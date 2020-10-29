October 30 – November 1 : Tips for the weekend in Bonn and the region

The Olbrück Castle. Foto: S. Malow

Bonn At the weekend, a number of events will still take place in Bonn and the region - again, as always under Corona conditions. Concerts, theatre and much more: Our event tips at a glance.

For months, events were only possible to a very limited extent due to the spread of the corona virus in the region. Some events such as performances and concerts were taking place again under strict conditions. However, in view of increasing infections, it is now possible that events are cancelled at short notice. Our weekend tips show what the weekend in Bonn and the region has to offer. These are still valid at the time of publishing. Please also read our other story about the new rules and regulations valid from November 2.

Friday, October 30

Dancing and fitness for women aged 16 plus

Midnight Sports is a project of the Stadtsportbund in cooperation with the city of Bonn and sports clubs. It is aimed at young people aged 16 to 27 who can practise various sports at a late hour.

These include ball sports, fitness or dancing. The free offer is available at several locations within Bonn. On Fridays, dancing and fitness is on the programme for women aged 16 and over. There are many more free sports activities available in Bonn.

Where: Vielinbusch House, Oppelner Straße 130, 53119 Bonn

When: Fridays, 23 October, 6.30-7.30 pm

Tickets: the offer is free of charge.

Carve the creepiest pumpkin

Whether it’s Darth Vader or the Grim Reaper himself - a Halloween pumpkin can't be scary enough. To make sure it is ready in time for the ghostly night of the year, you should think about it in time and get a suitable pumpkin today.

Where: Halloween pumpkins are sold in farm shops in the region, such as the Gemüsehof Steiger in Bornheim. The Krewelshof in Lohmar invites children aged eight years and older to carve pumpkins on Saturday and Sunday between 3 and 4 pm.

When: At dusk light up the pumpkin. Sunset in the region is at 5.09 pm on Halloween.

Masked ball in the women's museum

Wearing "Schnüssjardienchen", i.e. a mouth-and-nose protection, a visit to the Frauenmuseum Bonn is permitted. The exhibition "Masked Ball" is dedicated to women in Corona times, where traditional role models are taken up again. The museum also looks back to the time of the Spanish flu, to which claimed many pregnant women.

Where: Women's Museum, Im Krausfeld 10, 53111 Bonn

When: Tuesday to Saturday, 2 - 6 pm, Sunday 11 am - 6 pm

Tickets: Adults 6 Euro, reduced rate 4,50 Euro

Zombies at the cinema

FSK 18 - the label says: This film is not for children. In "Zombie The Dawn of the Dead" the dead rise again and blood flows in 4K. The film from 1978 is considered a milestone in cinematic history and will be shown in the almost two-hour version made in 2004.

Where: Neue Filmbühne, Friedrich-Breuer-Str. 68-70, 53225 Bonn

When: Friday, 30 and Saturday, 31 October, 10.30 pm

Tickets: At eight Euro with seat reservation.

Saturday, 31 October

Experience the history of Father Ansgar at Olbrück Castle

Olbrück Castle in the volcanic Eifel is just under an hour's drive from Bonn. Although the keep and castle kiosk remain closed due to Corona, visitors can still enjoy the audio-visual stations on the castle grounds. They tell the story of Father Ansgar from the Middle Ages. In the outer castle there is a children's playground in the form of an old knight's castle.

Where: Burgstraße/Hermann-Höfer-Allee, 56651 Niederdürenbach-Hain

When: 31 October is the last opening day of the season. From 11 am - 6 pm the castle can be visited again.

Tickets: Adults pay 3.50 Euro, children up to six years of age have free admission.

Faust at the opera

The Bonn Opera presents a musical based on Johann Wolfgang von Goethe with music by Beethoven, Wagner, Verdi, Schumann, Mahler and other famous names. Director Jürgen R. Weber brings it to the big stage of the Bonn Opera House.

Where: Bonn Opera, Am Boeselagerhof 1, 53111 Bonn

When: Saturday, October 31 at 6pm, another performance on Sunday

Tickets: Tickets currently only available at the theatre box offices.

Reformation Day with Margot Käßmann in Bonn

The Protestant Church Circle in Bonn celebrates Reformation Day, the day on which Martin Luther nailed the 95 Theses to the Castle Church in Wittenberg in 1517. This year, however, Margot Käßmann is the only representative in Bonn. There are no seats left in the Kreuzkirche, but the event will be streamed live.

Where: The live stream can be seen on YouTube

When: Saturday, October 31 at 7 pm

Matthias Borowdy in Cologne's Senftöpfchen

Who would be pessimistic in the face of a pandemic? Matthias Borowdy certainly would not. Although he is a hypochondriac by nature, as an artist, he is nevertheless celebrating his Cologne premiere with his new programme. True to the motto: "Why not trip up the apocalypse and just take action? Nowadays you can even plant an apple tree virtually from your sofa. In case the world ends tomorrow.

Where: Senftöpfchen, Große Neugasse 2-4, 50667 Cologne

When: Saturday, 31 October at 8.15 pm

Tickets: Tickets from 21.50 Euro can be ordered online.

Watch scary films on television

The television also spreads terror and fear that night. Here is a small overview of the upcoming goosebump movies on TV:

Der Zauberlehrling in the ZDF Mediathek is a film for the whole family. Valentin ends up at the alchemist Zacharias and has to fight for the favour of the queen. The fairytale film convinces with elaborate tricks, like a living broom.

Toy Story of Terror shows Woody and his friends who end up in an abandoned motel during a trip. The film lasts only 21 minutes and runs on Disney plus.

Dark Shadows, Johnny Depp rises from the dead from 10.25 pm on SAT1.

Sunday, November 1st

All Saints' Day

Many people visit the cemeteries on this day. In North Rhine-Westphalia, this day is a public holiday, but in 2020 it falls on a Sunday. On All Saints' Day, Catholic Christians commemorate the saints.

Surreal at the Arp Museum

A lobster as a telephone receiver, flying tigers and melting watches. At Rolandseck, the Arp Museum presents an exhibition on surrealism. Works of Grandmasters Salvador Dalí and Hans Arp are on display here in an exhibition.

Where: Arp Museum Bahnhof Rolandseck, Hans-Arp-Allee 1, 53424 Remagen

When: On all saints day the museum is open from 11 am - 6 pm.

Tickets: eleven Euro for adults, nine Euros if reduced. According to the museum, online tickets can shorten the queue waiting time.

Real guys in Malentes Theaterpalast

Travesty with beautiful ladies, rhinestones, powder and stilettos shows Malentes Theaterpalast in the play "Divas". Tickets are still available for the performance on Sunday evening.

Where: Malentes Theater Palast, Godesberger Allee 69, 53175 Bonn

When: Sunday, 6 pm. Further performances are already sold out.

Tickets: Online ticket sales are expected to sell out quickly from 29 Euro upwards, as the auditorium will be will have reduced occupancy.

Original text: ga