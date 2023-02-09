February 10-12 : Tips for the weekend: Carnival, art and history

The Bonn street carnival begins this weekend. Foto: Meike Böschemeyer/MEIKE BOESCHEMEYER

Bonn/Region The Springmaus festival committee is "janz jeck", the Bonn street carnival gets underway with the first parade and new detectives set off on the trail of espionage in Bonn. These and other tips for the weekend in Bonn and the region at a glance.

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="mobilebanner_2"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="halfpagead"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> Teilen

Teilen Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Tweeten

Tweeten Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Drucken

Cheerful times in Bonn: the Springmaus Festival Committee gives lessons in carnival and the Geisterzoch in Kessenich kicks off the street carnival on Friday evening, followed by numerous parties. But even carnival muffleheads don't have to stay at home this weekend: The Schauspielhaus pays tribute to Hotel Godesberg, Statt-Reisen sends participants on a tour across Bonn, the "Druckstelle" exhibition opens its doors and young artists can learn the technique of 3-D portraiture.

Janz Jeck

In the week before carnival, the Springmaus Festival Committee offers a resounding introduction to the customs of carnival with improvised humour. Whether it's heavy metal versions of well-known carnival hits or finally "eimol Prinz zo sin": from the storming of the town hall to the ash cross, spectators can help shape carnival in under four hours.

Where: House of Springmaus, Frongasse 8, 53121 Bonn

When: Friday, 10 February, 8 pm

Tickets: 30 Euro (reduced 24.20 Euro)

Hotel Godesberg

After the success of the two-part "Das Weiße Haus am Rhein", Rainald Grebe now also stages bizarre, touching and historical moments around the Hotel Godesberg. With the help of contemporary witnesses, archives, old residents and newcomers, he has created a play full of encounters with the past, as well as events and scandals surrounding the notorious hotel.

Where: Schauspielhaus Bad Godesberg, Theaterplatz 4, 53177 Bonn

When: Friday, 10 February, 7.30 p.m.

Admission: Remaining tickets from 23 Euro

Espionage in Bonn

Participants of this guided tour embark on an exciting hunt through Bonn to find a lost manuscript containing nothing less than the names of all the spies active in Bonn. Hot leads, strange characters, dead letter boxes and secret meeting places make the tour the perfect detective game. In the end, only a well-coordinated team can succeed.

Meeting point: in front of Café Müller-Langhardt, Markt 36, 53111 Bonn, Germany.

When: Friday, 10 February, 4 to 6.30 p.m.

Tickets: 24 Euro (reduced rate 19 Euro). Registration at 0228/654553 or info@stattreisen-bonn.de.

Modelling 3D portraits

Auguste Rodin, Donatello and Michelangelo set the standards in the field of sculpture. The lifelike sculptures of human figures still fascinate thousands of people today. Modelling anatomy, proportions and facial expressions is a special art that young artists can discover at the weekend. In the course of the workshop, participants will model a 3-D portrait out of clay with an individual expression.

Where: Youth Art School at arte fact, Heerstraße 84, 53111 Bonn, Germany.

When: Saturday, 11 February, 10 a.m. and Sunday, 12 February, 2.30 p.m.

Cost: 60 Euro plus material costs, registrations are accepted at kontakt@artefact-bonn.de.

Note: The course is aimed at children aged 9 to 14.

Vernissage: „Druckstelle"

Woodcuts, linoleum prints, embossed prints, etchings: The spectrum of modern printing techniques is extensive. Five artists are exhibiting their printmaking works at Gallery 62. On Sunday, they invite you to the vernissage from 4 pm.

Where: Gallery 62, Germanenstraße 62, 53175 Bonn

When: Sunday, 12 February, 4 to 6 p.m.

Admission: free of charge

Carnival events at the weekend

Kessenich Kult Karneval: Friday, 10 February from 5 p.m., marquee at St. Nicholas Church, Kessenich, tickets from 15 Euro

After Zoch Party: Saturday, 11 February from 5 p.m., Dottendorferstraße 41, 53129 Bonn, no registration required

Public children's costume party: Friday, 10 February from 4 p.m., Zeughaus Bonner Stadtsoldaten-Corps, tickets available at Brückenforum Bonn-Beuel

Muffendorf Carnival Party: Friday, 10 February from 8 pm, Haus der Bergfunken, Am Helpert 36, Bonn

Carnival shopping with Bonn's prince and princess Prince Christoph II and Bonna Nadine I through Bonn's city centre: Saturday, 11 February from 10 a.m., Bonn city centre

After Zoch Party: Saturday, 11 February from 5 p.m., Dottendorferstraße 41, 53129 Bonn, no registration required

After Zoch Party: Saturday, 11 February from 4 p.m., Dorfplatz Mehlem marquee

Carnival parades In Bonn: Kessenich, Graurheindorf, Mehlem, Tannenbusch and Schweinheim