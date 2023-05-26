Things to do in and around Bonn Tips for the long Whitsun weekend with nice weather

Ahr: Large parts were flooded during the 2021 flood disaster, so some hiking trails are still closed. However, numerous hiking tours are open again or have remained open, as Ahr-Tourism informs on its website. The Ahr-Tourism points out that parking spaces are only available to a limited extent on the hiking trails and public transport can be used. In addition, a few paths may still have obstructions. In addition to tours that connect two places, there are also numerous circular routes in the Ahr Valley: including, for example, the red wine hiking trail.