mail: info@sanct-peter.de, www.sanct-peter.de. Opening hours: Wednesday to Sunday 12:00 - 2:30 and from 6:00 pm.
Restaurant Prümer Gang: The ambience in the fully restored, tastefully furnished Restaurant Prümer Gang in the heart of the picturesque old town of Ahrweiler is both stylish and modern. With its two levels, the interior perfectly matches the modernized historic building with its baroque façade. Even the walk to the restaurant through the idyllic old town will be a treat for lovers. Scallops on green asparagus are served first, followed by loup de mer on radicchio risottto, before a rack of lamb peeks out from under the rosemary crust for the main course. The final course is a chocolate mascarpone slice.
Prümer Gang, Niederhutstrasse 58, 53474 Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler, phone 02641-4757. e-mail: mail@pruemergang.de, www.pruemergang.de. Opening hours: Wednesday and Thursday 6 pm - 10 pm, Friday and Saturday 12 pm - 2 pm and 6 pm - 10 pm, Sunday 12 pm - 8 pm.
Our readers recommend:
- Sinnfony - Das Restaurant der Sinne, Hauptstrasse 90, 53424 Remagen-Oberwinter, Tel.: 0173-9217032, E-Mail: kontakt@sinnfony.de, www.sinnfony.de, Friday and Saturday from 6 pm (outside opening hours, reservations for events and functions are possible by prior arrangement)
This is a list of restaurants in Bonn and the region that does not claim to be exhaustive or based on objective criteria. It is also not a ranking. The order is arbitrary. Are you missing a restaurant in the list? Send us an e-mail to online@ga.de.
(Orig. text: Sylvia Binner, Raphaela Sabel, Volker Jost, Kai Pfundt / Translation: Carol Kloeppel)