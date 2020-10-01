October 2 – 4 : Tips for the weekend in Bonn and the region

Jack Woodhead is the crazy musical director in the GOP show "Beethoven's Lost Work". Foto: Thomas Kölsch

Bonn At the weekend, a number of events will again take place in Bonn and the region, both indoors and outdoors - always under corona conditions. Here are our event tips at a glance.

For months, events were only possible to a very limited extent due to the spread of the corona virus in the region. In the meantime, events such as performances and concerts are taking place again under strict conditions. Our weekend tips show what the weekend in Bonn and the region has to offer. However, these still apply with reservation.

Friday, 2 to Sunday, 4 October

12th Balloon Festival Bonn "Light

This year, the 12th Balloon Festival will take place in a "light" version in the Rheinaue of Bonn. Due to the Corona pandemic, the supporting programme with family party, model balloons and gastronomy cannot take place. Instead, only the balloon rides will start from the flower meadow into the sunrise and sunset. The festival will be opened on Friday, 4 p.m., with a launch of all participating hot-air balloons.

Where: Rheinaue Bonn, Ludwig-Erhardt-Allee, 53175 Bonn

Rheinaue Bonn, Ludwig-Erhardt-Allee, 53175 Bonn When: Friday to Sunday, morning and afternoon

Friday to Sunday, morning and afternoon Tickets: Balloon tickets are available from 179 Euro on the festival's homepage.

Beethoven's Lost Work

Much is known about the composer's life, but by no means everything: A secret correspondence between Beethoven and Goethe forms the starting point of the opera, which tells the story of a rich but unhappy king's son. In love with a poor circus artist, young Beethoven learns what makes life really meaningful. The "Lost Work" combines music and acrobatics, blurring reality and fiction.

Where: GOP Varieté-Theater, Karl-Carstens-Straße 1, 53113 Bonn

GOP Varieté-Theater, Karl-Carstens-Straße 1, 53113 Bonn When: Friday, 8 pm, Saturday, 4 pm and 8 pm, and Sunday, 2 pm and 5 pm

Friday, 8 pm, Saturday, 4 pm and 8 pm, and Sunday, 2 pm and 5 pm Tickets: available from 42 Euro on the GOP homepage

Loriot - Dramatic works

Loriot is regarded as the old master of German humour, his sketches have made television history. The comedic ensemble of the Contra-Kreis-Theater brings his "dramatic works", consisting of 13 sketches, to the stage.

Where: Contra-Kreis-Theater Bonn, Am Hof 3-5, 53113 Bonn

Contra-Kreis-Theater Bonn, Am Hof 3-5, 53113 Bonn When: Friday, 7.30 pm, as well as Saturday and Sunday, 6 pm

Friday, 7.30 pm, as well as Saturday and Sunday, 6 pm Tickets: Tickets are available from 14.30 euros here.

Friday, 2 to Saturday, 3 October

Intercultural week 2020

"Live together, grow together" is the motto of this year's Intercultural Week. It thus fits in with a time when solidarity in society is particularly important. Already started on 18 September, the last lectures and concerts dealing with cultural diversity will take place on Friday and Saturday. On Saturday, visitors can experience a musical journey from the Balkans to the Orient.

Where: MIGRApolis House of Diversity Brüdergasse 16-18, 53111 Bonn

MIGRApolis House of Diversity Brüdergasse 16-18, 53111 Bonn When: Friday, from 4.30 pm and Saturday, 7.30 pm

Friday, from 4.30 pm and Saturday, 7.30 pm Tickets: Admission is free. All information and dates can be found here.

Saturday, 3 October

ABBA Review - A Tribute To ABBA

Whether young or old, everyone knows ABBA. The international production "ABBA Review" with musicians from Sweden, England, Germany, Poland and Malaysia will be a guest in Bonn on Saturday, taking us back to the early 1980s. The live programme of the tribute band ranges from the rocking "Waterloo" to the Discofox classic "Dancing Queen", to Rock'n Roll à la "So long".

Harmonie Bonn, Frongasse 28-30, 53121 Bonn When: Saturday, 3 October, at 8 pm

Saturday, 3 October, at 8 pm Tickets: available from 21,50 Euro on the homepage of Harmonie Bonn.

Antique and flea market in Bad Godesberg

The antique and flea market in the centre of Bad Godesberg is a well-known address for treasure hunters. Whether antique furniture, books, porcelain or clothing - there is something for everyone here. Admission is free.

Where: Theaterplatz Bad Godesberg, 53177 Bonn

Theaterplatz Bad Godesberg, 53177 Bonn When: Saturday, 3 October, from 8.30 am

Sunday, 4 October

Classic meets Musical

The production "Klassik meets Musical" unites two seemingly irreconcilable genres and blurs their boundaries. The trio, consisting of the musicians Trio Patrick Stanke, Tamara Peters and Florian Albers, presents an exciting composition from the great arias of the opera to modern duets from, among others, Dance of the Vampires, La Bohemé or Phantom of the Opera.

Where: Small theatre Bad Godesberg, Koblenzer Straße 78, 53177 Bad Godesberg

Small theatre Bad Godesberg, Koblenzer Straße 78, 53177 Bad Godesberg When: Sunday, 4 October, at 3.30 pm

Sunday, 4 October, at 3.30 pm Tickets: available from 26,20 Euro here.

The Rheinreden - U-20 - Poetry Slam

The Pantheon's lounge is regularly young, colourful and noisy when up-and-coming poets between the ages of ten and 20 venture into the microphone. But only one can win the first U-20 slam in the region.

Where: Pantheon Theater GmbH, Siegburger Str. 42, 53229 Bonn

Pantheon Theater GmbH, Siegburger Str. 42, 53229 Bonn When: Sunday, 2 pm

Sunday, 2 pm Tickets: available from 10 Euro (reduced 5 Euro) on the Pantheon homepage.