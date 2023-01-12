January 13–15 : Tips for the weekend in Bonn and the region

Norbert Alich and Rainer Pause at the "Pink Punk Pantheon". Foto: Benjamin Westhoff

Bonn The first carnival moments are happening at the Pantheon and during the city tour with Obermöhn Ina Harder, and the House of History celebrates Franco-German friendship. These and other tips at a glance.

Pink Punk Pantheon is turning 40, the Franco-German friendship is celebrating its 60th anniversary and carnival is just around the corner. In addition, bridal couples will find everything they need for their wedding, the reading granny will read from her favourite books and the theatre in the ballroom will tell a story between freedom and responsibility.

Pink Punk Pantheon

With satirical bite and a lot of sharpness, the cabaret carnival revue "Pink Punk Pantheon" starts its 40th session. The satirical carnival session of the fictitious "FKKVB Heimatverein Rhenania" looks at world-political and Rhenish topics of the year 2022. Remaining tickets are available here.

Where: Pantheon Theatre, Siegburger Straße 42, 53229 Bonn

When: Saturday, 14 January, 7 pm

Admission: Tickets from 42 Euro (reduced rate 37 Euro)

Bonjour et Bienvenue week

The signing of the Élysée Treaty, the cornerstone of Franco-German friendship, will be 60 years old on 22 January. To mark this anniversary, the House of History is organising a French Week from 14 January with panel discussions, exhibition accompaniment and offers for families.

Where: House of History, Willy-Brandt-Allee 14, 53113 Bonn

When: 14 January to 22 January

Admission: free of charge

Crab walk (Krabbenwanderung)

Sanaa is studying, has a boyfriend and dreams. But reality pinches her like one of the crabs back then when she was river bathing in Iraq. She is surrounded by her depressive mother, her angry and disoriented sister and her passive aunt, whom she tries to take care of and against whose narrowness she rebels. Until suddenly the freedom she has fought so hard for is at stake. The Theatre in the Ballroom stages the story of life between freedom and responsibility, memory and future. Tickets are available here.

Where: Theater im Ballsaal, Frongasse 9, 53121 Bonn, Germany.

When: Friday, 13 January and Saturday, 14 January at 8 p.m.

Admission: 15 Euro (reduced rate 9 Euro)

Beueler Reading Lady

At the Beuel District Library, the Lesoma reads from her favourite books. The event is suitable for children from the age of 3. Registration is required at 0228 - 77 47 80 or stadtbibliothek.beuel@bonn.de.

Where: Beuel District Library, Friedrich-Breuer-Strasse 17, 53225 Bonn, Germany

When: Friday, 13 January, 4 to 4.45 p.m.

Admission: free of charge

Costume workshop

For the fifth season (which is what the Rhineland people call the carnival time), you need the right clothes. Children from 8 to 12 years of age can learn all about weaving during a tour of the exhibition at the Bundeskunsthalle and then create their own costumes and accessories for their grand entrance at carnival. Written registration at buchung@bundeskunsthalle.de is required.

Where: Bundeskunsthalle, Helmut-Kohl-Allee 4, 53113 Bonn, Germany

When: Saturday, 14 January, 3 to 6 p.m.

Admission: 8 Euro (reduced rate 4 Euro)

"Yes, I do" - Wedding fair

Bridal fashion, rings, stationery, hair & make-up... Anyone planning a wedding has to make numerous decisions. At the wedding fair "Yes, I do" at Restaurant Sander on Sunday, many small and regional service providers will gather to help make the most beautiful day of your life as stress-free as possible. From wedding planners to goldsmiths, couples will find everything they are looking for.

Where: Sander Restaurant, Maximilianstr. 15, 53111 Bonn

When: Sunday, 15 January, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Admission: Free of charge

Guided tour: Jecke Möhneverzäll

Ina Harder will lead her guests through Bonn's "Schääl Sick", talk about the cradle of Weiberfastnacht, Bröckemännchen and Bröckeweibchen and tell curious stories about the everyday life of the Beueler Waschfrauen. After the walk, guests can refresh themselves with a drink with Washer Princess 2023 Lena I in the local history museum. Tickets are available here.

Where: Meeting point/start: Beuel Town Hall, forecourt, Friedrich-Breuer-Str. 65,

53225 Bonn and end of tour: Beuel Museum of Local History, Wagnergasse 1,

53225 Bonn.

When: Sunday, 15 January, 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Tickets: 11.11 Euro

Note: Carnival attire is expressly desired.

Original text: Jasmin Kaub