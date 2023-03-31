March 31 – April 2 Tips for the weekend in Bonn and the region

The art of pottery in Siegburg reached its peak in the High Renaissance with the "Siegburger Schnelle", a slender, cylindrical jug used as a drinking vessel. Even today, arts and crafts still play a major role for the district town. For the third time, artisans and studios open their doors to visitors and present their crafts. At the same time, the Siegburg City Museum will be giving guided tours of the ceramics exhibition at 2 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday. The art tour in the Rhein-Sieg-Forum with its focus on glass, ceramics and textiles is free of charge. Interested parties can register for the tours by phone at 02241-1027533 or by e-mail at stadtfuehrung@Siegburg.de.