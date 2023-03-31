March 31 – April 2 Tips for the weekend in Bonn and the region
Bonn · Siegburg celebrates arts and crafts, Adenau the spring and the Brückenforum the record. In addition, the Bonn Capitals are starting a new season. Here are our weekend tips for Bonn and the region.
The beginning of spring, regional like Greek wine and digital art projects: At the start of the Easter holidays, Bonn and the region have numerous events in store for the whole family. The reigning German baseball champions, the Bonn Capitals, will play the season opener of the Bundesliga in their home stadium, media artist Achim Mohné combines virtual globes with artistic skill and the Marabu Theatre puts Gen Z on stage. For bicycle fans and arts and crafts enthusiasts, a detour to Siegburg is also recommended.
European Days of Arts and Crafts
The art of pottery in Siegburg reached its peak in the High Renaissance with the "Siegburger Schnelle", a slender, cylindrical jug used as a drinking vessel. Even today, arts and crafts still play a major role for the district town. For the third time, artisans and studios open their doors to visitors and present their crafts. At the same time, the Siegburg City Museum will be giving guided tours of the ceramics exhibition at 2 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday. The art tour in the Rhein-Sieg-Forum with its focus on glass, ceramics and textiles is free of charge. Interested parties can register for the tours by phone at 02241-1027533 or by e-mail at stadtfuehrung@Siegburg.de.
- Where: various locations in 53721 Siegburg.
- When: Friday, 31 March to Sunday, 2 April
- Admission: depending on the event.
But please bring a lady (Aber bitte mit Dame)
For one weekend, Charlotte Heinke and Peter Frank return to the stage in Malente's theatre palace. With them: their Udo Jürgens show. With Greek wine and love without suffering, the duo will perform the Austrian singer's greatest hits and give thanks for the flowers. Tickets are available here.
- Where: Malentes Theaterpalast, Holzlarer Weg 42, 53229 Bonn
- When: Friday, 31 March and Saturday, 1 April at 7 p.m. each night and Sunday, 2 April at 5 p.m.
- Admission: from 28 Euro
The_World_seen_through_the_algorithmic_Eyes_of Google_Earth' feat. REMOTEWORDS
Media artist Achim Mohné combines virtual globes with the process of photogrammetry to create distorted models of urban structures. The artistic intervention shows through glitches and disturbances in the physically experienceable 3D artwork. In parallel, Uta Kopp & Achim Mohné present their long-term project REMOTEWORLDS, which has been placing messages on the roofs of cultural institutions since 2010. A lettering for the roof of the Bonn Opera is also being planned.
- Where: Judith Andreae Gallery, Paul-Kemp-Strasse 7, 53173 Bonn, Germany
- When: until 6 April
- Admission: free of charge
ADFC Cycling Tourism Fair
Whether along the Rhenish Apple Route, on the Rhine Cycle Path from Bad Honnef to Emmerich or simply to work: cycling is very popular, especially in mild temperatures. At the ADFC cycling tourism fair, cycling enthusiasts come together, exchange ideas and test new cycling accessories. In addition, regional exhibitors provide information about cycling infrastructures, cycling tours and events such as the "Tour de Ahr", which will take place between Ahrbrück and Blankenheim in June.
- Where: Rhein Sieg Forum, Bachstraße 1, 53721 Siegburg, Germany.
- When: Sunday, 2 April, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Admission: 10 Euro
Bonn Record Fair
Many decades after the heyday of the vinyl record, vinyl is once again finding its way into young households. For some, nothing beats the retro audio experience. At the Bonn Record Fair, which takes place twice a year at the Brückenforum, music fans looking for sound carriers for little money will find what they are looking for as well as those rummaging for real rarities and treasures. CDs, DVDs, posters and collecting accessories are also on offer at the fair.
- Where: Brückenforum, Friedrich-Breuer-Strasse 17, 53225 Bonn, Germany
- When: Sunday, 2 April, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Admission: 3 Euro, children up to 12 years free of charge
Angry Baby, one more Time!
Gen Z is a fascination for many older generations. The first "digital natives" stand out because of their climate protection and changed views on the job market. Between conflicts and compromises, sexuality and gender as well as identity, prejudices and anger, twelve young people tell their stories. Tickets can be reserved by emailing mail@theater-marabu.de.
- Where: Theater Marabu, Kreuzstraße 16, 53225 Bonn
- When: Friday, 31 March, 6 pm
- Admission: 11 Euro, reduced rate 8 Euro
- Note: Recommended for young people aged 13 and over
Spring market and wine festival in Adenau
One week before Easter, Adenau presents itself in a spring-like guise: on Saturday, proceeds will be collected for flood-affected winegrowers at the A(hr)denau Wine Festival, and on Sunday, the Spring Market promises a colourful programme with live music, market stalls and an open Sunday.
- Where: City centre, 53518 Adenau
- When: Saturday, 1 April and Sunday, 2 April
- Admission: Free of charge
Baseball Bundesliga: Bonn Capitals vs. Paderborn Untouchables
As reigning German champions, the Bonn Capitals start the new season with confidence. For the season opener of the Baseball Bundesliga, they will meet the Paderborn Untouchables, against whom they successfully prevailed in their last mandatory game. After the Night Game on Saturday, the game continues on Sunday at 12 noon.
- Where: Rheinaue baseball stadium, Martin-Luther-King-Strasse 35,53175 Bonn, Germany
- When: Saturday, 1 April, 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., and Sunday, 2 April, 12 p.m., admission one hour before the start of the game.
- Tickets: at the stadium box office
(Original text: GA / Translation: Mareike Graepel)