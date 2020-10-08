October 9 – 11 : Tips for the weekend in Bonn and the region

At the Springmaus theatre an appropriately delivered speech about the Beethoven anniversary, the "Ludwig! Mal unter uns" play sets a unique tone about the composer. Foto: Martin Magunia

Bonn At the weekend, a number of events will again take place in Bonn and the region, both indoors and outdoors - always under corona conditions. Our event tips at a glance.

For months, events were only possible to a very limited extent due to the spread of the corona virus in the region. In the meantime, events such as performances and concerts are taking place again under strict conditions. Our weekend tips show what the weekend in Bonn and the region has to offer. However, these still apply with reservation.

Friday, 9th to Sunday, 11th October

Beethoven's lost work

Much is known about the composer's life, but by no means everything: A secret correspondence between Beethoven and Goethe forms the starting point of the opera, which tells the story of a rich but unhappy king's son. In love with a poor circus artist, young Beethoven learns what makes life really meaningful. The "Lost Work" combines music and artistry, blurring reality and fiction.

Where: GOP Varieté-Theater, Karl-Carstens-Straße 1, 53113 Bonn

GOP Varieté-Theater, Karl-Carstens-Straße 1, 53113 Bonn When: Friday, 8pm, Saturday, 4 and 8 pm, and Sunday, 2 and 5 pm

Friday, 8pm, Saturday, 4 and 8 pm, and Sunday, 2 and 5 pm Tickets: available from 41,80 Euro at bonnticket.de

Crime thriller hike in the Ahr valley

"Just a normal tourist and now a prime suspect…!“ This scenario is what makes the guided crime thriller hikes in the Ahr valley so exciting. As part of the investigative team or as one of the suspects - all players are allowed to speculate wildly, suspect and deceive. On a hiking route of three to five kilometres with an integrated wine break, the criminal case is to be uncovered by a group of at least six people. At the end, a wine bottle will be raffled among the successful investigators.

Where: Altenahr railway station/tourist information office, Altenburger Str.1a, 53505 Altenahr

Altenahr railway station/tourist information office, Altenburger Str.1a, 53505 Altenahr When: Friday, 9 October at 4.30 pm

Friday, 9 October at 4.30 pm Tickets: Available for ten Euro

Wine tasting for everyone

The wine tasting with guided tour of the cellar is a good opportunity to fully enjoy the wine season. During the 2-hour cellar tour in small groups or alone, you will learn exciting facts about old wine-growing traditions.

Where: Walporzheimer Straße 19, 53474 Ahrweiler

Walporzheimer Straße 19, 53474 Ahrweiler When: Friday, 9 October at 3 pm

Friday, 9 October at 3 pm Tickets: Available for ten Euro

Friday, 9 to Saturday, 10 October

Springmaus Improvisation Theatre "Bääm - The Gameshow“

The art of improvisational theatre becomes an entertainment culture here. Instead of presenters, tricky quizzes and prizes, Springmaus experts can look forward to a sign language interpreter of a special kind or the legendary Springmaus musical. All Springmaus novices should prepare themselves for an unforgettable show.

Where: Haus der Springmaus, Frongasse 8-10, 53121 Bonn

Haus der Springmaus, Frongasse 8-10, 53121 Bonn When: Friday 9 and Saturday day 10 October at 8 pm

Friday 9 and Saturday day 10 October at 8 pm Tickets: Available from 29, 70 Euro

Neither fish nor meat (Kein Fisch, Kein Fleisch)

"Business is business and home is home" is the credo of Edgar's craft, which was difficult to put into practice both then and now. In this modern folk play from the 1980s, technical and social progress endangers the private and professional happiness of the two couples Helga and Hermann and Edgar and Emmi. Overtaxing, existential fears, ambition and failure are themes that are also reminiscent of today's digitalisation. Franz Xaver Kroetz's play strikes a frighteningly accurate chord with the spirit of the times.

Workshop stage, Rheingasse 1, 53111 Bonn When: Friday, 9 and Saturday, 10 October at 8 pm

Friday, 9 and Saturday, 10 October at 8 pm Tickets: Available from 11,50 Euro

Saturday, October 10th

Beethoven Pure 2

Perhaps the 40-minute symphony is so impressive precisely because Beethoven's hearing deteriorated more and more at the time it was written. Nevertheless, it is full of good humour, full of wit and unexpected twists. For an hour, the audience is guided through the symphony with the help of individual "talks" and almost get the feeling of looking over Beethoven's shoulder as he works.

Where: Telekom Head Office Bonn, Friedrich-Ebert-Allee 140, 53113 Bonn

Telekom Head Office Bonn, Friedrich-Ebert-Allee 140, 53113 Bonn When: Saturday, 10 October at 8.30pm

Saturday, 10 October at 8.30pm Tickets: Available from 24 Euro.

Shakespeare's complete works (slightly shortened)

37 dramas with a play length of 120 hours, condensed into a comedy, played by three actors and all this in less than two hours. In "Shakespeares sämtliche Werke (leicht verkürzt)" the impossible becomes possible. Within a few seconds, Romeo and Juliet become Hamlet and Ophelia, and various characters of Shakespeare face each other on stage in a duel.

Where: Schauspielhaus, Am Michaelshof 9, 53177 Bad Godesberg

Schauspielhaus, Am Michaelshof 9, 53177 Bad Godesberg When: Saturday, 10 October at 7.30pm

Saturday, 10 October at 7.30pm Tickets: Available from 11,50 Euro

Sunday, 11 October

Ludwig! Now just between us (Jetzt mal unter uns)

On the occasion of Beethoven's jubilee, there is also the desire to engage with the famous musician in the cabaret. That he moved 80 times within Vienna and the city and apparently had to drink two or three bottles of wine a day is all but true. Just told in a cheerful Rhenish way. Satirically and musically, the performers tell of the life and suffering of Ludwig van Beethoven and come to the conclusion that he was "irjenswie uch ene echt Bönnsche Jung wor“.

Where: Haus der Springmaus, Frongasse 8-10, 53121 Bonn

Haus der Springmaus, Frongasse 8-10, 53121 Bonn When: Sunday, 11 October at 2.30 pm

Sunday, 11 October at 2.30 pm Tickets: Available from 28,50 Euro