Weekend Oct 28 – 30/Nov 1 : Tips for the weekend and Halloween in Bonn and the region

This weekend, the Martinimarkt in Bad Honnef will take place again Foto: Frank Homann

Bonnn/Region The Crossroads Festival, the Martinimarkt, the Skate Night and more: This weekend offers numerous and varied events for all generations. Here’s an overview.

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="mobilebanner_2"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="halfpagead"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> Teilen

Teilen Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Tweeten

Tweeten Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Drucken

Rock at the Crossroads Festival, roll at the Skate Night and many other events provide variety this weekend. Culinary, musical and literary events are on offer for visitors. And on Halloween Monday there will also be exciting events for the whole family.

Crossroads Festival

Whether space rock from Australia, German retro funk or hard rock from Sweden: The Crossroads Festival promises to be a loud, varied event again this year. The music festival of the WDR Rockpalast offers two rock acts every evening from Wednesday to Saturday at the Harmonie. Tickets are available here.

Where : Harmonie, Frongasse 28-30, 53121 Bonn, Germany.

: Harmonie, Frongasse 28-30, 53121 Bonn, Germany. When : Wednesday, 26 October to Saturday, 29 October at 7.15 p.m. each evening, Friday at 6.45 p.m.

: Wednesday, 26 October to Saturday, 29 October at 7.15 p.m. each evening, Friday at 6.45 p.m. Admission: 78.80 Euro for all festival days

Filmfair 2022 at the Woki

Commitment, courage and action - that's what this year's Bonn Filmfair is all about. The seven selected documentaries and feature films deal with the effects of globalisation as well as the social market economy and international conflicts. Following the films "Der marktgerechte Mensch", "Dear Future Children" and "Der Waldmacher" there will be the opportunity for a film discussion with various experts.

Where : Woki, Bertha-von-Suttner-Platz 1-7, 53111 Bonn, Germany

: Woki, Bertha-von-Suttner-Platz 1-7, 53111 Bonn, Germany When : 27 October to 2 November

: 27 October to 2 November Admission: 8.50 Euro (reduced rate 7.50 Euro)

Martinimarkt

After a break of two years, Bad Honnef invites you to the Martinimarkt again this weekend. From Wednesday, 26 to Sunday, 30 October, visitors can browse through the 125 stalls offering culinary delights, gift articles, handicrafts and fashion. There will also be a Ferris wheel and a carousel.

Where : City centre, 53604 Bad Honnef

: City centre, 53604 Bad Honnef When : Wednesday, 26 to Sunday, 30 October; Core opening hours: Wednesday to Saturday from 12 to 9 pm, Sunday from 12 to 7 pm.

: Wednesday, 26 to Sunday, 30 October; Core opening hours: Wednesday to Saturday from 12 to 9 pm, Sunday from 12 to 7 pm. Admission : free of charge

: free of charge Note: This year there will be no shuttle service to and from the car park.

Skate Night Bonn

Inline skates, roller skates, wheelchairs and skateboards of all ages will roll through Bonn's city centre together on Sunday. In keeping with Halloween, prizes will be awarded for the best costumes. All information on the route can be found in our article.

Where : Start and finish are at the Alter Zoll, Brassertufer, 53113 Bonn.

: Start and finish are at the Alter Zoll, Brassertufer, 53113 Bonn. When : Sunday, 30 October, from 3 p.m.

: Sunday, 30 October, from 3 p.m. Admission : Free of charge

: Free of charge Note: Inline skates and helmets can be rented in limited numbers. Participants under 16 years of age must wear a helmet and can only accept if accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Cologne Music Week

For the 13th time, Cologne Music Week will provide musical highlights this weekend. Popular newcomers and highlight acts will be playing in various locations around Cologne - free of charge.

Where : The locations are spread across the Cologne city area.

: The locations are spread across the Cologne city area. When : Wednesday, 26 October from 11 a.m. until Saturday, 29 October at midnight.

: Wednesday, 26 October from 11 a.m. until Saturday, 29 October at midnight. Tickets: free of charge (first come - first serve principle)

Käpt'n Book

This weekend, Käpt'n Book will once again be docking at the Lesehafen Bonn and will be hosting numerous readings, musical events, film and theatre performances and workshops.

Where : at various locations in Bonn and the region.

: at various locations in Bonn and the region. When : Sunday, 23 October to Sunday, 6 November

: Sunday, 23 October to Sunday, 6 November Admission: free of charge

Tips for Halloween

Halloween parties

Numerous parties are taking place again this year for Halloween. Whether dressed up or not, revelers will definitely get their money's worth on Monday. A list of Halloween parties in Bonn and the region can be found in our article.

Horror Bonn: Historical city tour on Halloween

A spooky night between witchcraft and criminal trials and legends can be experienced by horror fans every day between 29 October and 1 November. In a historical guided tour, historian Daniel Friesen leads visitors through Bonn's dark history in time for Halloween.

Where : The tour starts at the Beethoven Monument, Münsterplatz 11, 53111 Bonn.

: The tour starts at the Beethoven Monument, Münsterplatz 11, 53111 Bonn. When : Saturday, 29 October, Sunday, 30 October and Monday, 31 October at 6 p.m., Tuesday, 1 November at 11 a.m.

: Saturday, 29 October, Sunday, 30 October and Monday, 31 October at 6 p.m., Tuesday, 1 November at 11 a.m. Tickets: 13 Euro in advance, 16 Euro at the box office

Halloween at Satzvey Castle

In the eerie courtyard of Satzvey Castle, vampires and werewolves join hands to dance on Saturday and Monday. The ghostly night begins with a welcome by the spooky ferryman. On the grounds, visitors can visit the stalls of ghostly traders, wander through the labyrinth of terror and dance the night away at the afterparty. Tickets are available here.

Where : Burg Satzvey, An der Burg 3, 53894 Mechernich-Satzvey

: Burg Satzvey, An der Burg 3, 53894 Mechernich-Satzvey When : Saturday, 29 October and Monday, 31 October, 6 p.m.

: Saturday, 29 October and Monday, 31 October, 6 p.m. Tickets: 20 to 27 Euro (discounts are available for schoolchildren, children, students and groups of 20 or more)

Scary day for everyone in Troisdorf

Big and small ghosts, vampires and witches are invited to celebrate the opening of the exhibition "Cornelia Funke and her enchanting worlds" on Saturday. As an illustrator, the author of the "Inkworld" trilogy created dragons, dark fairies, glass men, ghosts and many other eerie characters. On the afternoon of participation, little ghost hunters have to pass spooky tests of courage and conquer spooky creatures.

Where : Picture Book Museum, Burgallee 1, 53840 Troisdorf, Germany

: Picture Book Museum, Burgallee 1, 53840 Troisdorf, Germany When : Sunday, 30 October 3 to 6 p.m.

: Sunday, 30 October 3 to 6 p.m. Admission: free of charge