Dining out Tips for romantic restaurants in Bonn and the region

Redüttchen: The address alone promises glitz and glamor: Kurfürstenallee - corner of Kurpark in Bad Godesberg. This is where the Redüttchen, the small offshoot of Redoute, is located. The neat half-timbered house was built between 1790 and 1792 by the architects Michael Laydel & Sohn on behalf of Elector Max Franz and used as a gardener's cottage. Nothing of this can be seen today. Instead, lovers (and everyone else, of course) can now take a seat here on dark green upholstered benches and gaze deep into each other's eyes in the dim light. If that gets too boring, you can of course take your eyes off your partner and let your gaze wander through the large casement windows to the small forecourt of the Redoute, Bad Godesberg in the evening or the Kurpark with its old trees. Chef Matthias Pietsch, Christoph von Borries and their team serve culinary highlights to guests à la carte or as a three, four, five or six-course menu - each including a small surprise, the so-called interlude. Whether vegetarian, meat or fish: there is something for everyone here. After roasted monkfish from the North Sea with sautéed prawns, cauliflower couscous, lobster ravioli and glazed sea asparagus, a millefeuille with piomontes hazelnut ganache, pineapple chutney and Jerusalem artichoke rice is a sweet and sophisticated finale.