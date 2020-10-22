October 23 – 25 : Tips for the weekend in Bonn and the region

Dr Dolittle can talk to animals in the new family film. Foto: Universal

Bonn At the weekend, a number of events will again take place in Bonn and the region - always according Corona conditions. Concerts, theatre and much more: Here are our event tips at a glance.

For months, events were only possible to a very limited extent due to the spread of the corona virus in the region. In the meantime, events such as performances and concerts are taking place again under strict conditions. However, in the event of increasing infections, it is always possible that events may be cancelled at short notice. Our weekend tips show what the weekend in Bonn and the region has to offer. These are still valid under reserve.

Friday, October 23rd

The Fantastic Journey of Dr. Dolittle in the cinema

The film "The Fantastic Journey of Dr. Dolittle" is especially exciting for families in the cinema. The story is about the reclusive Dr. Dolittle, who has hardly any contact with people. Instead he can talk to his, partly exotic, animals. The film is cast with prominent actors such as Robert Downey Jr., Selena Gomez or Emma Thompson.

Where: WOKI, Bertha-von-Suttner-Platz 1-7, 53111 Bonn

WOKI, Bertha-von-Suttner-Platz 1-7, 53111 Bonn When: Friday, 23 October, 1pm

Friday, 23 October, 1pm Tickets: available for 4,50 Euro

7th International dance solo festival in Bonn

From 23 October to 1 November the 7th Dance Solo Festival will take place in Bonn. Every two years artists present their solo works in Bonn. They come from France, Tunisia, Lithuania, Germany, Spain, Brazil, Australia, Switzerland, South Africa and the USA. The various events take place in the Theater im Ballsaal, the Schauspielhaus Bonn and the Brotfabrik in Beuel. There the festival also begins on Friday with the German premiere of "Janet on the Roof" by the Compagnie Parc.

Where: Brotfabrik Beuel, Kreuzstraße 16, 53225 Bonn-Beuel

Brotfabrik Beuel, Kreuzstraße 16, 53225 Bonn-Beuel When: Friday, 23 October 8pm, further events on Saturday and Sunday

Friday, 23 October 8pm, further events on Saturday and Sunday Tickets: available from nine Euro

Beethoven's lost work in the GOP Varieté

The play "Beethoven's lost work" tells a circus story about the composer's works that were never discovered. The play is a mixture of acting, artistry and comedy. It was directed by Markus Pabst.

Where: GOP Varieté-Theater Bonn, Karl-Carstens-Straße 1, 53113 Bonn

GOP Varieté-Theater Bonn, Karl-Carstens-Straße 1, 53113 Bonn When: Friday, 23 October 20 hrs, Sunday, 25 October 2pm and 5pm

Friday, 23 October 20 hrs, Sunday, 25 October 2pm and 5pm Tickets: available from 37,40 Euro

Saturday, October 24th

The Mönch mit der Klatsche in the Contra-Kreis theatre

On Thursday the crime comedy "Mönch mit der Klatsche" will premiere in the Contra-Kreis-Theater. The play was inspired by Edgar Wallace and thus ensures a recognition value among connoisseurs of the original. The play and all roles are performed by Michaela Schaffrath and Stefan Keim.

Where: Contra-Kreis-Theater, Am Hof 3-5, 53113 Bonn

Contra-Kreis-Theater, Am Hof 3-5, 53113 Bonn When: Saturday, 24 October at 7.30pm, Sunday, 25 October at 6pm

Saturday, 24 October at 7.30pm, Sunday, 25 October at 6pm Tickets: available from 17,60 Euro

The Magic Flute in Cologne

The classic "The Magic Flute" by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart has been performed at the opera house in the Staatenhaus in Cologne since the beginning of October. Christoph Gedschold is the musical director. The scenic arrangement is based on a concept by Michael Hampe.

Cologne Opera, Rheinparkweg 1, 50679 Cologne When: Saturday, 24 October at 7.30pm, further performances on Friday and Sunday

Saturday, 24 October at 7.30pm, further performances on Friday and Sunday Tickets: available from 12 Euro

Museum visit in Bonn

Temperatures around 16 degrees and many clouds in the sky. A visit to a museum is a good alternative. Bonn's museums range from the University of Bonn's Egyptian Museum to the Bundeskunsthalle and the Alexander Koenig Zoological Research Museum. Tickets must be booked online in advance. A selection:

Federal Art Gallery: Helmut-Kohl-Allee 4, 53113 Bonn

Museum Koenig: Adenauerallee 160, 53113 Bonn

House of History: Willy-Brandt-Allee 14, 53113 Bonn

Kunstmuseum Bonn: Helmut-Kohl-Allee 2, 53113 Bonn

Deutsches Museum Bonn: Ahrstraße 45, 53175 Bonn

Stadtmuseum Bonn: Franziskanerstraße 9, 53113 Bonn

Faust at the Bonn Opera

At the Bonn opera house, too, a classic will thrill the audience at the weekend. On Saturday the play "Faust" by Johann Wolfgang von Goethe will celebrate its premiere there. It will be directed by Jürgen R. Weber. The audience can look forward to a "scenic winter journey". Tickets are only available at the box office.

Where: Bonn Opera, Am Boeselagerhof 1, 53111 Bonn

Bonn Opera, Am Boeselagerhof 1, 53111 Bonn When: Saturday, 24 October at 7.30pm, Sunday, 25 November at 6pm

Saturday, 24 October at 7.30pm, Sunday, 25 November at 6pm Tickets: available only at the box office

Sunday, 25 October

Ann and Debbie in the Kleines Theater

The Small Theatre Bonn presents the play "Ann and Debbie" by Lionel Goldstein at the weekend. "Ann and Debbie" tells the story of two friends whose friendship is based on Ann's husband. The theatre describes the play as "cynical and witty with elegant humour, which takes an intimate and amusing look at modern fidelity".

Kleines Theater Bad Godesberg, Koblenzer Straße 78, 53117 Bonn When: Sunday, 25 October at 15.30, Friday, 23 October at 7.30pm

Sunday, 25 October at 15.30, Friday, 23 October at 7.30pm Tickets: available from 26,20 Euro

Asking Alexandria at the E-Werk

The British metalcore band Asking Alexandria will play a concert on Sunday at the E-Werk in Cologne. In 2007, the band broke up under their old name Amongst Us, but in 2008 they re-formed under the new name Abend and are now making a stop in Cologne.

Where: E-Werk Cologne, Schanzenstraße 37, 51063 Cologne

E-Werk Cologne, Schanzenstraße 37, 51063 Cologne When: Sunday, 25 October from 7pm

Sunday, 25 October from 7pm Tickets: available from 32,50 Euro