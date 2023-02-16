February 17-19 : Tips for the weekend in Bonn and the region

The street carnival officially begins on Thursday. Foto: Benjamin Westhoff

Bonn/Region For carnival revellers, the best weekend of the year is coming up, but even carnival fans will get their money's worth at new exhibitions and workshops: Here are the tips for the weekend in Bonn and the region.

Teilen

The fifth season brings all kinds of parties, music and carnival parades. Those who want to escape the carnival hustle and bustle will find refuge in art exhibitions, a workshop and the "Escape from Carnival" party.

Expect the unexpected

Man and machine, authorship and control: how do technological developments influence artistic photography? To answer this central question, the Kunstmuseum brings together artistic positions from the last decade. Augmented reality, CGI and 3D printing step alongside the usual photographic tools and create novel, unexpected visual worlds.

Where: Kunstmuseum Bonn, Museumsmeile, Helmut-Kohl-Allee 2,

53113 Bonn, Germany

When: from Wednesday, 15 February to Sunday, 30 April

Tickets: 7 Euro (reduced rate 3.50 Euro)

Family Concert: Met Höötche em Böötche

In keeping with the motto of this year's carnival season, the Beethoven Orchestra Bonn and TV presenter André Gatzke will sail through good-mood music and carnival hits in an orchestral arrangement at the third family concert. Tickets are available here.

Where: Bonn Opera House, Am Boeselagerhof 1, 53111 Bonn, Germany.

When: Sunday, 19 February, 11 a.m.

Admission: 12 Euro

Guided tour through the exhibition „Pioneers"

Carefully composed scenes with unusual proportions and depictions of biological facts without loss of realism characterise the oil paintings in the exhibition "Pioneers". The protagonists of the work are predominantly animal pioneers representing the cycle of life. Artist Elizabeth Weckes will give a guided tour of the exhibition on Friday at 12 noon. Registration is required.

Where: Wissenschaftszentrum Bonn, Ahrstraße 45, 53175 Bonn, Germany.

When: Friday, 17 February, 12 noon

Admission: free of charge

Registration: to mail@elizabeth-weckes.de

Atelier on Sunday: Snow white - painting only in white, is that possible?

Carnival is traditionally a colourful time. At the Kunstmuseum on Sunday, participants can let off steam artistically - and all in white. Sabine Rolli and Myriam Herbel-Nehring will show how moving works of art can be created from a single colour.

Where: Bonn Art Museum, Museumsmeile, Helmut-Kohl-Allee 2,

53113 Bonn, Germany

When: Sunday, 19 February, 11.15 a.m.

Cost: 7 Euro (reduced rate 3.50 Euro)

Note: Registration and reservations are not possible. Tickets are available at the museum box office.

„Escape-from-Carnival" Party

Standard and Latin instead of Kölsch and Alaaf: if you want to party this weekend, you can hardly avoid carnival hits and schunkel music. At the "Flucht-vor-dem-Karneval" party, party-goers can escape carnival at will and dance carefree through the night.

Where: Tanzhaus Bonn GmbH, Gartenstraße 102, 53225 Bonn, Germany

When: Saturday, 18 February from 8.30 p.m.

Admission: free for members, 6.50 Euro for all others

Other carnival events this weekend

In Bonn alone there are more than 40 carnival parties this weekend.

Carnival parades on the weekend in Bonn:

Lengsdorf, Schwarzrheindorf and Vilich-Rheindorf, Dransdorf, Holzlar, Buschdorf, Lessenich-Meßdorf, Oberkassel, Endenich, Poppelsdorf, Beuel (LiKüRa parade), Bad Godesberg, Röttgen.